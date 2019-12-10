Recommended

Cody Dalton Eyre, a 20-year-old Alaskan Native, was having a mental health crisis on Christmas Eve, 2017 when his mother called 911 for help. So why did police officers end up shooting and killing him?

aiweirdness.com

People wonder about what it would be like if a super-intelligent AI decided to place all of humanity in a realistic simulation. I wonder what it would be like if the simulation were built by today's AI instead – whose computing power is somewhere around the level of an earthworm's. Specifically, what would the pies be like?