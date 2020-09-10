This Behind The Scenes Footage Of The 'WAP' Music Video Reveals How Cardi B Is The Hardest-Working Person In Show Business
This footage of the making of the "WAP" music video demonstrates Cardi B's ability to pull all the stops.
This father is no patsy.
Timothee Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides, alongside co-stars Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista, Zendaya Coleman, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem and more in Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve's latest feature.
After a 20-year hiatus away from the screen, the "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" star is convinced by Ryan Reynolds to help him out with a new Mint Mobile advertisement.
Everything has its tipping point.
Mike Tyson's daily training routine is eye-popping.
An ingenious use of the Chris Hemsworth character for your car.
In case you're wondering if this is normal: it absolutely is not.
They seemed like the future… and here we are. We remember the key PC machines that inspired a generation of gamers and programmers.
We tend to think of PC computers as bulky, but what if you could render them "invisible"?
The judge overseeing the case ruled Wednesday that government prosecutors can examine Holmes. The ruling was in response to the failed blood-testing startup founder's plan to introduce evidence of "mental disease or defect" or other mental condition "bearing on the issue of guilt," according to the filing.
A huge blaze broke out in Beirut's port on Thursday, just weeks after a massive blast at the same site laid waste to the capital city, killing nearly 200 people.
Someone recorded this train having a really bad, no good, horrible day.
"I have the privilege of learning about racism, of hearing about it from my family, rather than experiencing it."
As they grow accustomed to working from home, many businesses are delaying signing new leases until rents drop and the pandemic passes.
Stuart Franklin will never forget the moment he photographed what became one of the most iconic images of the 20th century.
In one of the world's least-visited corners, thousands of ancient stone dwellings dot the landscape, baffling archaeologists.
There's lots to intrigue West Coasters, too.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Here's why wearing masks work much better at halting disease transmissions than we'd expect.
Several vaccines are currently in large-scale studies to see if they can prevent COVID-19, and more are on the way.
We thought 2016 was bad. We were wrong. So wrong.
I am here today to posit a theory about the "Romeo + Juliet" and "Titanic" actor's storied career and his Fibonacci-sequence of a face.
A former special agent who has protected numerous presidents evaluates movies and shows like "White House Down" and "The West Wing" to see how accurate they are.
According to a popular Twitter meme, sleek sans serif numbers are now the official look of neighborhood change.
The incredible story of how the Spice Channel snuck porn onto your screen and paved the way for HBO and Showtime.
There are many iconic versions of the Batmobile, but we'll always have a special place in our heart for the 1989 version. This 3,306-piece Lego set pulls hard on our heartstrings, and it's only a matter of time before it's in our collection.
We can imagine the other drivers on the road doing a double take when they see this van.
Here's why I love it anyway.
A surprising number of hillstream loaches — a family of Asian fish — are capable of walking on land using all four limbs, according to a new study. It's a discovery that could explain how some of the earliest animals managed to stroll on solid ground.
Here are the multiple ways people have illegally crossed the border between the US and Mexico in the past.
Chapman, El Chapo, Cosby, Weinstein, Bannon — Rosenberg has drawn them all.
The most popular baby names in 2019 were Liam for boys and Olivia for girls, but how does the popularity of baby names vary between states?
The dedication shown from Jason Shron in creating this replica of a VIA rail train cabin is astonishing.
A prominent guest blasted Airbnb and a host after finding what he described as "seemingly satanic items" in his Airbnb. The host calls the accusations "unsettling and weird."
Three seasons. Twenty-eight episodes. Untold cultural impact. It's all here.
When it's raining, when it's howling, when you're freezing, or when you and your buddies just want a roaring inferno on the last night at camp, these are the blazes to build.
The company's desire to please Beijing means ignoring a genocide.
What is gravity? What is reality? Nothing makes sense anymore.
The West Coast is being ravaged by numerous wildfires, which have burned hundreds of thousands of acres of land and damaged thousands of structures in California, Oregon and Washington.
Did you know there's an official name for all those kitschy roadside buildings shaped like the merchandise they're selling? That's duck architecture. Let's take a tour.
A Nest camera captures a fast-thinking squirrel.
Hackers have been trading an encrypted Bitcoin wallet on forums and underground marketplaces in hopes of recovering the stash of cryptocurrency.
Till was murdered 65 years ago. Sites of commemoration across the Mississippi Delta still struggle with what's history and what's hearsay.
Sometimes a drop of kindness goes a long way.
Only time will tell whether or not an Apple watch is a good investment.
Charlie Kaufman returns with a dense, cerebral Netflix film that's part horror, part cringe comedy and fully ready to wreck your date night.
From Cher to Eminem to Post Malone, YouTuber Ten Second Songs has got them all covered.
While large temperature swings in Colorado are known to occur, it's unprecedented for this type of swing to happen in September.
A breakdown of the billing order for Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," which stars Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and more.
The tension really ramped up here.
