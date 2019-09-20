This Comprehensive Breakdown Of What Salt Does To Bread Dough Might Change The Way You Bake Things
Everything you need to know about the surprisingly important role of salt in bread baking.
Everything you need to know about the surprisingly important role of salt in bread baking.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Darnell Rogers is 5-ft 2-inches, making him the shortest player in American college basketball history. Here's how he makes up for his height on the court and competes at a high level.
The four-term Republican mayor successfully and nobly guided the city through both the Great Depression and World War II. But today, it's as if he never existed
John Oliver has been collecting some personal information on the possible internet habits of members of Congress.
"The larger issue of broad-scale war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine lies at the feet of … the Russian president," Jake Sullivan said.
"If you hate Starbucks so much, why don't you go somewhere else?" Schultz told a barista who challenged his anti-union stance.
Everything you need to know about the surprisingly important role of salt in bread baking.
Companies are calling employees back to the workplace — but not all of them. This is stoking resentment among workers and employers.
Charts? Maps? Graphs? We got 'em. The Data Viz Namespace is your one-stop shop for all things data, visualized.
"The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for," Lennon wrote on his YouTube channel.
Twitter said on Sunday that the billionaire had rejected the company's offer to sit on its board of directors.
Jodie Sharp's weed habit made her lungs hurt and her gums bleed. Two years ago, she quit almost by accident — and her life was transformed.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The future of the International Space Station looks pretty bleak.
The Cruise vehicle didn't have its headlights on.
"Sonic the Hedgehog" was the worst trailer ever made, then the filmmakers did something unthinkable.
Losing your phone in the gap between your seats is a huge pain in the butt. This eliminates the problem entirely.
Abortion rights advocates rallied around Lizelle Herrera, who spent several days in jail on a $500,000 bond.
An economics experts reveals how Tesla are better than legacy car makers in certain aspects and worse off in others.
Bears, pangolins, leopard cats: It's shockingly easy to buy some of the most endangered species globally on the world's largest social media platform.
At least a dozen potential candidates for president have nonprofit groups that can raise undisclosed money aligned with them.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
On Pablo Torre's ESPN podcast, Red Panda explains how she found out what a standing ovation was, because apparently in China, that's not quite a thing.
Two people have been killed and at least 10 injured in a shooting at a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nightclub on Sunday morning.
You won't find yourself reading tweets instead of writing when you're on your Freewrite typewriter, but it will sync all of your work to the cloud for you.
Not since "Hannibal" has NBC been so daring! There's a bee humping flowers, decapitation, blood, piss, and a dog's penis. Borderline NSFW depending on where you work. But it's funny nonetheless!
The answer may surprise you.
All three of these popular crowd-funded puzzles have a story, secrets and elements hidden in plain sight.
The role made famous by Val Kilmer in the '90s gets an unusual spin in this episode of "Saturday Night Live". This sketch involves a lot of blood being sneezed at people.
The famous/infamous actor and the internet's favorite celebrity hosted an "Ask Me Anything" and boy oh boy were there some wickedly good responses.
"Mean Girls" and "The Care Bears" are an unexpected combination, but it turns out they work pretty well.
Michael Jackson got a lot of mileage out of grunts, squeals, and yelps in his 1988 pop hit.
It was my place to vent my frustrations.
A group of co-workers get caught gossiping about their colleague Janet by Chucky. Yes, that Chucky. He gets called into a lot of HR meetings.
"When it comes to home repairs, there's a lot that's the same today as it was 100 (or more) years ago."
The band celebrated the release of their latest album 'Ego Trip' with an epic show at a pizzeria in Los Angeles.
Garlic breath, being rude to waiters: Here's what can turn a date into disaster.
In a recent Q&A, Ricky Gervais defended Chris Rock and said what joke he would've said at Jada Pinkett Smith's expense.
Armed conflict between the world's two superpowers, while not yet inevitable, has become a real possibility.
Cameras were rolling on pit road and captured the moment Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer got into it at Martinsville Speedway.
Some internet sleuths are turning bread crumbs into full-blown conspiracies. Here's why.
The umpires had to see this play again in super slow motion to see what had really happened.
Some of your favorite A-listers and Oscar winners made their debuts or had their earliest cinematic roles in the genre, from Jack Nicholson, George Clooney, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Stanley Tucci to Haley Bennett, Jennifer Anniston, Paul Rudd, and so many.
The Mets were not happy when Nationals pitchers hit them with pitches three times Thursday, and the anger boiled over into a bench clearing brawl. By the way, this was entirely Washington's fault.
If you've ever spent your free time coming up with the most ridiculous hypothetical questions, you'll get a real kick out of Randall Munroe's "What If?"
If only all celebrities at baseball games could pull this off. If only.
In his veto, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wrote that "The bill risks lowering the high standard of reproductive healthcare services received by women in Maryland."
Journalists struggled to accurately convey scientific uncertainty on Covid-19.