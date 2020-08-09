This Dog Has No Intention Of Sharing Ice Cream
"Zelda refuses to share pretty much anything she has. Food, of course, is no exception."
"Zelda refuses to share pretty much anything she has. Food, of course, is no exception."
In 2006. it was discovered that William Lyttle had built an intricate network of tunnels below his house in Hackney, London.
This bulldog is not afraid of fireworks and would've chased this bottle rocket to the moon.
Aaron Jayjack captures a tornado touching down in Scarth, Manitoba
While riding her scooter in Paragominas, Brazil, Mayara dos Santos was thrown into a storm drain by a hit-and-run driver. Fortunately, she was rescued by passerby and survived the accident.
This 2011 15″ MacBook Pro looked damage beyond repair but YouTuber Psivewri found a way to bring it back to life.
Nate Bonham and Calli Gade of The King of Random explore the cleanliness of dog kisses.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Radha Agrawal's Daybreaker empire is trying to change the world, one early morning dance party at a time. Her energy is infectious—if at times a little corny. But at times, her taste for leadership betrays a whiff of cultishness.
"Zelda refuses to share pretty much anything she has. Food, of course, is no exception."
Teaching virtual summer school gave me tools to make the fall bearable. Here's what I learned.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The Avengers star explains why Americans should be concerned about chemicals designed to never breakdown are poisoning our water sources.
Actor, writer, producer and musician Michael Imperioli — best known for playing Christopher Moltisanti in "The Sopranos" — chooses his 13 favourite tracks, and discusses the use of music in the series.
If you've ever said "I can't cook," this book is for you. Follow along with the straight forward instructions, and you'll quickly build the skills you need to make your meals more pleasant.
In 2006. it was discovered that William Lyttle had built an intricate network of tunnels below his house in Hackney, London.
For months, German V-1s terrorized the city. To take them down, US physicists had to develop a "smart fuse" — a task they were told was practically impossible.
With sports shut down during the COVID-19 quarantine, a new game emerged in the American consciousness: cornhole. And ace analyst Trey Ryder made it that much more watchable.
This bulldog is not afraid of fireworks and would've chased this bottle rocket to the moon.
Beyoncé is a singer, songwriter, producer, director, and dancer, not a historian or politician, so it's hard to say that "Black Is King" oversteps any boundaries in its simple mission to elevate Black beauty and foster Black unity.
For generations, residents of India's small western state would practice purumenth, or stocking up, for unpredictable monsoon seasons. Today, it's a new kind of lifesaver.
Want to indulge your green thumb while in quarantine? The Combined Urban and Zen Gardening Mastery Bundle can help. Start a zen garden wherever you live with these helpful courses.
Boone the dog has an improbable friendship with Biggie the fish.
Ida Wood, who lived for decades as a recluse in a New York City hotel, would have taken her secrets to the grave—if her sister hadn't gotten there first.
Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion deliver a music video chock-full of T&A, and an incomprehensible Kylie Jenner cameo.
This unprecedented offseason has exposed all the flaws within the NCAA and college football's power structure. The three keys to making things more fair for players revolve around compensation, representation and oversight of those making decisions.
For the first time in a decade, the Lakers will have the best record in the Western Conference at the end of the season. It's a nice way to begin their first playoff appearance in seven years.
An otter fleeing from an orca hopped onto a boat with only seconds to spare.
Conservatives and old-school progressives blame liberal arts colleges for millennial skepticism about free speech. But there's a larger culprit — the internet.
The heartbreaking lament "Fare Thee Well" builds in resonance as it drifts through multiple scenes in the Coen brothers' folk-fueled drama.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The Borealopelta is one of the most well-preserved fossils of its kind ever found. How did it withstand the test of time?
The pandemic has put "non-urgent" health care on the back burner for people across the country. For women's health, particularly, the outcomes could be profound.
21-year-old YouTubers Tim and Fred Williams weren't ready for Phil Collins's next level drum solo.
This is the story of one of the greatest American photographers.
Years before Trump's election the media dramatically increased coverage of racism and embraced new theories of racial consciousness that set the stage for the latest unrest.
It's really hard to tell the difference between a real Rolex and a fake Rolex these days. Here are the reasons why.
Rejecting the model minority myth embraced by Han Chinese in America.
Need a fix for your candy habit? Give this variety pack of Mexican treats a try.
Aaron Jayjack captures a tornado touching down in Scarth, Manitoba
Looking for the best sardine recipes? Grilled, cured, and wrapped in bacon — here are our favorite ways to use sardines, whether you've got them canned or fresh.
Fantastical urban landscapes, the curious world of Brighton's "eccentric" folk and more best photos of the week.
A band from Pittsburgh take the Too Many Zooz's Car Alarm Challenge to new heights.
There are key lessons from New Zealand's COVID-19 experience.
Nationwide, 200,700 more people have died than usual from March 15 to July 25. That number is 54,000 higher than the official count of coronavirus deaths for that period.
Matt Gardner updated the "Animaniacs" song "Nations of the World" to reflect all of the countries you can go to and there's a lot of long pauses.
Not having a protective case on our phones makes us worry. As such, ours phones are almost always in OtterBox cases.
Trump chided the Las Vegas mogul — a financial linchpin of his reelection effort — for not spending more. And now, he might not.
While riding her scooter in Paragominas, Brazil, Mayara dos Santos was thrown into a storm drain by a hit-and-run driver. Fortunately, she was rescued by passerby and survived the accident.
Yo, Semites: Was the gunslinging, rabbit-hating Yosemite Sam Jewish all along? We spoke with the creator's family to learn the truth
US hospitals are now treating around 1,500 patients a day with antibodies found in the blood of COVID-19 survivors.
Phil Crockett explaining how to use the awl in a Swiss Army Knife to sew might blow your mind.
No matter what happens now, the virus will continue to circulate around the world.
As dozens of NYPD officers stood guard outside Derrick Ingram's Hell's Kitchen building on Friday afternoon, the 28-year-old activist was pacing his apartment, eating cashews.
Tyler tests out items you'd put in a survival kit you can purchase on Amazon and sees whether they're worth your money.
Last year, intelligence officials gathered to write a classified report on Russia's interest in the 2020 election. An investigation from the magazine uncovered what happened next.
We're just at the tipping point of what could be the worst recession in American history. Those who still do have jobs are occasionally in need of good reliable transportation at a reasonable price, but automakers are continually kicking that style of car out of their lineups.
Monique Sveinsson was enjoying a day at the beach in Brighton, England and about to enjoy some french fries, when a colony of seagulls suddenly spotted her food and swarmed her.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.