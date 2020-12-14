This Full-Face Mask Ad Somehow Is Not Parody
These are the dystopian times we live in.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
These are the dystopian times we live in.
Wolf Blitzer (Beck Bennett) interviews Dr. Fauci (Kate McKinnon) and Dr. Birx (Heidi Gardner) about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine and what the roll out strategy is going to be.
A family of coronavirus particles (Timothée Chalamet, Cecily Strong, Beck Bennett, Lauren Holt) have a heated disagreement during a Christmas reunion.
This insane last-second Western Michigan touchdown was too good to be true, and in fact, it was ruled illegal and Ball State won the game.
Comedian Jim Gaffigan details how marital troubles seem to be at the core of every "Dateline" episode you've ever watched.
Christmas will hence forth by a holiday of trauma for them.
The reporting of snow falling in your neighborhood comes with unexpected pitfalls.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
They shrugged off the pandemic, then their family and friends started dying
Could adopting a new name improve your fortune? Some Chinese communities think so.
These are the dystopian times we live in.
It's not that they sound bad. It's just that after you hear this kind of singing too often, it becomes supremely aggravating.
Taihei Kobayashi has gone from sleeping on the streets of Tokyo to heading a technology startup whose market value topped $1 billion.
Barack Obama's "A Promised Land" has been praised for its introspection. In reality, the book is a 768-page defense of the status quo.
To be this close to victory and to lose it at the last second is pure agony.
Hungarian biologist Tibor Gánti is an obscure figure. Now, more than a decade after his death, his ideas about how life began are finally coming to fruition.
We examine the most unusual scene in "The Chronicles of Narnia's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe." Father Christmas (Santa Claus) gives children in the 1940s weapons. Why?
Principles of origami are crucial to the design of this line of house designed by the Latvian company Brette Haus.
Here's how much Americans are spending during this gift-giving season — and what they're spending money on.
Christmas time is also shopping time, so let's talk about the history of shopping.
Jonna Mendez, the fomer CIA Chief of Disguise, talks about the time she was able to deceive President Bush with a mask that transformed her into a younger, striking-looking woman.
Satellites — and drones — were intended to replace it. But the 65-year-old Lockheed U-2 is still at the top of its game, flying missions in an environment no other aircraft can operate in.
It's lovely seeing how gentle he is with them.
Aside from the shrubbery, the most striking part of Tim Burton's 1990 film is its surreal, near-neon neighborhood. Building it took a few twisted minds, a quirky tract in Florida, and a lot of paint.
Abraham Lincoln, an iconic American hero, could soon be an outcast in San Francisco, his legacy called into question and his name ripped off a high school.
For the umpteenth time, we do not need to know about the upcoming iOS 14.2 update, thank you very much.
The outcome of the presidential election has been clear for weeks, but on Monday it gets one step closer to being official as the Electoral College meets.
"We left the dead things, raw and meaty, lying on the beach," one sealer recalled.
When you get much, much more than you bargained for.
What can hunter-gatherer societies teach us about work, time and happiness?
A journey of a thousand Jenga blocks starts with a single step.
All across the Swiss alps are military installation and bunkers carefully hidden so as to blend into the surrounding landscape. Some of them are camouflaged as huge rocks, others as quiet villas or barns that could open up in the event of an emergency to reveal cannons and heavy machine guns that could blow any approaching army to smithereens
A Daily Mail investigation alleges that Andrew did stay at the billionaire pedophile's mansion, despite his previous denial in a BBC interview.
Mackie is an android officer tasked to locate a doomsday device in the trailer for Netflix sci-fi action film "Outside the Wire."
If Jill Biden wants to flaunt her Ed.D., who are we to object?
The uncanny allure of our unlived lives.
We had no idea the level of artistry and precision that could come from just walking.
"Covid penis" is a real thing, and you don't want it — trust us.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
One of the perils of working from home is you never know when your mother is going to walk in.
And what it lost in the process.
"I understand these things, I've lived through it, that's why I open my heart and calendar to a number of people in this situation."
Christmas will hence forth by a holiday of trauma for them.
Stay charged up wherever you're headed in the new year. Fingers crossed, we'll actually be able to travel safely soon.
The company behind the long-awaited video game pledged to fix the bugs and crashes after complaints from players poured in over the weekend.
"After midnight, I was filming a big brown bear digging through our garbage, and our intoxicated guest walked right next to it."
Well, looks like dad needs a nap, kiddo.
I put Apple's connected fitness service through its paces and came away impressed (but not surprised) — and quite sweaty.
When you're stressed, the lies just come tumbling right out.
Game hardware and laptops both started promising new generations.
In calls to allies, Trump has been asking how to navigate the next two years and floated a possible trip to the Middle East.
We had no idea that kangaroos could stand on their tails to begin with.
Safe and effective vaccines are finally here. So are white-nationalist fantasies of using diehard skeptics for their own even more twisted ends.
On December 14, 2000, Barcelona agreed a deal that would bring Lionel Messi to Spain and change the course of soccer history. Here's how they did it.
Who needs alarm clocks when you have a husky loose in the house?