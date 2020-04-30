This Equation Seems Impossible To Solve Until You Think Outside The Box
Presh from Mind Your Decisions has a brain-teaser that seems, at first glance, unfeasible to answer.
Presh from Mind Your Decisions has a brain-teaser that seems, at first glance, unfeasible to answer.
Dan Dubuque performs a medley of Rage Against The Machine songs while out in the snowy woods.
Even without VR goggles, this is quite something.
"What could go wrong?" he probably thought. What could go wrong, indeed.
We've seen a lot of Atom Central's restored nuclear test footage, but this 1957 clip from the Plumbbob test escaped our notice — and it's quite something.
A Russian man pulls off an extraordinary feat of strength.
Samara Ginsberg performs the classic theme song from the popular 1980s kids show.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The coronavirus pandemic has sped up a revolution in home working, leaving offices around the world empty. But what was the point of them anyway?
In quarantine, people are inadvertently exposing their reading habits — embarrassing, surprising and impressive.
We've seen a lot of Atom Central's restored nuclear test footage, but this 1957 clip from the Plumbbob test escaped our notice — and it's quite something.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Presh from Mind Your Decisions has a brain-teaser that seems, at first glance, unfeasible to answer.
Our five-step guide will help you speed up your Internet connection and eliminate wireless dead zones while you're stuck at home
The iconic blades of medieval Japan and Europe, compared.
"What could go wrong?" he probably thought. What could go wrong, indeed.
With tens of billions of dollars on the line, this experimental tokamak fusion reactor — a nuclear fusion plasma reactor where extremely hot, charged plasma spins and generates virtually limitless energy — is one of a handful of extremely costly "miniature suns" around the world.
"It is technically sound, but there have been issues that have come up on almost every level."
Far from the "Riverdale" set, actress Marisol Nichols uses her acting skills to help law enforcement agencies catch child sexual predators and pedophiles.
Viruses and bacteria can live on surfaces for longer than you think. Hygiene Hand is the tool that lets you get through your day without exposing yourself to dirty surfaces. Right now, it's just $19.99.
We're very excited about what the baby's first word will be.
An extraordinarily gifted young musician plays both the guitar and bass simultaneously to a classic rock song.
No matter how much we try, it's hard for us to reconcile in our brains that structures like this can hold together.
Fauci compared finding remdesivir to finding AZT, a drug that proved crucial for treating AIDS.
Ten years ago, I wrote a story that changed lives forever—including my own. I went back to examine the wreckage
Matt Burton got the shock of a lifetime when the front latch of his Lotus Elise sports car's roof failed and the whole thing gave way.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The Surface Pro 7 is a very powerful Windows tablet, but it's pretty pricey. Opt for a renewed model instead, and you'll save some significant cash. And since Amazon stands behind this with a 90-day guarantee, you won't be stuck with a lemon. Accessories sold separately.
A Russian man pulls off an extraordinary feat of strength.
The harrowing story of the tourists, crew, and captain trapped on a cruise ship that would become a microcosm of the confusion and panic engulfing the globe.
The Silicon Valley engineer, who had no background in medical supplies but was recommended by the White House, never delivered the ventilators. Now New York is trying to claw back the money.
Here are some tips to making sure your fruits and vegetables have a longer shelf life.
Samara Ginsberg performs the classic theme song from the popular 1980s kids show.
The problem of common-sense reasoning has plagued the field of artificial intelligence for over 50 years. Now a new approach, borrowing from two disparate lines of thinking, has made important progress.
When the Mangbetu people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo introduced Western scientists to a smoky-gray, rat-size animal, they told tales of how a grown man could stand on the mammal's back without hurting it.
The industrial giant missed the shale boom, overspent on projects, and saw its debt rise to $50 billion as its stock plummeted. Behind Exxon's fall from oil juggernaut to mediocre company.
Even without VR goggles, this is quite something.
Ice cream cone in a whirlpool? Ice cream cone in a whirlpool.
The state is about to find out how many people need to lose their lives to shore up the economy.
Experts say at least 18 months. Here's how to shorten the timeline.
As businesses reopen, social distancing rules will lead to new partitions between workspaces, reminiscent of the fabric-clad dividers of the 1980s.
This guy took social distancing to a whole new level.
A boxer reveals the body issues and internalized misogyny that kept her in the ring.
Scientists have spent three decades cleaning up the Hanford Site's 177 giant tanks of radioactive sludge. And they're just getting started.
It's a simple way to illustrate an economic system where the city doesn't let anyone fall into poverty, while also living within a sustainable environmental footprint.
Alligators are the new dogs, apparently.
There's little reason to believe passing outdoor encounters pose a major risk of spreading the coronavirus.
We imagined a four-level mall, mapped with brands like Macy's and J.C. Penney, to show which top-name retailers face the most trouble in the coronavirus economy.
The mockumentary boom of the early aughts — highlighted by "The Office" — ran parallel to the reality TV boom. Now, as reality TV has become entrenched, its parodic cousin has waned in popularity.
Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country's coronavirus crisis will get worse. It's already bad, experts say.
Why are we still hoarding food? The 1944 Minnesota Starvation Experiment offers some answers about the psychology of food insecurity.
On November 20, 1980, the ecosystem of Lake Peigneur in Louisiana was forever changed by a critical mistake by an oil exploration effort by Texaco.
In response to a question about Tesla's liquidity, Musk focused his ire on the stay-at-home orders (which are keeping Tesla's California factory closed).
Cerro Gordo has been abandoned since 1957. Now one man is social distancing there by himself.
Dan Dubuque performs a medley of Rage Against The Machine songs while out in the snowy woods.
How Wall Street enabled a global financial scandal.
We might call this look "bank robber chic."
Instead of having to open fridges in convenience stores with your hands, you can now do that with your feet.