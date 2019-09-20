This Cut For Time 'SNL' Sketch Has Perfect Impressions Of 'First Take' Stars Stephen A. Smith And Kendrick Perkins
Natasha Lyonne does a next level impression of Michael Rapaport in this cut-for-time sketch on "SNL."
Natasha Lyonne does a next level impression of Michael Rapaport in this cut-for-time sketch on "SNL."
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The early '90s were so innocently pure and simple, in comparison to now. This hands-free headset is really funny now, but back then it was a life saver.
The suit filed Monday morning accuses the CEO of Facebook parent company Meta of being directly involved in decision making that led to the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal.
Natasha Lyonne does a next level impression of Michael Rapaport in this cut-for-time sketch on "SNL."
You might soon feel some sympathy for "Elden Ring's" most hated enemy.
And they can make you happy, too.
Jay Foreman observes that crossing the river in East London requires either waiting "for ages for the Blackwall Tunnel.
When it comes to weird and wacky superstitions, the United Kingdom has developed some real oddities.
These days, nearly every leading action star credits his physique to the holy trinity of chicken, broccoli and rice.
Theme parks have discovered that intellectual property as an "immersive experience" is an investment that's paying off in spades.
Stand-up comedian, UFC commentator, and podcaster Joe Rogan lives in Texas, where you can't legally smoke marijuana — but he lives in Austin, Texas, where… you can? Here's why he gets away with lighting up on air.
The Starship company has done what Boston Dynamics and others haven't: designed a robot that's met with joy instead of fear.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
"It's not about how intelligent they are, it's about how they are intelligent."
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Wendigoon explains how one of the most intense gun fights in American history led to our modern militarized police force.
The abuse investigation has uncovered more evil than even I imagined.
The Austin Powers actor said he'd be "thrilled" to play the iconic green ogre again.
A rescuer from the Jaguar Rescue Center in Costa Rica brought together a lost baby sloth with their mom. Staff had found the baby crying on the ground near the beach and found a way to get the mother's attention and reunited the two.
From "Jurassic Park" to "Little Women" by way of "Blue Valentine" in between, we chart the most iconic roles from the actor's illustrious career.
The production of audiobooks can be a long, laborious process. Tech giants are trying to cut human narrators out of the equation.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Jay Driscoll accidentally landed on the wrong building and was notified by security guards he needed to get down. So he did.
The "Hanger Challenge" purportedly induces a head reflex, so we tried it.
These illuminated cubes look like the ding-dang future! We want them in every friggin' room.
Tom Scott visits a pavement fatigue carousel and gets a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at how roads are tested for heavy traffic levels.
Nobody should do it this way.
Let's be honest, most dads are pretty happy with some polos, shorts and slip-ons. If your dad enjoys the simple things in life, these tried and true picks will make him smile.
Joe Keery looks back on the journey that his character Steve from "Stranger Things" had taken over the last three seasons and it's amazing how much he's evolved.
The Tesla CEO has publicly doubted Twitter's claim that only 5% of its users are bots.
Sure, this is a stylish and comfortable windbreaker, but it can also help protect you from extreme temperatures if you get stuck in the wild.
MSNBC's Elise Jordan asked a forum of Republican voters about what they thought about January 6 and one panelist went on a curious stream of consciousness about what he thinks actually happened on that day.
How do we convince him to change his mind?
This "Saturday Night Live" sketch about voting hits a little too close to home.
The legendary artist also worked on "Close Encounters" and "2001".
Experts say that the law, which requires employers to notify employees if they're being monitored, could inspire other states to follow a similar path.
Michael Kosta has three suggestions for fixing America's gun problem.
The executive VP and chief supply chain officer for American Eagle has a solution that would not only make for a more efficient supply chain, but would level the playing field for businesses.
Eight hours a day is a myth. Embracing our individual sleeping patterns could be the key to a better night's rest
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina got an opportunity to make his first career pitching appearance and it charmed the entire crowd.
The coffee chain joins McDonald's in taking its brand out of the country. Starbucks had temporarily paused operations in March.
It sure seems like Mulaney made his queer and trans fans unknowingly pay to be bullied by a comedian who's built his career on bashing trans folks.
A poor sea turtle was covered in barnacles, but fortunately, this human was able to remove them and return him to the ocean.
One sculptor and his team of artists take on the epic project of conveying the century-old conflict through a massive bronze installation.
After debuting at 17, the actress was lost in the industry. "I kept getting reminded I was not the things you needed to be."
"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" doesn't come out until July 14, 2023 but we've got this high adrenaline teaser trailer to get psyched for it.
Cold water immersion has been shown to transform the way the body responds to stress, as Tim Clare discovered after a decade of severe anxiety.
The former vice president is part of a group of Republicans who have visited early nominating states as they weigh a challenge to their party's most dominant force.