Here's The Only Badminton Highlight You Need To Watch For A While
The best part about this very good badminton rally is just how stoked the commentator is.
Doorbell camera captures stunning footage of a California family making a run for it in their SUV.
David Mitchell, probably best known to Americans as the star of "Peep Show," is also a panelist on a UK comedy show and this week his wife Victoria was on his team.
You might learn more about flood basalts from this video than you ever ever did studying Geology at college.
Sometimes it's best to keep those emotions in check.
See if you can make sense of this one-handed catch Bryan Edwards made against Tennessee.
Thanks to Michael Gillespie, an obscure programmer at a Nerds on Call repair store, hundreds of thousands of ransomware victims have recovered their files for free.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
When Donald Trump was introduced at the World Series game on Sunday, the reaction from the crowd was less than enthusiastic.
He had been out there in the forest looking for World War II relics when he stumbled across bags full of personal belonging and the name of the man these things belonged to.
I'm so raging mad right now my fingers can barely work the keyboard.
The push for the convenience of instant delivery is having a stark impact on gridlock, roadway safety and pollution in New York City.
Shira Yarona Israel is a force to be reckoned with.
Once an innovation powerhouse, with creations like 'Stuffed Crust' and 'BigFoot,' Pizza Hut has been forced to shift focus from food to technology.
The 56-year-old woman, unnamed by authorities, was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday in the city of Knoxville, according to a press release from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Caroline Crouchley's design (a finalist at the 2019 3M Young Scientist Challenge) builds on Elon Musk's idea but uses it to move existing trains — not move just a few people in a pod.
Of course, starting it was the least of my problems.
Visitors to Katmai National Park in Alaska observe an extraordinary moment of a mother bear charging another bear who got too close.
There are plenty of examples of songs that change keys upward, but the downward key change is rarer — and a lot more interesting.
Switching time is bad for our health, can exacerbate political tension and hinder trade. So a small group of academics wants to do away with time zones for good.
In Netflix's "The Crown," Helena Bonham plays Princess Margaret, the often scandalous, unhappy younger sister of Queen Elizabeth, in her tabloid-hounded middle age. Like Margaret, Bonham Carter has often been a source of tabloid fascination.
In this tiny, gorgeous place replete with castles and quirky culture, even the sole prison inmate lives a life of luxury. Sign us up.
"It's looking pretty ugly out there right now," Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean said Sunday near nightfall.
It's a "Pikachu Illustrator" card, a promo given out to winners of a comic contest that was held in Japan in 1997-98. While there were 39 of these cards awarded, it's believed only 10 are left today, making each one of them insanely valuable.
An investigation of Germany's attempt to hide art stolen by Nazis.
Chronicling sixty years of NASA history through an impressive collection of historical photography, the NASA Archives is an extra large space opus.
People thought Einstein's theory about the universe was all wrong. Turns out he was onto something. As usual.
Tiversa dominated an emerging online market — before it was accused of fraud, extortion and manipulating the federal government.
The unmanned orbiter breaks its own record for time spent in space.
Turns out E's omission from the letter grade grading system hasn't always been the case.
The circumstances of the California Democrat's resignation have led many critics to acknowledge the unusual situation in which Hill is both accused of sexual impropriety and a victim of sexual exploitation.
He was a star at Union Pacific; then fell out of sight for 15 years. Then he was back—and gone again.
The hunt for the Islamic State leader had lasted years until Iraqi officials got a break last month.
Or maybe he's swimming laps? Unclear. At any rate, loving this energy.
Using computer-based models to make cooking more efficient.
How the low budgets and expectations of streaming video saved the romantic comedy genre from the bloat, excess, and straight whiteness of traditional Hollywood.
A French theater director crowdsourced his unexpected dream.
Researchers have discovered a mathematical relationship in the brain's representations of sensory information, with possible applications to AI.
Why the far-right pushes the lie that black Americans fought as Confederate soldiers.
A study found that black researchers were 10 percent less likely than white ones to receive funding from the National Institutes of Health. Why?
How accurate are the kinds of disaster pandemics we see on TV? A specialist in infectious diseases from the CDC explains.
The concept of radiative cooling — where the temperature of objects outside at night drops below air temperature — has been known for centuries. Now scientists are harnessing it as an energy source.
Male angst has dominated pop history. But something feels different with artists such as Rex Orange County, Hobo Johnson, and Chris Farren.
Reduced to a string of stagnant pools, fouled in places with pesticides and the rotting carcasses of cattle and fish, the Darling River is running dry.
At least £325 billion of corrupt or suspicious wealth has flowed through UK financial institutions.
There's no trace of toxic dust on the sleek iPhones at the Apple Store — that would be terrible for marketing campaigns.
A diver in France was shocked to see this octopus valiantly trying to take off with their camera.
Take a journey in photos through this peculiar town and its witchy history.
