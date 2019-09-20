This Bad Lip Reading Of 'Dune' Is Brilliant
A hilarious reimagining of Timothée Chalamet's lines from the sci-fi epic.
A hilarious reimagining of Timothée Chalamet's lines from the sci-fi epic.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A hilarious reimagining of Timothée Chalamet's lines from the sci-fi epic.
Happy Friday! Black Friday deals have been rolling in, and it's looking for a superb year for shopping. The Black Friday festivities take place all day long, and we'll be keeping the good time going through the weekend.
Adam Ragusea tackles the culturally-charged issue of whether you should rinse your rice and talks to experts about the benefits.
The 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz," quite possibly the most famous movie of all time, had a notoriously messy production.
Convinced that daily oil massages can help them grow from an AA to a DD, women are following the advice of a mysterious man who claims to hold the secrets to non-surgical breast enhancement.
A toy cactus has been pulled from Walmart's shelves after people realized what it was actually singing.
"Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" is a mainstay of basic cable — and a rallying cry for a country that is losing touch with itself.
Doing some traveling for the holidays? Make sure you stay juiced up wherever you are.
Judge Bruce Schroeder rubbed some people the wrong way during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial but was he actually being unfair? LegalEagle Devin Stone explains why you might've been too quick to judge his handling of the case.
I didn't know where the original had wound up, so I went in search of my own.
We fell in love with this dancing lad at car dealerships and mattress stores around the country, and now he has a prime place on our desk.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
It's a question that has vexed humankind for generations, but back in 2011, Utah State University students Jesse Budd and Patrick Romero came the closest in answering it.
"'Oh, so it isn't all just in my head,' I thought. 'Everyone really is judging me because of my weight gain.'"
Rob Dobi called up "Life with Liz," a conservative radio talk show on WSMN 1590 in Nashua, New Hampshire and made a seemingly profound comment filled with as many punk band references as he could think of and the commentators seemed really impressed.
One said Dave Chappelle was a 'bigot' for his comedy special, while another called him 'very kind'
This week, we've also got the fictional character crypto graph and the image of two guys on a bus.
45 years ago, Paul Simon walked onto the stage of "Saturday Night Live" dressed as a Thanksgiving Day Turkey to sing "Still Crazy After All These Years." It's still one of the show's most legendary skits.
This week's advice column roundup includes someone whose husband hired a PI to investigate them before marriage, a person wondering about exclamation points in work emails and more.
As they say, it's tough to make predictions, especially about the future — but it appears a duo of futurologists made some extraordinary prognostications about the world that, as it turns out, were nearly dead on.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Despite being one of the most developed nations in the world, Germany's medical system is on the brink of collapse from the fourth pandemic wave.
Unless you've got untold riches, you're probably shopping on a budget like the rest of us. Secret Santas, that uncle you barely know and even the in-laws need gifts that won't break the bank, right?
Donald Trump was awarded an honorary black belt title in taekwondo over the weekend at Mar-a-Lago from World Taekwondo Academy president Lee Dong-seop. But the internet was completely fixated on an unusual object observed in Trump's office.
People are remembering the time Russell Brand pushed the envelope a little too far at this Hugo Boss sponsored show after he reminded people they clothed the Nazis during World War II and got himself ejected from the proceedings.
Top-rated jackets, sleek barware, comfy slippers and more are on deep discount at Huckberry.
Who wants such a nondescript car? A lot of buyers, actually.
The Berkeley Pit, a former copper mine that's become a toxic lake, is deadly to birds. Here's how Mark Mariano, a waterfowl protection specialist, is tasked with scaring them away.
Here is the definitive list of the fall's best games to buy for either your PS4 or PS5, and most of these games are available on other platforms as well, whether that be a PC, Xbox or Nintendo Switch.
"The Office" is currently regarded as one of the most popular television shows in history, but that wasn't always the case.
What's scarier about "The Humans": the haunting sounds and possibly lurking creatures? Or an anxious family trying to get along at Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving can be a challenging holiday for many but at least you weren't responsible for trying to hold up an inflatable purple dinosaur against 43 mile per hour winds.
Santa finds love in this Norwegian postal service ad.
All you need is an owl, a cassoulet and the constant specter of looming death.
Twitch streamer Ovilee May was bantering with Mike Shinoda, from Linkin Park, at a video game premier and had no idea who he was until Shindoa introduced himself on the mic — sending May into a brief meltdown.
"Cancel culture" strikes again, in the form of *checks notes* men accused of abuse being nominated for prestigious awards.
It sounds like Microsoft was having a tough time.
Dan Tyminski, bluegrass legend fron Alison Krauss's band Union Station, performs a nearly flawless rendition of his signature song.
Medical professionals are used to being believed, but as patients, they found that their expertise didn't matter.
In the 19th century, pumpkin pie ignited a culture war. (From November 2018)
This is the most comprehensive definition of the job we've heard.
Monthslong silences. Mysterious rejections. Here's what's behind the shortages of a critical tool for ending the pandemic.
Doctors tested positive or developed symptoms 'within days' of conference at which alternative treatments were discussed.
Is the movie rescued by Lady Gaga's performance, or is it brought down by the Jared Leto of it all? Here's what the reviews say.
Nintendo's iconic plumber showed us how great video gaming could be.
We've reached the point where the collapse of the Arctic biosphere is available for consumption. It's a heady feeling to hold death in your hands.