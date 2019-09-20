This Australian Town Made A Convincing Pitch To Have Chris Hemsworth Come Visit. Here Was His Response
This town in Australia really, really wanted Chris Hemsworth to come visit.
This town in Australia really, really wanted Chris Hemsworth to come visit.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Tom Hanks politely declined Jeff Bezos's offer to go to space and most people would say he had a great point.
How your company approaches back to work is how they approach everything.
This town in Australia really, really wanted Chris Hemsworth to come visit.
How much do you want your windows to roll down? Exactly that much.
Sometimes, we need to celebrate by making it rain cash. Let's call it "self care."
A question on the 2014 qualifying exam for the US Physics Olympiad team rubbed some people the wrong way so Derek Muller decided to rent a helicopter and find out the correct answer.
Etiquette and money experts explain how to make the process painless and less awkward for everybody involved.
Democrats were accused of manufacturing a white supremacist hoax, but internal plans show that the stunt was rooted in their doomed, Trump-focused strategy.
Let's pretend you survived a plane crash and wound up on Bouvet Island. You'd instantly become the most isolated human in the world.
There's been a general trend of salary increase in the US for the past 10 years, but which states have increased the most and which states have increased the least?
Young at heart.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
If you love subarctic temperatures, Yakutia, Siberia could be the town for you.
"I am a straight woman in my early 30s who ended a long-term relationship about a year ago…"
Here's a breakdown of how Ryan Crouser proved he was the greatest competitor of all-time in men's shot put.
Be very afraid.
Buffett has managed portfolios through some big inflationary moments. Here's what he would do this time.
Jeff Daniels tells the story of how his agents attempted to prevent him from starring in his most famous role.
Chase opens up about what inspired that series and its new prequel, how his feelings about film versus TV have evolved over the years and, in a major disclosure, what really happened to Tony Soprano at the end of the series finale.
Here's why Disney is still making female characters with cartoonish bodies.
You've got yourself a nice gaming PC or a shiny new console, so don't limit yourself to an old display. This 27-inch model from Asus supports HDR, Nvidia G-Sync, a native 4K UHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.
Tardigrades are animals so adaptable they can survive in some of the most extreme environments in the universe. Because of their durability, we're learning how they can endure.
A viral thread on r/AskReddit asked which heavily hyped products are way overpriced for what you actually get and there were quite a few enlightening responses.
As we approach the close of another difficult year, we're treating the ladies in our lives to a little something extra to make them feel special. These luxurious picks will have anyone feeling like a Queen beyond the holiday season. Check out our picks for decadent gifts at every price point.
How did this happen? We haven't the foggiest clue.
Four years ago, this guy was an internet heartthrob. What the hell were we thinking?
You'll mistake them for your chinos. With four-way stretch and water resistance, these incredibly versatile joggers are built to be as at home on your early morning run as they are on your lazy Sunday routine.
They always said you couldn't put toothpaste back inside the tube, but this guy can.
It's a futuristic idea — but the term's origin actually comes from the past. Almost 30 years ago, in fact.
Sure, you could just look at your phone, but what fun is that? This clever clock tells time with quotes from some of the best novels ever written.
Scottish sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter once again charms us with a video featuring Olive and Mabel.
And even more attendees of the rally that turned into the Capitol riot will likely be on the ballot in 2022.
This poor cat can't help being startled by the machine.
The Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and must miss 10 days, meaning he can't play against the Chiefs. Here's why.
When Elijah Wood tweeted proudly about his ownership of a new NFT on October 27, it seemed like nothing out of the ordinary.
Conservative pundit Dave Rubin recently became a Trending Topic for getting the definition of Occam's Razor wrong, but it wasn't the first time he's goofed on using various phrases.
Am I having a good day? Why don't you check the octopus, Stephen?!
Chili pepper seeds were brought to the International Space Station in June, and astronauts ate the crops on Friday.
The New York Times meticulously reconstructed the events of how the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting unfolded.
Disneyland guests didn't know what they were in for when they stepped into the idling boats at the entrance of the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction on Sunday night.
"I haven't seen one non-white person since I got here and I'm scared."
"Vampire Diaries" star Nina Dobrev is alive and well, despite this unbelievably popular Google question.
This week we have the best dentist in the world, a biker jacket we desperately need and a cursed group of world leaders who really need to get their act together.
Algorithms that zero in on solutions to optimization problems are the beating heart of machine reasoning. New results reveal surprising limits.
A blaster fight between stormtroopers and droids never felt this exciting or emotional.
Autumn is here, and everyone's decorating with amber-tinted leaves and pumpkins. But just because the color orange is in season, doesn't mean everyone's splashing their walls with it. In fact, it's quite the opposite.
"I lost a friend … the father of two small children, who fell asleep behind the wheel after pulling too many hours on set," Cathy Scorsese says.