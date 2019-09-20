This Golden Retriever Demands This Human Go Outside And Play With Her
Katie the Golden Retriever wanted this woman to come out and play and wouldn't take no for an answer.
Max Goodrich demonstrates what the actors are looking at when you're looking at the actors.
On the anniversary of the January 6 Capitol insurrection, young people whose parents participated say their family relationships may never be repaired.
Mounting archaeological evidence is revealing that modern lions may have roamed free in Southeastern Europe—overturning long-held assumptions about art and mythology in the process.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
Sports commentator Jomboy, also known as James Vincent Michael O'Brien, has mastered the art of lip reading and some players said some really NSFW things out on the field in 2021.
The remarkable story of a freedom struggle on a tiny island in the South Pacific.
If you're vaccinated, an infection might not make you super sick, but don't count on it making you super immune, either.
Nick Johnson visits Oakland's largest homeless encampment and talks to some of the people who live there. His interviews might challenge some of the stereotypes people have about homelessness.
I prefer real life to whatever this will be.
It's one of the most iconic breakup songs in pop music, but No Doubt actually recorded a love song version of "Don't Speak" before it was completely rewritten after Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal called it quits. Listening to it in 2021 is like experiencing a fever dream.
Have you ever seen a bus or truck wheel with little arrows on the wheel lugs? Ever wondered what they're for? Of course you have. You're human.
A comprehensive compendium of the surprisingly A-list guest stars who made appearances on "Miami Vice" before making it big.
Here's a data visualization of all the flights between Europe and the United States on September 4, 2018.
I manage nurses at an ICU in Miami. I didn't want to believe this was happening again.
This week, we've got a guy who won't tolerate any "Harry Potter" content in his life, a woman whose son-in-law keeps sending her shirtless photos and more.
When Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown made a spectacularly bizarre exit in the third quarter of Sunday's game, many called upon Jomboy to make sense of all of it. Thankfully, he delivered.
They say so much about who we are and who we want to be.
Someone unearthed this 2014 interview that Betty White gave to Larry King and she had an intriguing response when asked if she feared death.
Research shows that a positive attitude to aging can lead to a longer, healthier life, while negative beliefs can have hugely detrimental effects
Throughout the year, we pride ourselves on picking out books, gadgets and oddities we think you'll like. But here are the top Digg Picks from 2021 as chosen by you — the audience reading this right now.
America has a love affair with "productive leisure."
Someone at CES caught BMW's trippy color-changing technology in action, which the car company describes as "a technology that changes the exterior color of a vehicle with the touch of a button."
From The Wrestler to Phone Booth, it's more common than you think. Here's what it's like to see your big idea turn up on the big screen — from someone else.
It's the first tweet roundup of the new year, and the energy is — well, it's whatever all this is.
A woman inadvertently ingests "35% Food Grade Hydrogen Peroxide" and gets taken to the emergency room. Here's how doctors figured out what was wrong.
It's one of the most-recognized details of this already legendary car, but why was it like that?
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 songs. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 TV shows. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 books. You're welcome.
Help us crown the best of the worst in a bracket for the ultimate 'One Main Character' of 2021.
In a recent podcast, Jon Stewart humorously ribs J.K. Rowling over the goblins running Gringotts Wizarding Bank which he characterized as an antisemitic trope.
Redditor u/High_Prophet queried the r/AskReddit community, "What is something you are pretty sure is going to happen in 2022?" and received more than 21,000 comments. Here are some of our favorite answers.
More and more Americans are single, living lives of hard-won independence.
Here's why repair technician and YouTuber Louis Rossmann thinks this is absolutely bonkers.
The famous cartoon schemer has an ingenious plan to lure Bugs Bunny out of his hole — and it involves a giant magnet and an iron carrot.
I've never seen Elmo get this angry before. And, apparently, this is a thing that has been going on for a minute. The internet had a great laugh about all this. The jokes were flying.
Christmas Island has the densest population of coconut crabs in the world, so you're going to have to expect one causing you trouble at the golf course, as seen in this insane footage.
An extraordinary time lapse of a pumpkin from its humble beginnings to massive girth.
At the Food on Demand conference in Las Vegas, the food service industry laid out its vision for a future in which customers never have to wait. Just don't think too hard about how that'd work.