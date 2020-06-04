This Grandma Is Absolutely Ecstatic After Successfully Flipping A Water Bottle
A grandma had a hilarious reaction after nailing this water bottle flip.
A grandma had a hilarious reaction after nailing this water bottle flip.
"This is what you asked for?"
If you thought things were bad back in April 2020, buckle up.
A press conference by Scott Morrison announcing a new stimulus package was interrupted by a homeowner who wanted people off his newly reseeded lawn.
"Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan clashed with Rudy Giuliani in a fiery dispute over Donald Trump's handling of the George Floyd protests.
What doesn't kill it makes it stronger.
A daring driver took three cars as far as they could physically go without motor oil.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
We asked Pooja: What is this behaviour?
Casey Callison has gone flyfishing all over southern Missouri, but no place has a grip on him quite like Crane Creek, whose clear waters hide a local legend.
"The car had every opportunity to fall in line behind me, but instead chose to cut off an 80,000lb truck carrying an oversize load. We can't stop on a dime and I wasn't about to put my own life in jeopardy by slamming on the brakes and having my load shift."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
This waist-mounted supernumerary robotic arm is here to lend a hand.
The image of the elderly man bleeding on the pavement is disturbing, but what's even more troubling is that none of the police officers appear to be helping him. One officer makes a move to apparently assist the man, but another cop pulls him away in one of the most callous things ever captured on video.
Much like contemplating death can neutralize the fear of it, it can help to acclimate yourself to the idea of losing professional skills before it happens.
This wily stray cat sitting outside a grocery store in Mexico got a compassionate animal lover to buy her treats.
Seventy plus years later, these scars from World War II have largely healed, leaving only still ponds for us to reflect on.
Author Florence Williams aims to find out how exposure to nature can impact our mood and overall health. From forest baths to scent therapy, this book is focused on practical solutions for a nature-starved modern population.
An engineer made a high-tech golf club that automatically corrects your swing and customizes itself to become any iron.
Can they get back on track?
The airlines are facing an existential crisis, yet no one in power is inclined or even equipped to intervene.
Don't watch to touch anything while out in public these days? Who could blame you? With the Snapback Glove, you won't have to. It hangs at your side and slips on in a jiffy to protect your hands. Get it for $33.99.
A grandma had a hilarious reaction after nailing this water bottle flip.
And why the hardest decisions are yet to come.
Helicopters were once thought to be an efficient solution for intercity travel. What went wrong?
A breakdown of the interesting musical themes explored "The Matrix."
"Those who came for justice went home," writes singer-songwriter Ryan Culwell, who witnessed Saturday's peaceful rally devolve into violent altercations.
Abstaining from all social contact for the long haul won't be a sustainable option for most people. So, how can we make decisions about socializing during the coronavirus pandemic?
"Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan clashed with Rudy Giuliani in a fiery dispute over Donald Trump's handling of the George Floyd protests.
The government's ability to access phone data, like during a protest, depends on a patchwork of court decisions and laws that predate the technology.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A practical blueprint for reform in the wake of the coronavirus shutdown.
This demonstration of the healing process of the human body over time is both simultaneously gross and cool.
Inside the Times newsroom in the hours after Tom Cotton's op-ed went live.
Can this dog resist the urge to eat this roast chicken left out by his owner?
Apogee, GodGames, id and Epic laid the foundation for modern publishing.
Inspired by an infamous assassin's escape from prison, the Barkley Marathons just might be the toughest race on the planet: a 100-mile-long, unsupported slog through the Tennessee backcountry that only 14 people have ever finished. Madison Kahn spoke to three of the event's regulars to get the story behind the Barkley.
There's a myriad of reasons why some troops often do nothing in war.
The president is stuck in a vicious downward spiral.
The load wasn't strapped and the trailer didn't have brakes — but wait until you see the hitch.
People whose loved ones have died during the pandemic are turning to strangers on the internet for support.
Oil tanker Willowy was on its course to its next destination on May 31 when senior officers aboard it were called to the bridge as it turns out, their ship, along with four other vessels in the vicinity, had all started to sail in circles and were about to converge.
There are different theories and explanations for why subjects rarely smiled in photos prior to the 20th century.
If you thought things were bad back in April 2020, buckle up.
Going without sleep for too long will kill you but scientists haven't known why. Newly published work suggests that the answer lies in an unexpected part of the body.
Manuel Ellis of Tacoma, Washington died in part as a result of how he was restrained, according to the medical examiner, who concluded that his death was a homicide.
The landslide was more than 2,000 feet wide and 500 feet high.
Alan has come to the conclusion that it might be time to take a break, sell some of his current rides, and get a van. He wants to be able to live down by the river, or in the woods, or wherever else he feels like going. What car should he buy?
"The scary moment, I didn't even know occurred until after I got home and showed the footage to a friend. Seriously, this moment had me completely in the dark. I had no idea I came so close to being hit by this car."
Working from home could become simply "working."
Though there is a lot of focus on the social inequalities occurring in the US, we should also take a deeper look at the economic inequalities as well.
A press conference by Scott Morrison announcing a new stimulus package was interrupted by a homeowner who wanted people off his newly reseeded lawn.
The disease's "long-haulers" have endured relentless waves of debilitating symptoms — and disbelief from doctors and friends.
The Bon Appétit chefs get a lot of feedback from YouTube viewers and their reaction is perfect.
"Can we come up with a situation where there are fewer killings, and fewer collateral consequences?"
William Bryan told investigators he heard Travis McMichael use a racial epithet after fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent testified Thursday during preliminary hearings.
Adam Ragusea explains how to capture wild yeast in effort to make sourdough bread.
How a bounty of digital evidence led to the downfall of one of the nation's deadliest poaching crews.