This Clingy Himalayan Bear Just Want Its Caretaker To Sit Closer
If you're not going to scoot over, I will.
If you're not going to scoot over, I will.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
There's already a strong link between sleep and memory, and scientists have just found out more about how that relationship works.
If you're not going to scoot over, I will.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The puppy runs so fast down the trail that he actually becomes airborne for a second.
The country wants to position itself as a hub for commercial satellites and a revitalized base in the Arctic wilderness could launch them into the stratosphere.
The unending effort to achieve that which cannot be attained damages the mind and spirit.
If you want a zip, you have to go through the puzzle first.
The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to extract crucial clean-energy metals from coal waste.
Believe it or not, fly fishing can change your life. If you want to know how, you'll have to read "The Optimist" by David Coggins.
Road barriers used to cause a significant number of driver fatalities. Here's what has changed for the past 60 years.
In 1987, one of television's most influential shows was born. The stars, writers, and producers look back on their years at Hillman College.
Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists are blaming vaccinated people for "shedding" virus in their presence.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Derek Muller goes inside the pod of a propeller craft to test the claims of its inventors that it can go faster than the wind — something that should not be possible.
If you're reading this, you probably already know what kombucha is, but you might not know what kombucha IS, if you know what I mean. Here's a way to find out.
Emily Blunt was grilled on an infamous 2018 Fashion Week photo where Zendaya was seemingly scowling at her and Blake Lively.
For decades, the solution to Black Americans' distrust of cops has often been to not call them. Now white people are catching on too.
After concerns from writers that Disney was not honoring royalty agreements on licensed work including "Star Wars," "Alien" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" after acquiring Lucasfilm and Fox, a task force has announced new steps in getting those agreements honored.
Ford let Marques Brownless get exclusive access to their electric F150 Lightning pickup truck and he was impressed.
The singer's upcoming album transforms heartbreak into high art.
COVID-caused delays in medical treatments and surgeries are producing data for health care providers to take another look at what's needed and what isn't.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The Los Angeles Professional Security made news for partnering with the Citizen crime app. Here's their promotional video and it's not a joke.
Pandemic viruses arise from raising, harvesting and eating animals. Policy strategy for averting the next pandemic should include supporting those already seeking to make plant-based dietary changes.
If you have long hair or live with someone who does, the scourge of drain clogs is never ending. But with this gadget installed, a quick stomp will take care of it.
These flyweight shorts from Relwen are easy to love thanks to a little bit of spandex stretch to stay comfort week after week.
Save big on boots, joggers, swimwear, Father's Day gifts and more through Memorial Day.
The short film explores the privacy we gave up to fight the pandemic. Is this the direction our society is heading?
Is the tech giant buying the venerable studio mostly for its vast library or does it want to supercharge the studio's production capabilities?
If you're anything like us, you go through quite a few avocados every week. Pick up this low-cost three-in-one tool, and your time spent dealing with the husk and pit will drop drastically.
This is the MLB play that Jomboy was born to breakdown. What a catastrophe.
"They could publish books about bitcoin, but they couldn't understand the importance of diverse authors."
Two pioneering Black writers have not received the recognition they deserve for chronicling one of the country's gravest crimes.
High MW polyethylene glycol is known as the self-pouring liquid.
The versatile Disney star might be the dying genre's best hope.
"All these emotions kind of bottle up, so it's good to — it feels good to yell it out."
Matthew McConaughey lamented how masks got politicized during the pandemic, saying they were a "short-term inconvenience for long-term freedom."
'The Passion of the Christ' star Jim Caviezel promoted a QAnon conspiracy theory about harvesting kids' blood while talking up his QAnon-friendly anti-child sex trafficking film.
Is your coffee table just sitting there, crying out for a sick space book? This collection is chockablock with some of the finest photos of space we've ever seen.
Edward Ongweso, Jr explains how Uber fooled the world into thinking it wasn't a taxi company and scamming workers and customers in the process.
Many iPhone owners have iMessages from years ago that they can't access. For example, my wife and I simply want to read the first few messages that we exchanged in 2017, but we can't.
Huntington Beach has dealt with wild parties, drunken melees and political unrest. But nothing prepared officials for "Adrian's kickback," which started as a simple birthday party for an Inland Empire teenager and turned into a viral TikTok event that drew thousands to the beach last week.
The Financial Times' Steven Bernard crunched the numbers and produced an animated infographic that shows how flights have changed their paths to avoid Belarus.
After Nasdaq and bitcoin rallies, young investors weigh options for what to do with their money
Do they just want attention? Or is it… something more?
We feel bad that he fell off the golf cart, but we also feel bad for the flowers trampled on the way.
For decades, the greatest film of all time was Citizen Kane. Then it lost its perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes due to a bad review — not even a new bad review, but an old one, from when it was released in 1941. So cinema's finest accomplishment was now obviously Paddington 2. Why? Because, unlike Orson Welles' ceaselessly inventive masterpiece, it had was 100% fresh on an internet review aggregation site. And because people really liked this nice movie about a kind talking bear who's a fount of decency in a cruel and uncaring world.
The politicized "audit" of Maricopa County, Arizona's 2020 vote is weeks behind schedule, overseen by a conspiracy theorist, fueled by untraceable private donations, and may well produce an inaccurate count.
There is a calculator in every iPhone, but why are there are none on iPads? The answer: Steve Jobs.