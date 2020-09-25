This 15-Second Video Perfectly Sums Up The Experience Of Reading The News In 2020
The avalanche of bad news these days makes you feel like the main character from Memento.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The avalanche of bad news these days makes you feel like the main character from Memento.
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Senator Rand Paul have a tense exchange about herd immunity at a Senate hearing on Wednesday.
"We were on a family holiday trip. My brother asked if he could cross the river, I said 'yes but I don't think you'll make it.'"
Milo the parrot and tis owner have a delightful way of playing with each other.
Hilary Duff gives a tour of her surprisingly rustic mansion, equipped with a chicken coop, in this edition of Architectural Digest's Open Door.
How manufacturers tried to sell consumers on a tiny DVD disc which was 8 centimetres in diameter.
Matt Brockman arranged an extraordinarily comprehensive medley of songs from TV, movies, musicals and commercials.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
This week, we've got "I made a new friend" from "Donnie Darko," Da Vinky, "Among Us" and every straight couple in Brooklyn.
A vaccine by early 2021, a steady decline in cases by next fall and back to normal in a few years — 11 top experts look into the future.
Some people are lucky to have a patient friend ready for you to end your workday.
The avalanche of bad news these days makes you feel like the main character from Memento.
Trump speaks of "anarchy and mayhem" in cities. But understanding violent crime is much more complicated than simply looking at numbers.
The youth of today want to know how we passed the time before smartphones.
It makes us really chuffed listening to it.
The celebrated economist has built a data tool with a God's-eye view of the pandemic's damage and soaring inequality.
Humans like to feel optimistic about and in control of where their life is headed. The pandemic has made it very hard to feel that way.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
"We were on a family holiday trip. My brother asked if he could cross the river, I said 'yes but I don't think you'll make it.'"
"There won't be a transfer [of power] frankly," Trump said on Wednesday. "There'll be a continuation."
Celebration of a football team's touchdown comes in all shapes and sizes.
When David Vélez landed in Brazil, the country's financial system was a nightmare for customers. With Nubank, he seeks to upend it entirely.
This is so good it's ridiculous.
In Arnold Schwarzenegger's first movie, "Hercules in New York," the original theatrical version had another actor dub his lines.
After a rash of LGBTQ teen suicides a decade ago, a grassroots movement started to spread a simple but profound message: "It gets better."
In her new film, "Kajillionaire," a family tries to slip free of capitalism.
The psychological thriller about a chess champion premieres October 23 on Netflix.
Nearly half a century after its humble invention, the cube continues to be a global sensation. What's the secret?
The new site, launched by the writers and editors who quit Deadspin last fall, represents a simple, exciting path for good journalism.
The delivery of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine doses will be one of the largest challenges ever attempted.
The modern-day human-resources practice is rooted in avant-garde philosophy.
What it's like to try online dating for singles who are 65 or older.
One man's trash is another man's treehouse-to-be.
There's been a lot of conversation this week around the recent Netflix documentary "My Octopus Teacher." We watched it to confirm or dispel certain, uh, rumors. Here's what we learned.
A wise man once said, "Cats don't abide by the laws of nature."
Target has little tricks that gets its loyal customers to pay more.
Every aspect gets touched, but some are more revolutionary than others.
Acting coach Keira Duffy reviews some of the most famous scenes of movie characters getting mad, from Leonardo DiCaprio's performance in "The Great Gatsby" to Samuel L. Jackson's iconic delivery of the Ezekiel 25:17 speech in "Pulp Fiction."
"Maybe it's just me, but I think it would be weird to have people use your pool."
How one magic word became a way of justifying Silicon Valley's unconstrained power.
If in an event of an emergency, how well could an ordinary passenger land a commercial 767 airliner?
There are many Bonds: Patriotic Bond, Cold War Bond, Shootout Bond. The best are vulnerable while maintaining a capacity for violence, while effortlessly wearing a tailored suit. Hardy meets all the criteria.
I have been surrounded by death my entire life. I don't mean that in a scary, foreboding, Final-Destination-plank-through-a-car-window sense — but quite literally… Instead of brimming with joy at the finish line, excited to leap into conversations around death, I've walked away feeling let down.
YouTuber NerdRush said, "I can't believe I did this," and honestly, we can't believe they did this either.
"They'll make fun of you to your face and defend you behind your back."
The image seeks to draw attention to the billions of birds and other animals killed annually by domestic cats.
Everyone seems to experience the same issues when browsing through Netflix.
Ring has announced the "Always Home Cam" during Amazon's annual product event, a new home security camera that can autonomously fly around your home to get different viewpoints when you're not home. It will be available starting in 2021 for $249.99.