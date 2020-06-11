This Dog Will Retrieve Anything, No Matter How Small
Yogi is the master of retrieving objects of any size.
New Zealand wants parents to talk to their children about pornography, so they went about it in this, um, unorthodox ad.
For a second, we thought the bison had the upper hand, but we were quickly proven wrong.
It took many hours but this Harry Potter fan successfully played "Hedwig's Flight" on his washing machine.
While taunting parkgoers for not standing six feet apart, these social distance shamers get a rude awakening.
A customer from Greensboro, North Carolina told a mechanic their turn signal wasn't working. They find out what the problem is immediately.
The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 may be cancelled, but the zany-looking "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" will be released on Netflix on June 26.
Miserable as it can often be, remote work is surprisingly productive — leading many employers to wonder if they'll ever go back to the office.
The US president's daughter blamed "cancel culture" last week when her speech to a university was scrapped. In truth, she has been given a free pass for far too long.
There was a shakeup at the very top of VW this week, with Volkswagen Group chairman Herbert Diess stripped of his role as chairman of the Volkswagen brand. Yesterday, we learned a little more why.
The coronavirus has gutted the price of coca. It could reshape the cocaine trade.
The "Cart Narc" YouTubers shame shoppers for being too lazy and not putting their shopping carts back in their right place. But it's not every day that the Cart Narcs meet a fan of their channel.
Inside the biggest scandal in the Muppet universe.
Health is about more than simply remaining free of coronavirus infection.
The dulcet tones of Radiohead's classic song played on lutes.
"Do you mind? I'm trying to lie down here."
The 2024 GOP presidential nominee is highly likely to be an acolyte of the president's.
After a burst lit up their telescope "like a Christmas tree," astronomers were able to finally track down the source of these cosmic oddities.
Jane Elliott attempts to change the lives of her students with a social experiment based on the color of their eyes.
The band revealed that "after much personal reflection, band discussions, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues" they have "decided to drop the word 'Antebellum" from their name and "move forward as Lady A."
Researchers find that over 1,000 metric tons of microplastic fall on 11 protected areas in the US annually, equivalent to over 120 million plastic water bottles.
We know this comes with good intentions, but haven't these celebrities learned from Gal Gadot's "Imagine" fiasco?
It is a period of unrest and teeny-tiny lightsabers.
The 46-meter-long siphonophore was found lurking 625 meters beneath the waves off the Western Australian coastline.
In case you forgot why he's considered the greatest player in basketball history, here's the NBA's official MJ highlight reel.
An interactive illustration demonstrates how rather than erasing inequality, COVID-19 reveals the way that each of them is intricately linked — and why things are especially bad in New York City.
Have these states seen a spike because of their economic reopenings?
The Cleantec Infra utilizes aquatic weed harvesters and "trash skimmers" to help keep waterways in India clean.
In Athens, one cinema is keeping alive a dying, and deeply human, tradition.
The cost to have a Netflix subscription varies wildly depending on location. Here's a map that shows which country got the best deal on the streaming service.
The actor reflects on his career, and shares a unforgettable moment with Carrie Fisher on the "Star Wars: Episode IV – The Force Awakens" set.
Abortion, LGBTQ rights, DACA and more are potentially on the chopping block at the Supreme Court.
According to an NBA beat writers association memo obtained by The Daily Beast, reporters who want to cover the resumed season would have to lock down in Orlando for months on end.
The Chandragup Mud Volcano in Pakistan only erupts mud and methane gas.
I found my way into the heart of the movement, witnessing violent protests and wild parties, and sitting in the rooms where populist and racist ideologies were refined and weaponized. Through it all, I wanted to understand: What made white-power ideology so intoxicating, especially among my generation?
Even though I'm no longer looking for a job, I kept delaying closing my account. What if the company I'm cofounding never gets off the ground? What if I get desperate and need to find another job? The more I thought about it, the more I realized this is why everyone still has a LinkedIn account: fear.
DJ Cummerbund mashed up Oingo Boingo's "Weird Science" with Ram Jam's "Black Betty" and a few other similar sounding songs and created a masterpiece of sound.
Here's a collection of various LEGO computer interfaces.
Black former employees at Refinery29, Man Repeller, Vogue, Who What Wear and Cosmopolitan are speaking out about the hypocrisy of feminist fashion websites.
The pandemic sparked chin-up gestures like a "good news" YouTube channel pioneered by John Krasinski. Two months later, mere gestures seem pretty empty.
EEE kills almost half of its victims, and cases are on the rise.
An avid Bon Appétit watcher compiled a montage of all the times Sohla El-Waylly came to the rescue for the other pro chefs.
A row of vintage pinball machines painted by California artist Wayne Thiebaud, who's turning 100 in November, may fetch as much as $25 million at Christie's next month.
President Trump's walk across Lafayette Square, current and former military leaders say, has sparked a moment of reckoning in the military.
A young boy discovered he could use a leaf blower as a jet pack and take off with great speed down his block.
A Teslaphile found a way to unlock the Tesla Model 3s's true potential.
But even as some of his supporters were digging in their heels, scrambling to knock Biden out, Sanders himself was suing for peace. Faiz Shakir, Sanders's well-regarded campaign manager, told me that, as the senator ended his campaign, he made clear that cooperation would be the order of the day.
The Icknield Way is the oldest road in England, but back in the 1950s and 60s, parts of it almost disappeared due to mapping issues.