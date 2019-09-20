This Deer Is The Best And Worst House Guest
It's the best because it is frigging adorable, and worst because you can't even tell it off when it makes a mess.
It's the best because it is frigging adorable, and worst because you can't even tell it off when it makes a mess.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
From "The Old Farmer's Almanac" to "The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People," what do bestselling guides to self-improvement reveal about the United States?
It's the best because it is frigging adorable, and worst because you can't even tell it off when it makes a mess.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Woman FIDE Master Alexandra Botez tries her hand against one of the toughest chess players in Union Square Park. Here's how it went down.
Celebrating a quarter-century of 3D gaming greatness.
WestExec represented major corporations throughout the Trump years. Now it's in the White House.
Shohei Ohtani has rocked Major League baseball's pitchers, but Yankees reliever Nestor Cortes Jr. tried something completely different to throw off his game.
Lionsgate Films had a "Black Widow" movie in the works in the mid-2000s, but here's why it never got into production.
A new federal facility in Kansas will house the deadliest agricultural pathogens in the world — and researchers working tirelessly to contain them.
Nikole Hannah-Jones responded to University of North Carolina's tenure offer on "CBS This Morning."
GOP officials from D.C. and the states are debating how aggressively to break up red-state cities to maximize the party's advantage in redistricting.
I never believed I could be one. That's the problem.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
World Chess Championship Sets cost $500 and are ten-times costlier than regular chess sets. That's because select artisans turn tree trunk into hand-carved chess pieces. This is how they do it.
The "Legally Blonde" and "American Pie" star works best without restrictions.
The geniuses at Seinfeld Current Day and The Hood Internet mixed the Seinfeld theme with a hit song from every year the show was on television.
Wander over to the rack of paint chips in any hardware or paint store and you'll be greeted with a wonderland of colors in every shade you can imagine (and more you probably can't.) And while it's undoubtably fun to take in all the hues, half the joy of perusing and choosing paint colors is reading their names.
For as little as $888, you can grab yourself a sleek 13.5-inch laptop that weighs under three pounds, offers up to 11.5 hours of battery life and is eligible for a free Windows 11 upgrade upon release.
Sneakers, boots or slides — which one can withstand the most pressure?
Summer is peak season for these attractions. But after COVID-19, they are scrambling for staffers.
Bennett has unapologetically embraced our land. Now, he's going to get you to love soccer.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
It has a surprisingly wholesome ending.
Even as it dominates globally, the streaming giant no longer shines. HBO Max and Disney+, your move.
Free Fly's Bamboo Lightweight Hoody is the perfect blend of ridiculous comfort and natural UPF sun protection. It's the perfect shirt for staying cool and comfortable for long days on the water.
We needn't suffer the cycle of buying and slowly killing houseplants anymore. Let the Pico Max take care of the water and artificial sunlight, and you'll actually get to enjoy your plants for once.
These intricately-made relief maps use real data to starkly show the nooks and crannies of some of the most beautiful places in the world.
A stargazer in Idaho spotted a fireball that illuminated the entire sky on Saturday night.
On "I Think You Should Leave," the comedian's anxieties fuel a vast world of jerks, idiots and outright assholes.
These workers will have major effects on cities and the areas outside them.
Leave it to beaver. They get the job done.
Here are all the ways to get defrauded, according to the US government.
Medal of Honor recipient Florent Groberg discusses his years in the service and the charitable work he continues to this day.
No, this isn't a sci-fi film. This is actually a real warehouse.
The effects of "weird weather" were already being felt in the 1960s, but scientists linking fossil fuels with climate change were dismissed as prophets of doom.
In her final column, Megan lays down some hard truths about work exhaustion.
"I can't be good at my job and be nice."
Long before Joey Chestnut conquered the Nathan's Famous, Americans worshiped a different breed of gurgitator.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The slow walking and the looking around really gives it away.
The partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, has plunged older beachside condos and high-rise buildings like it into a swirl of apprehension.
Confidence doesn't come naturally to every kid — but parents can help them build those muscles.
You never know what treasures are hiding beneath the surface.
Assess what you're really upset about before you start throwing stuff away.
Looking to get some solid traveling in this summer? This book from National Geographic has the perfect ideas for your next adventure.
This is both cool and incredibly gross.
What if a company created a toy that was so psychologically addictive that when it stopped working, the kid started crying? That's Tamagotchi.
Jeff Hayenga and Michael Belanger's long-simmering upstate project.