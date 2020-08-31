Someone Built A Homemade Tesla Cyberquad That Goes 102 MPH
Built using parts sourced from various vehicles, Rich Rebuilds decided to make a Tesla-inspired ATV all by himself.
Oliver doesn't hold back drawing a connection between the current political climate, the sentiment around the country and network TV programs that stoke unecessary fear into our daily lives.
A little girl in Taiwan suffered only minor injuries after being caught in a kite.
Don't let the BBC's "Your Home In Their Hands" anywhere near your home.
You might want to check with your legal team before Steve Carell starts riffing.
Woo's secrets are now industry standard and his fans include the likes of Quentin Tarantino and others. His signature techniques and over-the-top exaggeration helped set an iconic era for action cinema.
Réunion Islands is one of the highest-risk locations for shark encounters in the world. Surfing there is illegal except for two netted safe areas. That's where Nelly Guichard — the only woman part of the shark spotting team — works.
"The culture was in pursuit of thinness at any cost." A crusade against Tanya Zuckerbrot's F-Factor diet.
We all know our passwords probably aren't as safe as they should be — but would it take a hacker nine months to guess yours, or 25 seconds?
Out in Umeå, Sweden, two friends wanted to take a ride on their jet ski. But like everything else in 2020, the universe said not so fast.
Twinkies? Ho Hos? Zingers? Which is least likely to murder me from the inside?
The animal was believed to have disappeared from the highlands of New Guinea, but was found on the island's Indonesian side.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
If you tripled the population of the United States, adding the new Americans only to the Lower 48 and leaving Alaska and Hawaii intact and unchanged, the main part of America would be only about as dense as France and less than half as dense as Germany.
"The Voice In Your Head," is a surreal comedy about an oﬃce worker who has resigned to spending every waking hour tortured by the negative voice constantly upending his day. But is the voice just a voice, or something bigger?
Cyrus performed her hit new single "Midnight Sky."
The "Schitt's Creek" stars talk Cookie's sexual past, how O'Hara came up with that walk and why Levy believes Fred Willard is the key to the story.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
More than a day after a man was shot and killed in downtown Portland Saturday night, as President Donald Trump supporters clashed with protesters against police, few details have emerged about what took place.
An interview with John Howard Steel, author of "Caged Lion" and one of the last living students of Joseph Pilates, on the evolution of the Pilates exercise routine.
'Madden 21' players are demanding the NFL drop their EA Sports partnership. How did they mess up a classic game so bad?
Three mathematicians have resolved a fundamental question about straight paths on the 12-sided Platonic solid.
The mysterious disappearance of Ellie Green's mother raises questions about not just their family, but about our relationships to one another.
Silfra, in Þingvellir, Iceland, is where the Eurasian and North American continental plates meet. Technically you're diving between two continents, but reality isn't always that clear cut.
How did a couple, Gennaro Brooks-Church and his then-partner, Loretta Gendville, who built an empire of yoga studios, vegan restaurants and homes with "living walls" end up as pandemic villains?
Siena, Italy, crams 30,000 people into the amount of space occupied by a five-stack interchange in the Bayou City.
We're not sure how he pulled this off but we can't stop watching.
"Exploding Kittens" has a 4.7 out of 5 average rating on Amazon with over 30,000 reviews counted. Needless to say, it's a must-have for game night.
"The rise we've seen in recent days is unacceptable, and if unchecked, threatens our ability to complete the rest of the semester on campus," the university president said.
The accused Kenosha shooter is facing extradition to Wisconsin and has been charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree homicide and one count of attempted homicide, among other charges.
Dustin Johnson needed to drain this putt in order to save the game. He did so in spectacular fashion.
California's blazes have sent a haze across the United States. An experimental model shows where that cloud ends up.
Their other senses make up for the fact that they can't see some colors.
Building a bunker and preparing for the end times has never seemed more relevant.
"West Side Story," "Dune," Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in a seaside romance. Will the movies come through this year?
"This scene is wonderful, up until the point where the students leave the room," says Dr. Alexandra Jones, founder and CEO of Archaeology in the Community, about "Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade."
The approval will give Amazon broad privileges to "safely and efficiently deliver packages to customers," the FAA said.
In 1880s London, an anti-prostitution campaign, anti-immigration feelings and a deep class divide set the scene for the Jack the Ripper media frenzy.
How many sentences, since March, have started with the words "when all this is over"? Billions, probably, but fewer of late, as each of us reckons with the fact that this will never be over, not really.
Narrowly focusing on greenhouse gas emissions isn't enough.
Yes, you read that right — it was a whole rabbit it swallowed, not a fish.
An ex-producer and a former on-air guest who sued Henry, along with a current Fox staffer who claims she had an affair with him, all say Fox had to have known about his exploits.
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, BTS, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Black Eyed Peas and more,
Here's a data visualization of the most popular web browsers from 1995 to 2019.
A pair of neuroscience majors helped their fellow students experiment with MDMA and other drugs — but at what price?
The president has taken other actions that have shattered his early promise to "completely isolate" himself from his business.
Christine "Grinder" Mau, who is now an F-35 Contact Instructor at Lockheed Martin, reviews 12 popular flying and dogfighting scenes from movies and television shows.
If you want the freedom of Wi-Fi with minimal lag for games and video chat, consider upgrading to the Netgear Nighthawk.
The pandemic is spurring home sales as prosperous city residents seek more space. One listing had 97 showings and received 24 offers.
