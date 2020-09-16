This Drone Footage Above San Francisco's Homeless Encampment Is Eerie
San Francisco has more to worry about than orange skies.
Yes, this really has been a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year.
This man has spent the last six years living inside an abandoned Japanese elementary school.
The new season of "The Mandalorian" will stream on Disney+ on October 30.
Samara Ginsberg dons a dinosaur costume for a virtuoso performance of the "Jurassic Park" theme.
A 3D artist spent 23 days transforming an old Bob Ross work from "The Joy of Painting" into a CG environment.
A lot of Disney live-action remakes have been pretty bad, but this one really takes the cake.
As a ride-along photographer with the LAPD, photographer Joseph Rodriguez captured first hand the work of one of America's most notorious police forces.
A team of archeologists from the University of California-Berkeley has developed a method of analyzing the chemical compounds in residue on unglazed ceramic pots to determine what was cooked in them.
Our mouths are a product of evolution. So why do we all have such horrible tooth issues?
Extreme temperatures and more severe droughts, the result of human-caused climate change, have created a world that's ready to burn.
Not only does this next-gen gaming headset offer loads of top-notch VR experiences on its own, it can also be plugged into your PC for an even wider selection. The Oculus Quest 2 hits store shelves on October 13.
The "loneliest woman in America" brewed root beer for thousands of visitors.
Wildfires rage in the West. Hurricanes batter the East. Droughts and floods wreak damage throughout the nation. Life has become increasingly untenable in the hardest-hit areas, but if the people there move, where will everyone go?
In honor of the film's 20th anniversary, we check in with people who were so inspired by its young protagonist that they followed in his footsteps. Sorta.
After a farmworker in the rural Texas Panhandle died of complications from COVID-19, his family and federal investigators want answers.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"Jurassic World" was not a great movie by any accounts, but whoever looped in the audio from Kirin J Callinan's "Big Enough" just made it frigging fantastic.
When overwhelmed unemployment insurance systems malfunctioned during the pandemic, governments blamed the sixty-year-old programming language COBOL. But what really failed?
This guy learned how not to annoy a bird of prey.
Depression is exhausting. Thanks to reruns of the Canadian teen drama, I know I can make it through.
The company still gets a healthy slice of revenue from disc rentals — but the service has suffered as a result of the pandemic.
How strong is hardened glass? The Hydraulic Press Channel gave it an extreme pressure test.
"Look, it was a very interesting weekend, full of lessons learned," actor Chris Evans told TV host Tamron Hall about the nude pic he mistakenly posted.
The show returns October 3.
We would watch a whole reality show based off this.
The Pro-Life Women's conference was in its third year when I attended last August. It was as much a celebration as a strategy session: the movement is winning the policy war.
Mike Horn, an explorer and extreme adventurer, tried to climb an iceberg. Unfortunately, the iceberg wasn't really feeling it.
The Clippers star followed the script of the Lakers star last summer to build the team he wanted. But the Clippers' collapse against the Nuggets showed why LeBron doesn't stop utilizing his influence once the contract is signed.
Why did thousands of people trample one another to buy a $50 iBook in 2005? In many ways, it's a story about a lack of tech access that's still being told.
In "Hogwarts Legacy," the player will be a student in Hogwarts in a new story set in the 1800s.
Gravediggers employed by one of the country's largest cemetery and funeral home corporations, StoneMor, are battling for their first union contract — amid a COVID-related increase in burials.
Erno Rubik, who devised one of the world's most popular and enduring puzzles, opens up about his creation in his new book, "Cubed."
The skyscraper index predicts that tall buildings rise on the eve of economic downturn. So far it's been disturbingly prescient.
The accents that creep into the way we speak can reveal a lot about where we are from, but there are also subtle clues visible in our faces and the way we move.
Just because you're a celebrity doesn't mean you won't gasp at how much Flight Club's sneakers cost.
Microsoft's Flight Simulator 2020 is so exceptionally detailed that it makes flying in real life look drab by comparison.
After a career in drama, the actor's turn to comedy took him to some unexpected places — and back to the Emmys.
We all have been ordering more stuff online since the Coronavirus forced everyone to stay home, so deliveries surged, and delivery guys have less time to think about how to hide each package well. Hence… this.
You have to be on the same frequency to have a good conversation.
Apple's high-end wireless earbuds are currently just $199 on Amazon right now. If you're looking for active noise-cancellation, water resistance, built-in Siri support and wireless charging, these are hard to beat.
Venus should be a priority for future visits, but not because of the surprising discovery of biomarker in its atmosphere this week.
We have no idea why it froze for nearly two minutes, but we're glad it eventually got rebooted again.
When Steve Jobs demoed his NeXT computer at a 1988 user meeting, Charles Mann was there to record it — along with dozens of other talks by computing pioneers.
You think you just ordered pizza from a mom and pop, but it might be from Chuck E. Cheese
It took a few seconds, but German shepherd Seiko was ecstatic when it finally recognized its owner.
Facebook has unveiled Oculus Quest 2, its next-generation standalone VR headset, which offers a much faster chip, a sharper display, new controllers and a more comfortable design.
From Takis to Cheetos to some seriously sour candy, what a bunch of 10-year-olds want in their lunchboxes.
Here's where all of the money you spent on iPhones went to.
The Iron Curtain escapee, DIY aviator and thriving entrepreneur is ready for anything.
In a candid interview, the comic discusses America's summer of strife, Trump, blackface and his dramatic turn in the new season of "Fargo."
Simone Giertz decided to build her weirdest invention to date: musical teeth.
