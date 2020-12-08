This Dog Really Thinks He's A Cat
"My dog, Mako, thinks he is a cat and sits in weird places around the house like a cat."
We had no idea how fast a hippo could tear across a river.
Donald Trump made an abrupt exit and left the Presidential Medal of Honor recipient Dan Gable standing in the dust.
Tai chi practitioner Chen Yong did not fare well at all in this match against MMA fighter Xu Xiaodong.
A city square was destroyed by tourists taking the same photo over and over. One man had enough.
When working-from-home situations lead to even more unexpected mishaps and bloopers.
It's a battle between light sabers and wands. Which franchise will prevail?
Today Apple announced the launch of a new product: over-the-ear headphones called AirPods Max that cost an outrageous $549. The internet had lots to say about their design and exorbitant price.
While renovating a house in San Francisco, a couple discovered a diary, hidden away for more than a century. It held a love story — and a mystery.
But the jail insists she's not being treated any differently than anyone else behind bars at the facility.
Shannon Lastowski Monahan and Colin Monahan of Wapiti, Wyoming, faced harassment in October when a group of five people came to their home allegedly intending to intimidate the couple.
Some cooking words, especially ones with French origins. can be tricky to pronounce. Not this word, though.
With over 30,000 celebrities to choose from, picking one with sufficient enough familiarity without breaking the bank can be a real challenge. NetCredit, an online lender, crunched the numbers and figured out which VIPs give you the most fame for the fewest dollars.
Many executives expressed concerns about rushed decision making and the disintegration of Time Warner's creative culture.
"Well, there's no point in dying now when I've lived this long, is there?"
Santa Claus is always welcome at Evergreen Terrace, but walks on thin ice in the rest of Springfield.
Alice Little, a legal sex worker at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, said it is "blatant discrimination" against her industry to keep brothels closed.
The consensus has been 2020 has been a historically bad year. What if 2021 turned out to be surprisingly awesome?
A "galactic federation" has been waiting for humans to "reach a stage where we will understand… what space and spaceships are," Haim Eshed said.
Donald Trump once claimed he had "the absolute right" to pardon himself and some observers expect him to announce one for himself before leaving office. Is this even allowed?
As the virus ravages the American plains and state officials fall behind, the Cherokee Nation stands alone in avoiding the worst of it.
The Arecibo radio telescope has collapsed, but its amazing discoveries will live on.
Brian Shaffer, a medical student at Ohio State University, went to a bar with friends on March 31, 2006 and was never heard from again. It remains one of the most vexing missing person cases you'll ever hear.
For months, a 21-year-old Trump supporter impersonated Trump family members on Twitter, spreading conspiracy theories, asking for money and eventually drawing the attention of the president.
Despite our illusions, Canada's system is neither comprehensive nor equally accessible. What would it take to reform it?
When we were thinking about giving Bella a bit more personality, this is not exactly what we had in mind.
In the 1936 Olympics, basketball was played outdoors on a dirt court. A storm during the final showed why that was such a bad idea.
New Yorkers are not the easiest people to approach.
I squeezed myself into a girdle (or "guy-dle") over Thanksgiving — and learned how vast the world of male shapewear really is.
West Wing fears COVID spread after Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis attends White House party.
Not even a pandemic will silence the sweatpants scolds.
"Dark" personalities come in various shades, but at the core of all of them is a tendency to callously use others for personal gain. What is it that these types of people are really gaining, though? Might a benevolent approach to life and others be even more advantageous?
The race is on to find a steady source of lithium, a key component in rechargeable electric car batteries. But while the EU focuses on emissions, the lithium gold rush threatens environmental damage on an industrial scale.
Patrick Byrne, of Overstock, had always been outspoken. Did an affair with a Russian agent push him too far?
A doberman recreates his workout by watching television.
Just one conversation was enough to recruit Christian Picciolini into the neo-Nazi movement, but it took him years to get out. To make amends for his wrongdoing, he has spent the last quarter of a century persuading hundreds of others to make a break with extremism.
Since a dramatic peak in the 1980s, serial killers in the US have been in decline for three decades. Experts have a few theories that can help explain why.
Caitlin Reilly demonstrates the uncomfortable charade you have to play with a guy after you spend the night with him.
Over the past two decades, eBird has become the go-to online platform for scientists and hobbyists alike to upload and share bird observations. But it has also upended the process and etiquette of birding.
The show's enduring popularity, even during lockdown, says a lot about the place where we used to spend most of our time.
You had a good run, car. Now it's time to retire in peace (maybe more chaos than peace).
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block the battleground states from casting "unlawful and constitutionally tainted votes" in the Electoral College. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, experts say.
How Jerry Selbee thrived with a simple algebraic solution.
How bad will discontinued products taste after nearly two decades? These YouTubers put their bodies on the line.
Archaeologists used to dig primarily at sites that were easy to find thanks to obvious visual clues. But technology — and listening to local people — plays a much bigger role now.
The story behind James Bogart, a 21-year-old Supreme collector who amassed a $2 million collection of Supreme box logo t-shirts.
A young Vin Diesel gives the performance of a lifetime selling Street Sharks and it's the most 90s thing you'll watch.
A Night City too big to get weird.
In Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, families were forced out for a huge hi-tech plant — but three years later, it still hasn't been built.
This method comes with an unexpected twist.