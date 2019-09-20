This Day In The Life of A Park Ranger Is An Incredible Slice Of Life
A short documentary of what it's like to be a park ranger in the middle of the desert.
There's a type of sheep in China with abnormally large buttocks.
Need a catch-up on the past six months? Here's what happened during the NFL offseason, including big trades, signings, hirings and rule changes.
Over the years Matt Damon has told podcast host Bill Simmons a number of 'inside-Hollywood' tales, including a story about how Kubrick filmed "The Shining," what dinner with Tom Cruise is like and many more.
Hollywood loves to stretch the truth. But sometimes suspending disbelief when watching a movie can be tough when you know what actually happens in the real world.
New, untested abortion bans have made doctors unsure about treating some pregnancy complications. That's led to life-threatening delays, and trapped families in a limbo of grief and helplessness.
"He looks like he's surrounded by a swarm of invisible bees," Meyers quipped. "Does he think he can literally fight off the word with his bare hands?"
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are right — nobody asked for their feed to be clogged up with "Suggested Reels" and dropshipped trainers.
In a recent Instagram Live, the actor recalled everything he had to do to shape a gulag-appropriate physique for the fourth season of Netflix's hit sci-fi series.
If you wondered if the January 6 hearings would make a difference to Donald Trump's biggest supporters, think again.
"The right benefits from people becoming more isolated, hunkered down, wary of others and doubtful that a better future can be built."
It's highly unlikely you'll ever come face-to-face with a shark — but it can't hurt to be prepared.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Behind Designs looks at why the CR01 washing machine, a marvel in engineering, was an utter failure.
The American median household income is around $65,000. Here's how much more you need to make in order to become a top earner in the country's biggest cities.
"I was one [flat] tire away from not being able to make it, one paycheck away from being forced to have a child, and that's scary."
"Hi, I'm Chucky. Wanna play?"
Making his talk show debut on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show, "Stranger Things" star Joseph Quinn showcased his acting talent by performing his character's monologue in a bunch of different accents.
Palmer had the perfect response to a viral tweet about colorism in Hollywood.
A six-month investigation by Science magazine uncovered evidence that images in the much-cited study, published 16 years ago in the journal Nature, may have been doctored.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
As the legend goes, record producer Trevor Horn was watching Frankie Goes To Hollywood play this early version of "Relax" on The Tube and singlehandedly saved the song.
Kemp was slated to provide a "sworn recorded statement" in D.A. Fani Willis' probe into Trump's efforts to upend the Georgia vote to make him a winner.
Each one of these five space-themed kits are made from printed circuit boards, and they look cool as hell.
Jomboy breaks down how this Japanese switch hitter went from right handed to left handed every single pitch.
The ChronoSwoop company has appeared out of nowhere and dropped an addictive new app, with "Swoop left/Swoop right" functions.
The Kent Trouvaille might be the best bike you can buy at Walmart, but there's some things you should know before plunking down $398.
Compass Land USA compiled a list of the US counties where you can spend the least money for an acre of land.
Online dating presents a slew of additional challenges to dating, one being the question of how to write your profile. There are no guaranteed good answers, but here are things Redditors agree you should not include.
This upscaled footage, which was shot in the 1940s, shows the sights and sounds of New York City's central park through the eyes and ears of passengers in a traveling vehicle.
Here's what the 2021 annual World Airport Traffic Dataset shows after a rough few years in the air travel industry.
The absence of these exemptions is a sign of the anti-abortion-rights movement's distrust of women and the medical establishment.
Once you know what to look for in Los Angeles, you will see these boxy, apartment houses everywhere.
This week, a mother-in-law unwilling to sleep in the guest room, a letter writer in a yearlong monogamous relationship with someone they've never met in person, and disappointment over a $500 wedding gift.
Hosted by "The Daily Show" alum Samantha Bee, the comedy series has been one of a handful of late night shows with a woman at the helm.
Every programmer will find this video way too relatable.
It's easy to scrub all of the hard to reach places in your car with a $10 Windshield Wonder on your side.
A new study looked at people born between 1984 and 1992 to discover their migration patterns.
The actor revealed why she loves "Inside Out," one fictional character she relates to the most and more in an AMA with ELLE.
The gay son of Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., got married on Friday. A few days earlier, his father voted against the Respect for Marriage Act.
In 1957, Duane Kinslow was 20 years old and stationed in France. He made the best of it, though, with a trip to the track.
You probably shouldn't chow down on the hottest chile pepper in the world the way that Steve-O did here.
Incognito and private browsing modes sound powerful, but they really only do one little thing and aren't necessarily private.
The Ringer's goes from the genre's roots through the Fifth Wave to break down the best and most popular tracks that have defined the evolution of a hard-to-pin-down genre
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was given an unusual instruction on the team radio right when he was trying to pull off an overtake in the French Grand Prix.
This Old House's Richard Trethewey breaks down air conditioning better than we've ever heard it explained.
You don't want a whale to do this to your boat.