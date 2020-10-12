This 1958 Demonstration Of Different American Regional Accents Is Fascinating
We never knew there was a "greasy"/"greazy" line throughout the United States.
Here's how four 4 x 20ft recycled shipping containers were transformed into a house with two bedrooms.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The more people I met, the more I detected something deep and unpredictable lurking beneath the surface, something that I wasn't sure was reflected in the polling data, something that maybe couldn't even be measured at all.
We're not totally sure whether or not this is a Halloween prank, but it did give us a good scare.
These words and phrases about how we work and live have become ubiquitous in the past several months.
The Senate holds confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Watch live and follow here for the latest updates.
The Spring House had been hidden for decades.
The show is so unrealistic that it makes Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's 1999 "Passport to Paris" look like a gritty documentary.
Well, some more gracefully than others.
As the anti-Greek life movement swept campuses across the country, Zeta Tau Alpha at Northwestern struggled to confront its wrongdoings.
There's still a lot to be answered for regarding the coronavirus and the Affordable Care Act.
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a life-sized crow.
Kivu is no ordinary lake, with dense depths packed with methane and carbon dioxide gas. Its features hold aquatic puzzles, explosive hazards and the capacity to provide valuable energy.
To stimulate its economy hurt by the coronavirus, South Korea is experimenting with giving its citizens money.
With the theatrical-release calendar all but empty, movie lovers have been turning to streaming services and video on demand to get their fix. Bruce Willis fans in particular have plenty to choose from.
The 2020-21 college basketball season has been called many things. Jon Rothstein is already calling it "wilder than a goat rodeo." Let's discuss.
Revisiting the classic game 23 years later.
From Sakhr to PlayStation, the Middle East forged its own unique path.
Good news: "Miles Morales" is coming to both the PlayStation 4 and 5. And if you pick up the game on the older console, you'll be able to play the improved version whenever you make the generational jump.
How an encounter with a creative writing teacher changed the LA rapper's life.
"Even if you're a thief, I still love you, bud."
This week is a good time to take a step back and look at the world at large. It feels (slightly?) less cataclysmic that way.
Here's why Black kids are way more likely to be punished in American schools than white kids.
It's a story with a dismembered Harvard professor, catty congressmen and a bit of madness. It was meant to herald the future of American art — instead it was an embarrassing flop.
Robert De Niro tells us about reuniting with Christopher Walken for a very different type of war movie in "The War with Grandpa."
Many musicians haven't been able to perform on a stage in months, so they took to the street and did what they do best.
How a small, family-owned electronics company came to control 97% of the ice cream truck music market.
Under continued pandemic induced uncertainty, the annualized US GDP contracted by over $2 trillion in Q2 this year.
Mikayla the cow greatly enjoys her brush time.
The Hacksmith have built the ultimate Star War fan accessory, an actual functioning lightsaber.
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still wanna try it though.
If anything, Bonnie and Clyde were smaller than life. She was 4'11" and less than 100 pounds; he was just shy of 5'6" and weighed 125.
Hibaq Mohamed organized her community in a fight against Amazon, protesting working conditions at a fulfillment center with one of the highest rates of injury.
In the winter of 1925, a small Alaskan town called Nome, situated on the edge of the Arctic circle, found itself on the brink of an unimaginable crisis: diphtheria threatened to wipe out the entire community.
When America's first aerial cameraman met an infamous spirit photographer, the chemistry was explosive.
Nadal won his 13th French Open and equalled Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles.
The craft beer revolution turned hops into a breakout ingredient, infusing your brew with flavors and aromas that range from stone fruit to barrel oak. Christopher Solomon hits the road to understand why hop madness isn't over yet — and why brewers and plant breeders are always on the prowl for the next big thing.
A warning from a 1957 film.
What would happen to the planet if you erupted 58 trillion tons of TNT at the ocean floor?
There's no other country where the pandemic's eﬀects have been so concentrated in a single city.
James has positioned Los Angeles to be a contender for years thanks to his mastermind moves. He could compete for championships for decades if he follows in the footsteps of another Lakers legend.
Doves Press is one of the most celebrated fonts in the world but it was nearly lost to the sands of time after a dispute between its creators.