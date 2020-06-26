This Golden Retriever Puppy Is The Best Workout Partner, Does Push-Up With Its Owner
Atlas loves to workout with his owner Milly.
Atlas loves to workout with his owner Milly.
Many compared the protesters against Palm Beach County's mandatory mask rule to a scene from "Parks and Recreation." Someone went the extra mile and mashed them all up together.
Dan Harmon uses "story circles" to craft a script for "Rick and Morty."
Tom Pemberton makes these cows very happy with this unique contraption.
Here's what it's like to experience the land of fire and ice in a resolution your computer probably can't display.
A woman in Auckland, New Zealand designed an ecologically friendly tiny house with plants galore.
A wonderful behind-the-scenes journey with an animatronic robotic turtle in tow.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
One family hoped their new home might bring a fresh start. But the house held secrets that would cause them years of heartache.
Atlas loves to workout with his owner Milly.
The candid coincidences in life, pictures of alien-looking architecture and more best photos of the week.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
This woman at the San Fernando Valley Trader Joe's was not happy at the mandatory mask rule inside the store.
During the coronavirus pandemic, telemedicine looks like the future of health care. Is it a future that we want?
If you want to make delicious barbecue on your own, all you need is the right equipment. Rest assured, this is the good stuff. This smoker from Weber has a 4.7/5 average rating on Amazon with over 2,000 reviews.
A woman in Auckland, New Zealand designed an ecologically friendly tiny house with plants galore.
Months into the pandemic, demand for coronavirus tests is soaring. Texans report problems with almost every facet of the testing process, starting with the glitching websites and unanswered phone lines used to schedule appointments, and extending to long lags before test results come back.
The campaign also reportedly told arena executives they did not want any signs encouraging people to keep a safe distance from each other.
Pizza and arcade games? How could they go wrong? YouTuber Company Man explores the rise and fall of the bankrupt rodent-themed restaurant.
If you're craving some favorites, or looking to try something new, this variety pack of candy from Japan is very appealing.
A growing gap in case growth between Europe and the United States tells the tale: Declaring victory too soon is an excellent way to return to new heights.
Keep the bugs at bay on all of your camping trips this summer with this 3-in-1 Waterproof Bug Zapper Lantern. Light your way, zap mosquitos, and illuminate the campsite with one device. It's $55 off at $24.99 now.
Tom Pemberton makes these cows very happy with this unique contraption.
Alex Kueng is one of four former officers accused of crimes in the killing of George Floyd, which happened on his third shift. His decision to join the force had frayed friendships.
Drew Gooden revisits Disney movies that haven't withstood the test of time and "Blank Check" is probably the worst.
An extremely talented Star Wars fan does a next level good impression of Star Wars characters.
Kai built this Kermit the Frog puppet from scratch and positively nails his trademark voice.
Across the internet, tales abound about the guy who can make women come simply by assessing their posture. But is he the real deal? We booked an appointment to find out.
The comedienne mocks Trump's meandering answer when the Fox News host asked his top priorities if elected to a second term.
Higher restaurant spending appears to be linked to a faster spread of the coronavirus, according to JPMorgan.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"As coronavirus cases race back up, the president ignored warnings from his public health experts that resulted in tens of thousands of preventable deaths," the MSNBC host said on Friday. "And we're looking at tens of thousands more."
Here's what it's like to experience the land of fire and ice in a resolution your computer probably can't display.
In the weeks leading up to the state's reopening, there were plenty of signs, but not the will to read them.
'Breath Of The Wild' is a fantastic escape from the real world if you play the game completely "wrong."
This guy is mad as hell at the St. Lucie County Commission over masks and he's not going to take it anymore.
Symptomless transmission makes the coronavirus far harder to fight. But health officials dismissed the risk for months, pushing misleading and contradictory claims in the face of mounting evidence.
From Michael Jordan chuckling at his iPad to Bernie Sanders asking for a favor, here are the best memes of 2020 so far.
As soon as you hear it, you start picturing a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California. But how did the Swiss electronic duo come up it?
This guy always brings a ramp to help other people with their tricks.
Under pressure by anti-abortion activists ― including a board of health member ― the state health department became a weapon in the war against abortion.
Dan Harmon uses "story circles" to craft a script for "Rick and Morty."
NetCredit's Barbara Davidson crunched the numbers and created a data visualization of the oldest restaurants in countries around the world still serving food today.
Many compared the protesters against Palm Beach County's mandatory mask rule to a scene from "Parks and Recreation." Someone went the extra mile and mashed them all up together.
Jay, a registered nurse from Oakland, gives a demonstration with a pulse oximetry sensor, showing that even with three surgical masks there was no significant change in his oxygen saturation levels.
Newspapers love a good "Feds take down sex trafficking" story, even if there are no sex traffickers actually taken down.
A wonderful behind-the-scenes journey with an animatronic robotic turtle in tow.
The black people I come from were owned and raped by the white people I come from. Who dares to tell me to celebrate them?
The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco discusses the pandemic, the diversity crisis in economics, and monetary policy.
American Airlines and United Airlines announced that they will begin booking flights to full capacity starting next week, even as COVID-19 cases in the US continue to rise.
Watson was called out for stealing Kiko's food and had the most poignant way of saying he was sorry.
From a prolonged global recession to an IT breakdown, here's what 347 risk analysts believe might likely happen in a post COVID-19 world.
Arizona is facing more per capita cases than recorded by any country in Europe or even by hard-hit Brazil.
A couple was shocked to see a photo of themselves in a story by The Times of India being attributed to a story entitled "Kol man kills wife, mom-in-law; shoots self."
Checking your phone for an extra two hours every night won't stop the apocalypse — but it could stop you from being psychologically prepared for it.
This week, we've got Dear men, what's preventing you from looking like this, what's your main circle discussing and Donald Trump's walk of shame.
Gus Johnson demonstrates the heartache of pleading with Twitter to give you account verification.
The 45,942 single-day increase was driven by more than 8,000 new cases in Florida and thousands more in Texas, Arizona and California, according to an NBC News tally.