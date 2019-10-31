This $250,000 Race Car Is Street-Legal. Watch This Baby Burn Rubber
Doug DeMuro tests out this eye-popping BAC Mono.
The battle of the bands between Benedict College and Miles College got a truly spectacular finale from BC's William Bilal.
Porsche's electric Taycan Turbo S costs about two times as much as the Tesla Model S, but is it faster?
A Halloween light display is enhanced with an EDM classic.
The "Parks And Recreation" star gives a big thumbs down to self-driving cars while enjoying eating extremely spicy wings.
Somehow this pairing is…perfect?
"Who is the new kitten on the block? I'm not sure I like her."
In the '90s, an obscure site called Superbad pioneered jarringly bizarre web design. Now the rest of the internet is catching up.
As birth rates fall, countries will be forced to adapt or fall behind
It's not a zero-sum game for Apple TV+, Netflix and Disney+.
The president filed a "declaration of domicile" last month saying that his property in Palm Beach will be his permanent residence.
Long-distance runner Des Linden answers some of Twitter's most pressing running questions. If you're a runner, definitely tune in.
This man really put his pride aside and dressed in an extremely stunning (and tight) unicorn costume for work.
A mom's drug rehab story exposes the grave cost of America's addiction treatment system.
A motorcyclist captured a distracted driver get caught flagrante delicto by an unmarked police vehicle.
The very isolation that has hindered Arkoi's growth has saved it from the fate of other Greek islands spoiled by tourism.
What does a shoe commercial from the mind of the guy behind "Blue Velvet" and "Eraserhead"? That's a very good question.
With gabapentin's recent links to overdose and reports of suicide, why is still being used so much?
High-budget medieval fantasy swordplay? Sure, sign us up. "The Witcher" comes to Netflix on December 20th.
The days of carrier smartphone subsidies are long gone — but streaming subscriptions are filling the void.
Cyclist Davis Vilums got tried of always biking down the same streets, so he embarked on an ambitious project to cycle through every street in London.
A Colorado man whose house suffered significant damage in a police operation in 2015 isn't entitled to any money.
A quarter century after their 21-times-platinum debut, Hootie & The Blowfish are playing some of their biggest concerts ever — in a business that has completely changed.
Kentucky's bourbon industry is covering its neighbors in black fungus.
A school bus in Cambridge, Ontario was way too close for comfort to this passing train.
What ticker symbols for Slack and POT reveal about how companies think about branding when they IPO.
A little-known and lightly regulated online school is offering students a three-year degree in the law with just one catch: They won't be allowed to be lawyers after they graduate.
While searching for the person who grifted me in Chicago, I discovered just how easily users of the short-term rental platform can get exploited.
Multiple staffers resigned on Wednesday, while the Deadspin comments section has been taken offline, as a fight between writers and G/O Media management escalates.
It's not often that you speak truth to power and power responds, "Oops, sorry."
A few months ago, an AI racked up 90 games of StarCraft 2 — 30 each as the Protoss, Terran, and Zerg — and managed to reach the Grandmaster rank for all three races.
We can't even stay on one skateboard, but this dude can jump back and forth between two ramps and two skateboards.
Plants communicate, nurture their seedlings, and have emotional responses. Why isn't this broader knowledge?
As far as we can tell, this is some sort of mining operation, but honestly the details don't matter — we just want to watch this on repeat.
Happy Halloween. Sleep well!
The idea that ESPN8: The Ocho categorized cornhole as "almost a sport" doesn't seem to help the league's credibility.
While there is some truth to Benioff and Weiss' stated reason for parting ways with Lucasfilm, insiders say there is more nuance to the story.
This was not a vote to impeach President Trump — rather, it was a vote to formalize the impeachment proceedings. It passed 232-196.
Apple's new AirPods Pro are out this week. Are they worth the $249 sticker price?
Privacy is rare, quiet hours are sacred, and don't even think about hooking up. Meet the grown-ups who call the glorified dormitories of PodShare home.
If you've ever worked in an office, this will provoke the eeriest déja-vu. The rest of you: be warned.
Forget the 10 hours it can take to charge your Tesla Model X. A new battery, created by researchers at Penn State, can complete a charge in as little as 10 minutes.
The fashion industry has embraced this philanthropic model — but it misses the point.
10 seconds!!!
It sounds like science fiction, but the military has worked to overcome and harness gravity since the 1950s.
When something so painfully earnest arrived on the shores of a place drenched in irony, snark, and memes, the ridicule of LoveSync was inevitable.
How a simple math error led to a catastrophic multi-million dollar loss for a Mars orbiter.