This David Mitchell Rant About Why Decision Making Based On Consensus Is Bananas Feels More Relevant Than Ever
With false collective agreement comes false collective responsibility.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
This tip can come in handy especially if you're meeting new people for the first time.
Don't spend 40 minutes arguing over what horror movie to watch. We've got you.
It's not every day that your wedding celebration has a Tom Hanks cameo.
It's certainly not just women who worry about aging and procreation - and now men have begun speaking about their own deep anxieties.
Hazard Independent Superintendent Sondra Combs on Wednesday confirmed that she was investigating social media photos of homecoming activities at Hazard High School that showed a scantily clad male teenager giving lap dances to staff, including the principal, who is also Hazard's mayor.
Realtor? Check. Appraiser? Check. Ghostbuster? Check.
The simple reason why Moderna's vaccine seems to be ahead of Pfizer in efficacy.
After San Jose's keeper fumbled the ball, Asprilla seized the moment with a spectacular finish.
On "Red Table Talk," Jada Pinkett Smith discussed with mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris and guest Gwyneth Paltrow the difficulties of maintaining a healthy sex life.
Here are the new details we know after the news conference by Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza on Wednesday.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Someone mashed up Conan O'Brien and Stephen Colbert sharing the same story of them skiing together and it underscores how their comedic stylings are different.
If you're trying to get your retirement to last the longest with $1 million, Memphis, Tennessee is the best big city to retire.
"Now, sisters and fourth-generation owners Leah and Lauren Koch are heading up the family business. This is their story."
A blockchain is a decentralized ledger that stores transactions. It guarantees mutual trust and a collective consensus among all partners involved.
Here's all the animals this Florida homeowner encounters on a daily basis.
Here is the best-paying professions in each state and their median annual wages in 2020.
Astronomers with the Breakthrough Listen project scan the sky for signs of extraterrestrial life, but a promising lead turned out to be a false alarm.
Cheeseburgers and chicken burritos had especially high levels of phthalates and similar substances.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The ultra skinny width restrictor on Woodmere Avenue in Watford is wreaking havoc on seemingly anything that goes through it — even micro cars.
A day in the life of one of many Pakistani samosa vendors who make and sell the fried snack to everyone from skateboarders to beachgoers.
Want to be able to quickly check where your gear is at any moment? These Kickstarted trackers last up to 15 months on a single charge.
Jimmy Kimmel had a hilarious suggestion about what Tucker Carlson should be named after following his latest tirade against Joe Biden
This week we've also got people reacting to "No Children" from The Mountain Goats going viral.
Here is the definitive list of the fall's best games to buy for either your PS4 or PS5, and most of these games are available on other platforms as well, whether that be a PC, Xbox or Nintendo Switch.
Under the first-ever federally declared water cuts, Arizona will lose 20 percent of its supply from the Colorado River in 2022.
Every move they make, every step they take is meant to destroy you.
Huckberry doesn't fool around. Their Flint and Tinder line offers a selection of sweatshirts that are made to last a full decade. And even if they tear, they'll fix it for free.
The star thanked his "John Wick: Chapter 4" stunt team with timeless generosity.
Facebook has had quite an awful month and this leaked cringetastic open enrollment video for employees is the cherry on top.
As a reminder, Musk was worth $287 billion as of yesterday and paid nothing in income taxes in 2018.
Barnes secured victory for Sacramento against Phoenix with an epic last-second three-pointer that hit nothing but net.
Can using explosives to divert volcanic destruction actually work? The first try in Hawaii set the stage for more attempts, but conditions for success are extremely rare.
In this unearthed clip from a radio interview from 2016, Simon Pegg demonstrates an uncanny ability to impersonate every Beatle.
AAAAAAAAAAAH! Goats love to scream, and we love when they do. We hope every wants one of these because that's what we're buying for Christmas.
A fascinating glimpse into what happens inside a combustion engine using a high-speed camera and a transparent cylinder.
Earth has not always been upright. Turns out, the planet's crust tipped on its side and back again around 84 million years ago, in a phenomenon that researchers have dubbed a "cosmic yo-yo."
After January 6, one GOP freshman swung away from Donald Trump then seemed to swing back — until a recent vote that nudged her back away.
Cathedral Prep defensive back Wakeem Page made possibly the defensive play of the year.
The murders follow allegations of stalking and domestic violence.
In China, it's Cantonese, whereas in Australia, it's Mandarin.
California is an unbreathable hellscape and Florida is a hurricane alley. Where can we escape to avoid the most extreme conditions driven by climate change?
There are a handful of actors who are the most likely to cause a global catastrophe, but their power goes unchecked, says Luke Kemp.
They were braced to pay more for Gus' delivery — but how much more?
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is always the center of attention. Here's all the times he's hammed it up on the baseball field.