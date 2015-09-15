This Eye-Popping 3D Visualization Of The World's Prison Population Might Make You Think America Needs Some Prison Reform
A jarring data visualization of the world's prison population compared with the United States.
A jarring data visualization of the world's prison population compared with the United States.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
A jarring data visualization of the world's prison population compared with the United States.
Former president hadn't posted on own app in months.
CNN+ was a case study in why spending $300 million on a product nobody wants to buy is a bad business idea.
The bolide, which disintegrated in Louisiana, was also reportedly spotted in Arkansas and Mississippi.
Shouldn't TikTok users have agency over what we're exposed to?
Here's how ABS helps a driver maintain better control of a vehicle versus regular braking.
The Mars helicopter drone Ingenuity has captured aerial photos of some of the used Perseverance landing gear. NASA says this detailed aerial perspective could provide valuable insights for future missions.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
James O'Donoghue created a stunning visualization of our solar system that helps illustrate the scale of our planet compared to everything else.
Robots are about to venture into the sunless depths of lunar craters to investigate ancient water ice trapped there, while remote studies find hints about how water arrives on rocky worlds.
An Italian court ruled on Wednesday that children born in the country will be given both their mother's and father's last names when they are born.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
From the mind of Mike Meyers comes a miniseries called "The Pentaverate." about a Canadian journalist who's out to win his job back by exposing the world's most influential secret society.
Five million payphone calls are still made each year in the UK. Who is making them — and why?
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill as they face off against the biggest carnivore ever seen in "Jurassic World Dominion," releasing on June 10, 2022.
Amber Heard pledged to pay the ACLU $3.5 million after reaching a divorce settlement with Johnny Depp back in 2016, but only paid a portion of that amount — and some of the money might have come from Elon Musk.
Here's why electric vehicles aren't exactly the perfect future we were promised, and why they shouldn't be considered a foolproof method to combat climate change.
Jimmy and Jessica Alba competed against Benicio Del Toro and Miguel in a game where each team took turns trying to get their partners to guess movie titles in under five seconds without saying their names. The result was pure chaos.
Data shows that there's a new California city hotter than Los Angeles and the Bay Area, and that it's time to take Miami seriously as a legit big city.
Grocery prices are up, so we might as well figure out how to save the most. Two CNBC reporters found out which major store is the most cost-effective.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Ben Shapiro cuts off a student during a contentious back-and-forth about wokeness during an event at Iowa State University.
Den of Geek considers why Barry Keoghan's Joker should not be the main villain in "The Batman 2."
We don't mind lacing up when we're headed out on the trail, but we want the luxury of living lace-free for our backyard adventures.
With the centenary of his birth, screenwriter Nigel Kneale is being celebrated for his varied work — including his landmark dramas about an alien-infested UK.
Here's what you're going to see a lot of this wedding season.
We all need to distract ourselves from the constant suck of spreadsheets from time to time. This crowdfunded marble track delivers on just that.
For those who remember the old days here's Mac OS 8 in a browser.
Dr. Erica Brozovsky explains that pronouns have been around for hundreds of years and are a quintessential way that we communicate.
You'll mistake them for your chinos. With four-way stretch and water resistance, these incredibly versatile joggers are built to be as at home on your early morning run as they are on your lazy Sunday routine.
The only surprise bigger than Olivia Wilde showing the trailer for "Don't Worry Darling" was the moment she was served custody papers from Jason Sudeikis.
"Mystery Incorporated" is the gritty live-action reboot of a beloved children's animated show that we all deserve.
The cool, blue tones of the ice combined with otherworldly features, shapes, and light can lead to portfolio-worthy photos. How to find and photograph remote ice caves safely, however, is often the most challenging aspect of ice cave photography.
Someone captured a sea lion take a seat poolside after a dip in the pool.
Powerful soccer agent Mino Raiola is upset with fake news circulating about his death.
WSJ's Joanna Stern called the inventor of the iPhone autocorrect feature, Ken Kocienda, out on the ducking issue on everyone's minds.
A fancy camera offers new insight into the distinct calls of a springtime male wood frog chorus.
By tweeting disparaging remarks about two Twitter lawyers, Elon Musk already broke his merger agreement.
The Anne Hathaway coming-of-age comedy is something everyone can enjoy as demonstrated by this heartwarming TikTok.
"We should absolutely be concerned about the infiltration of ultra-conservative networks into British politics," counter-extremism experts told VICE World News.
The US airline industry was deregulated by the government in the 1970s, opening the door to companies offering some seriously wacky ways to fly.
Back in 1997, Ronnie O'Sullivan thrilled the world with this eye-popping snooker break. Nobody has come close since.
Broadcaster Sage Steele said that her employer, ESPN, violated her free speech rights for some recent comments she made on a podcast with Jay Cutler.
Just one country was responsible for more than a third of all deforestation in the tropics.
Here's a fascinating racing bar chart that shows the top-selling artists over a 50 year span.
Though Discord's servers offer a different experience from Twitter, some see it as a refuge from the Tesla CEO's reign
All about memory cards, formats and what you need to know to make the right buying decision.