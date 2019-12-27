This Ford F-650 Super Truck Is So Huge That The Mud Flaps Have Their Own Turn Signals
Doug DeMuro gives a tour of a behemoth pickup truck that would make Greta Thunberg cry.
She makes a strong case here. She's six and a half and it is her weekend off.
Forget about "Rise of Skywalker." This is the good Star Wars movie this year.
There's so much torque here it shouldn't be allowed.
On rare occasions, pilots will dump fuel in mid-air. Why do they do this?
A car accidentally turned onto the Pulaski Bridge pedestrian walkway on Christmas evening and got stuck. The driver was so stuck, they abandoned the vehicle.
Marques Brownlee explores the Solarius Zenith, the most expensive iPhone in the world, equipped with 24-carat gold and 137 diamonds.
Twenty years after "Galaxy Quest" hit theaters, director Dean Parisot and stars Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver and Justin Long look back at capturing lightning in a bottle, and reveal the apology Jeffrey Katzenberg issued over the film's bungled marketing campaign.
Ten books that sparked debate, started conversations, and launched movements in the past ten years—and what to read next
YouTuber Destin Sandlin attempts to break into a smart home with just the help of a laser.
This survival guide covers every-darn-thing you need to know about surviving in a galaxy far, far away.
We're not sure what prompted this action, but we're pretty sure the people on the other side are now pretty thankful there is a glass barrier.
In 2010, the future of electric vehicles looked wide open. The terrain was rocky, but fertile; full of opportunity, if you could make it through the technical and consumer crags.
Three decades ago, two stoner musicians designed a product whose cheap imitations sold into the billions — but today, nobody knows their names.
Whatever you're expecting to emerge out of the canvas, it's not that.
The pathologies that have plagued the left were all on display one October day in 2010.
The late Silas Warner is barely remembered in gaming, but he did something extraordinary when he made "Castle Wolfenstein," one of the most influential games ever.
Who we live with depends on our location, religion and ethnicity.
Once upon a time, we all thought the world was going to end on January 1, 2000. Two decades after the panic of the century, it's time to finally hear from the people who spent years — and billions of dollars — making sure it didn't.
By one measure, Baidu's natural-language algorithm understands English better than any other.
The walk-on-turned-lightning rod is more than just a figure in a controversial movie. He's equal parts Walter Mitty and Forrest Gump.
Responding to the customer's demand for instant gratification in the middle of the retail apocalypse.
Video interviews and group texts obtained by The Times show men describing their platoon leader in grim terms.
Chronicling sixty years of NASA history through an impressive collection of historical photography, the NASA Archives is an extra large space opus.
GQ's subjective look back at a year that just wouldn't stop.
Brace for some (more) hot takes about In-N-Out, barbecue and cast-iron pans.
Sometimes all you have to do to devastate your enemy is to use your words.
As the mall declines, American Dream — a "destination" at the height of capitalism — rises. Welcome to the era of the post-shopping mall.
Local authorities are dumbfounded by a flock of drones that recently began performing nighttime flights over northeast Colorado with no apparent purpose or operators (at least, none they've been able to identify so far).
Don't worry, he walks out of the whole mishap fine and seemingly uninjured.
How superfans of the band built a private — and far more valuable — version of LinkedIn.
Rivian's much-hyped electric pickup truck is set to be released sometime next year, and the company is ready to start showing off what it can do.
James Harris Jackson killed Timothy Caughman as "practice" for a mass attack on black men in Times Square.
A roundup of ten of the best feuds from the 2010s. The list includes Donald Trump fighting with Rosie O'Donnell, Drake and Push-T, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, and Kim Kardashian beefing with, well, a lot of other women.
This is what love looks like. Or rather, this is what caffeine addiction looks like.
Over 30 years ago, a group of friends bought some Christmas trees in New Hampshire and drove them down to NYC, thinking they could join the vibrant street-corner tree market and turn a tidy profit. Things didn't go quite as planned.
It's been a tough day, what with the life-threatening situation and everything.
Sarcos Robotics has spent the past 20 years building the ultimate powered robot exosuit. Early next year, its Guardian XO wearable robot will ship to the first customers.
A Google form I set up has given me disturbing new insights into humanity in all its filth, says B3ta.com co-founder Rob Manuel.
"Instead of letting the blue bot continue to learn, the red bot hacks the system, falling down and not playing the game as it should."
"If I had a comment on my own trailer ... I sometimes felt there was too much fur covering [the actors'] own faces."
Online shoppers are expected to send back way more purchases this holiday season compared to years past and those returns come with a heavy toll on the environment.
Posters for "Ad Astra," "Portrait of a Lady on Fire," and more took our breath away this year.
This is one Christmas tree that won't last until January.
As researchers learn more about how exercise fights chronic ills like heart disease and diabetes, doctors may soon be able to treat physical activity as the powerful medicine it is.
Likely several hundred pounds heavier than the record-holding Mekong giant catfish, the ray reportedly weighed nearly 880 pounds.
We don't know what we did to deserve this.
Martin Lewis died in obscurity in 1962; a retired art teacher who had found some success in his early career, but was largely forgotten after the Great Depression took away the demand for his craft, leaving Lewis to spend his last three decades teaching other people how to etch.