For You Latest
Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

MUSCLE THROUGH
gq.com

It all seemed simple enough: Book a Marvel movie, get ripped, feel incredible. But, as the "Eternals" star learned, growing into his new body required recalibrating his whole mindset.

SHIFTING FOCUS
harpersbazaar.com

Philanthropy used to be all about black-tie galas and dedicated wings. But the scions of some of America's richest families are now partnering with progressive organizations to democratize generational wealth and put their money where the movement is.

CAN YOU ENHANCE THAT?

Here's how Matthew Heller describes the incident: "The car in front of me did not move even though the light was green. In frustration, after honking I finally made the decision to go around her and move on with my evening. While passing her on the left, she moved forward and turned her vehicle toward mine to keep me from passing her. I thought I got all the way around her and continued making my left turn." Here's an angle from a nearby house, can you tell what happened?

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x