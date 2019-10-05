Trump’s tweet followed remarks the senator gave Friday about Trump’s appeals for Ukraine and China to investigate Joe Biden. Romney called the conduct "brazen and unprecedented" and also "wrong and appalling."
Now that Sports Illustrated’s three owners, Meredith Corp., Authentic Brands Group, and TheMaven, have completed the callous layoff of half of Sports Illustrated’s newsroom and finalized a deal that gives control of the publication to TheMaven, a wannabe tech company helmed by notorious scumbags Ross Levinsohn and James Heckman, the future of Sports Illustrated is coming into focus. It’s not pretty.
After an investigation by MLK50 and ProPublica, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is erasing debt for unpaid hospital bills owed by more than 6,500 patients. Our reporting found the hospital had profited by aggressively pursuing patients who couldn’t pay.
As the epic conclusion of a truly super superhero franchise, "Endgame" spanned a lot of ground. This video explores what could have been if some of the themes in the fourth "Avengers" film — like disaster, romance, horror, etc. — were just a little bit expanded upon.
The 2008 financial crisis hit many Americans hard, and as a result, a significant percentage of millennials are finding themselves more likely to be living with their parents than with spouses. This animated chart shows the difference in living situations between generations.