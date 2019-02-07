This Explainer Demystifying How Bonsai Trees Are Grown Might Be The Most Interesting Thing You'll Watch Today
Everything you think you know about bonsai trees is wrong.
Everything you think you know about bonsai trees is wrong.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
On April 5, 1994, Kurt Cobain was found dead at his home in Seattle. 28 years later, his impact on culture continues to reverberate. In April 1993, Cobain spoke to MuchMusic in one of the most extensive interviews from his final days.
Tweets, but editable.
Everything you think you know about bonsai trees is wrong.
While shock jock humor is the brand that made Howard Stern famous, an interview on Magic Johnson's 1998 late-night talk show "The Magic Hour" pushed the limits even for him, creating one of the most uncomfortable moments in late-night TV history.
Prices on certain food items are expected to grow by four percent this year, according to a US Department of Agriculture prediction.
Barack Obama brought down the house at the White House on Tuesday when he referred to President Joe Biden as "Vice President."
From the cost of electricity to the strength of cybersecurity, here's how American states compare against each other for people working remotely from the comfort of their homes.
Charts? Maps? Graphs? We got 'em. The Data Viz Namespace is your one-stop shop for all things data, visualized.
A skirmish in Nova Basan, east of Kyiv, shows how one Ukrainian tank destroys an entire column of Russian armored vehicles through extremely effective positioning.
There are quite a few EVs out there nowadays. Which makes the worst case for itself?
A.I. researchers are closing in on a long-term goal: giving their programs the kind of knowledge we take for granted.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"Sunrise" host Natalie Barr had the best reaction when a weather segment, that took place at a bachelorette party, went full monty.
If anything could motivate world leaders out of climate apathy, it's this latest IPCC warning.
The last 15 seconds are often the most exciting moments of a championship game. Here's a supercut of eight different years.
"I feel a little trapped."
With future price rises baked in and some countries on the verge of rationing gas, things are going to get a whole lot worse before they get any better.
Doug Kammerer, a weatherman for an NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C., went viral after he warned his family of a tornado heading their way.
Why did the migratory amphibians cross the road? Because Marquette, Michigan closed it for them.
It's startling how prevalent this trope is when you stop to think about it for a few minutes: Darth Vader, Scar from "The Lion King," Lord Voldemort, Dr. Poison from Wonder Woman, Freddy Kreuger, Jason, Francis Dolarhyde and Mason Verger from the Hannibal.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
"Don't be embarrassed if you can't do a pull-up," says Hybrid Calisthenics. "Fitness is a journey and we all start somewhere."
Apatow is more than just a generous host and a generational eye for talent; he's also a deceptively major filmmaker.
This wildly successful Kickstarter campaign has created a superb braced ratcheting screwdriver that you'll want to fiddle with all day long.
Jomboy breaks down this bonkers college baseball play — and tried to make sense of why nobody was covering the bases as mayhem unfolded.
Chicago's sandwich kings take you through the ins and outs of the delicatessen classic.
The merino wool used to make this shirt naturally fights off the funk for up to three days, and the nylon reinforcement keeps it in good condition wash after wash.
If you think our planet is inevitably going to hell in a hand basket, think again. Here are some stats that might make you rethink the situation.
Women and girls have recounted the abuse they have suffered at the hands of Russian soldiers.
That's right! A mug so hot we blurred some of the text. That's how you know you've got a good one.
Aaron Payzant and Logan Howard shared the frightening encounter recorded by dashcam when they got pulled over by gunmen after accidentally going on the wrong road.
Why do so many people think America is losing jobs when it isn't? Because they've never experienced full employment.
Dominic Fragman has one wild party trick — the ability to play Rush's signature song as a one man band.
There's plenty to be said for keeping it short and sweet.
Elon Musk isn't allowed to buy more than a 15 percent stake in Twitter.
Jimmy Kimmel observed Donald Trump's endorsement of Sarah Palin made three curious claims about the former Alaska governor.
There's growing evidence that Russia, China, and the US are using social media influencers' power for political gain.
There's a lovely moment in every grandchild's life when, gathered around their family's beloved traditional dessert dish, their grandparents discuss the merits and failings of their tits.
Jake Gyllenhaal explained what it was like to work with Michael Bay, and you'll be on the edge of your seat. "I was like, 'How the f*ck did you get two helicopters out of the middle of nowhere?,' He's like, 'Don't ask questions!'"
It is also the last one we will ever need.
Ukrainian nuclear expert discusses the challenges of keeping the country's nuclear facilities safe during a Russian invasion.
In November 1990, Montrealers experienced one of the most famous UFO sightings in Canadian history.
Book smarts will only get you so far in this world. This viral Reddit thread lists some of the most essential "street smart" tips for staying out of a hot mess.
If you've ever spent your free time coming up with the most ridiculous hypothetical questions, you'll get a real kick out of Randall Munroe's "What If?"
"Becoming," a short film by Jan van IJken, shows the growth of an amphibious alpine newt from a single cell. It's incredible. (From 2019)
Lightning Labs announced it's launching the Taro protocol that will route stablecoins and other digital assets through the bitcoin monetary network.
Almost 140 people have reported having upset stomachs after eating the much-loved breakfast cereal.