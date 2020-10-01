This 5-Fold Symmetric Pattern Was Thought To Be Impossible. Here's Why That Assumption Was Wrong
Veritasium tackles a geometric conundrum by using tiles.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Veritasium tackles a geometric conundrum by using tiles.
Nora the Siberian husky gets her toy pineapple stolen from her and she's not happy.
An extremely talented artist creates a shockingly lifelike mural.
2020 has been a rough year. Let yourself be distracted by puppies in a bucket, courtesy of Kentfield Kennels.
Are we marching towards the cliffs of doom or is the worst behind us? Trey Kennedy perfectly contrasts these two attitudes on 2020.
Voter suppression is alive and well on the internet. Here's how scammers are trying to get you to spoil your vote with misinformation.
It looks unassuming on the outside, but it's gloriously dilapidated on the inside.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
It's not R.
Walmart is giving its massive stores a makeover, with a redesign that mimics its app so shoppers can more easily find what they're looking for.
The new movie, titled, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," comes to Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 23.
Apple has done a lot of interesting things to aid the public in the fight against COVID-19. For their employees, they've even designed their own face mask, delivered in packaging that's every bit as good as any of their product packaging.
In her Instagram post, Teigen opened up about her miscarriage: "On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."
The US chain's sandwiches do not meet definition of bread or a staple food, Supreme Court rules in tax case.
Someone captured an extraordinary interaction between a wolf and a grizzly bear at Yellowstone National Park.
CEO Brian Armstrong called social activism divisive and a distraction in a recent blog post, and the company is offering any "uncomfortable" workers an exit package.
Had my fiancée and I, like so many of the contestants on the series, reached the end of our endurance?
How soon will coronavirus vaccines be ready? Here's what the most current research tells us about when the process that will get our lives back to normal will unfold.
Veritasium tackles a geometric conundrum by using tiles.
Google Maps' reviewing system has provided a platform for Nazi sympathizers and antisemitic harassment for years.
The US says the precious metals desk at JPMorgan was a racketeering operation. Now the bank is poised to pay a record penalty for spoofing. Here's a look behind eight years of alleged conspiracy.
Yellowjackets are a menace, and sometimes beekeepers have to make the tough decision to destroy them if they get out of control. Shawn Woods shows how he dismantles the hives using dry ice.
"To recap here, the drug didn't get any better. The cancer patients didn't get any better. You just got better at making money."
Reporting in the Astrophysical Journal, the team determined that matter makes up 31% of the total amount of matter and energy in the universe, with the remainder consisting of dark energy.
Universal background checks only go so far when states don't have their own existing gun laws in place. How can we prevent more school shootings in America?
Cody gets the ultimate thrill as a surgery patient with getting the opportunity to knock himself out.
Data from city restaurant inspections, rental prices, and census figures, show how restaurants and gentrification are interconnected
Sometimes curiosity will lead you down a startling path.
Black artists and professionals discuss the roadblocks they've faced and offer ideas on how independent music scenes can change for the better.
If the actual wars among the stars are your favorite part of "Star Wars," this is the game for you. It comes out this Friday, so get your pre-order in now.
Nora the Siberian husky gets her toy pineapple stolen from her and she's not happy.
From "Independence Day" to "Star Wars," here's how different starships compare with each other.
"Schitt's Creek's" final season, "Emma," "Southside With You" and "Scream 4" are just a few of the great titles coming to streaming this month.
How the world's most valuable car manufacturer is able to get factories built in such eye-popping time.
The Green New Deal wouldn't require as much effort as World War II, says the linguist in his new book.
Someone unearthed this fascinating interview footage with foreign exchange students from Korea, Finland, Pakistan and Nigeria.
While women are socialized to fear a "ticking biological clock," their male partners have their own set of anxieties about their ability to father children — and the manhood they've lost if they can't.
Now archaeologists are using it to search for evidence of clandestine activity.
Simultaneous translation is not an easy feat, and the presidential debate did not make it any easier.
A history of the "money shot" and where we're headed from here.
Feline intelligence may be more impressive than we've appreciated, at least according to a new study.
Seems like they didn't really get the social distancing memo.
A virtuous person respects the rules. So when should the same person make a judgment call and break or bend them instead?
Trafficking minors for sex is a multibillion-dollar industry that spans the globe. One region in India and Bangladesh has emerged as a hub of this illicit trade.
The Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver shared extremely adorable footage of baby otter Joey devouring ice.
When many lower-income Americans feel isolated and empty, they yearn for physical social networks. All across US, this happens organically at McDonald's.
It's not about how delicious their food is — it's more about their business models that have allowed fast food companies like McDonald's and Starbucks to succeed.
Climate change is already having significant impacts on our planet. Do we still have a window for action to prevent the effects of future global warming from becoming irreversible for future generations?
The pandemic has only increased China's battle with the US for scientific and political supremacy.
In five years, Aaron Morris' cannabis brand has grown from a bootstrapping startup to dominating the market, thanks to natural fruit gummies and a country hungering to get high. Next up — building the Anheuser-Busch of pot.
Here's a fantastic use of gravity to pay tribute to Nickelodeon's spongy star and his best bud Patrick the starfish.
In a popular thread on r/AskReddit, Vinyl_BunBuns quizzed his fellow Redditors on the dumbest things they "actually believed," and many of them delivered remarkably memorable responses.
The airport has been swallowed whole by this unnatural rift in the earth's crust, but you can still visit it. If you dare.
Harry Potter fans had hoped to catch a glimpse of the legendary train only to be thwarted at the last possible minute.
These samples and prototypes are far out even by Yeezy standards.