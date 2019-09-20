This Elementary School Band Concert Performance Of 'Jingle Bells' Hilariously Goes Off The Rails
Bridle Path and Kulp Elementary Schools Advanced and Beginner Band might never live down this disastrous Christmas performance from 2009.
Bridle Path and Kulp Elementary Schools Advanced and Beginner Band might never live down this disastrous Christmas performance from 2009.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Bridle Path and Kulp Elementary Schools Advanced and Beginner Band might never live down this disastrous Christmas performance from 2009.
Larry David's "Everyman" bit on this week's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" is one of the most insightful things he's done on the show.
Drew Gooden deconstructs a terrible tweet that asked men about how to ask out a girl at the grocery store.
It seems like everyone across the United States has a different Thanksgiving pie tradition. (Some Utahns even supposedly swear by cranberry and pickle pie!) A Redditor crunched the numbers and mapped the most Googled Thanksgiving pies.
The iconic comedian and sitcom dad wants to save all of us—one dank, wondrous, sticky-icky trip at a time.
These 12 moments epitomize why some people consider "The Sopranos" to be one of the best shows of all-time.
900 degrees Fahrenheit, crushing pressure, and acid clouds. Venus, what the hell happened?
Abortion is back at the Supreme Court yet again. For the third time in six years, the justices will consider the constitutionality of a state law designed to restrict abortion.
Jimmy Chin, the Academy Award-winning director of "Free Solo," does a deep dive into famous survival scenes from movies and whether they make sense.
A number of bizarre accounts have popped up that target wannabe hustlers with pithy advice and poorly attributed quotes. Is there any making sense of it?
Research suggests serious bouts of illness with coronavirus may significantly damage long-term health.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
In a preview clip for a sit-down interview on Thursday, Alec Baldwin says he didn't pull the trigger that killed Halyna Hutchins.
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was declared the winner after surveying more than 12,000 expats from around the world.
Ronald Reagan's press secretary Larry Speakes treated the AIDS epidemic like a joke.
Living in Tel Aviv, Israel, will hurt your wallet the most, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit.
Mark Meadows makes stunning admission in new memoir obtained by Guardian, saying a second test returned negative
This week's advice column questions include an employer wondering whether they can get rid of an employee who refuses to lie to customers, a septuagenarian who can't get past a high school slight and more.
Redditor LainLain queried the r/AskReddit community about things that people in the future will be as aghast about as we are about widespread smoking in the 1960s. Here's a roundup of a few of the most intriguing responses from the viral thread.
Why does it matter to you so much, anyway?
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Dave Grohl paid tribute to Jewish pop star Barry Manilow for the holidays in his continuing Hanukkah Sessions series.
The person returned from South Africa on November 22 and the case was identified by the California and San Francisco health departments.
If you're searching for gifts that will make the holiday break a bit brighter, look no further than these lovely Lego sets.
The Ninth Amendment might be the most important Amendment most Americans have never heard of — and it makes the NRA and pro-choice advocates strange bedfellows.
I want to have reasonable, progressive dating rules at home—but what's the limit?
Chilling in the hot tub, rainy days, intense sessions on the bike — these earbuds will stand up just fine. Even better, they're on sale for just $89.
The Nerdwriter made this video essay combining art, culture, politics, philosophy, music and movies. It's very enlightening.
Psilocybin can treat depression, alcoholism, PTSD and even cluster headaches. Why is it still illegal?
We've scoured through Amazon and found some of the more off the beaten path gifts that are sure to delight the men in your life who are hardest to surprise.
A rigorous evaluation of every car that Vin Diesel's character drives over the course of nine movies.
There is nothing more to say about "Love Actually."
"If you've been watching Fox News, you know that the real enemy isn't the virus or the 'do my own research' geniuses who refuse to get the vaccine," said Kimmel. "The real enemy is Dr. Fauci."
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a challenge to a Mississippi law that could overturn Roe v. Wade.
A guy was caught stealing $950 in stuff from Walgreens. It led to 309 news stories. Walgreens was caught stealing $4.5 million from employees. It led to 1 story. Wage theft is bigger than all robberies combined but you wouldn't know it watching the news.
YouTube's favorite impersonator Trey Kennedy channels his inner fast-food franchise and lets the banter roll.
The TV doctor's campaign is all the buzz right now. He might not want to talk about it, but he's been there before.
Navigating U.S. cities with small humans in tow can be a nightmare. The Build Back Better and infrastructure bills offer some funding to change that.
The Dyson Bladeless Fan has baffled people for years. The creator dishes about what's under the hood.
"He always shows up when I least expect it ― and I really should expect it by now."
Rob takes a journey deep into Spice World to figure out what made the fivesome the best selling all-female group in music history.
A fascinating deep dive on the science of snowflakes from the world's leading snowflake expert Kenneth Libbrecht.
First Lady Jill Biden unveiled the official White House Christmas display with this year's theme being "Gifts From The Heart," with her Yuletide style described by the Washington Post as "a warmer, simpler vibe."
"I reached out to several professional sound editors, designers, and mixers, many of whom have won Oscars for their work on some of Hollywood's biggest films, to get to the bottom of what's going on."
Jason Sudeikis remembers the time that Chris Rock nearly derailed his "SNL" audition.
Don't let your screen crack! Protect your expensive device with a rugged case that's built to last.
If the inability to time travel were a fundamental part of our universe, you'd expect equally fundamental physics behind that rule.