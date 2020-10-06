This 100-Year-Old PSA About The Spanish Flu Upscaled To 4K 60 FPS Is Eerily Familiar
How they they educated the public about the Spanish Flu more than a century ago, colorized with the magic of technology.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
How they they educated the public about the Spanish Flu more than a century ago, colorized with the magic of technology.
Amsterdam is built without the need for garbage days.
In the latest episode of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver details the numerous ways Trump's campaign and the effects of the pandemic will destabilize the upcoming election.
Ryan Reynolds is a video game character in a game that is about to go offline in "Free Guy." "Free Guy" will be released in theaters on December 11.
Just because oak trees and squirrels have a symbiotic relationship doesn't mean there's not some form of manipulation happening every now and then.
Louis Lumière captured people in Lyon, France having a snow fight in 1896, but having the film in color really gives this video a different feeling.
While fixing a vehicle in the middle lane, the driver noticed a truck heading his way and had to make a quick escape to safety.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A teenage clerk dialed 911. How should the brothers who own CUP Foods pay for what happened next?
Two years ago, Brent Underwood purchased the abandoned mining town of Cerro Gordo, where he has been living as its sole resident for the last six months. Here are some of the most interesting insights about his experience.
A horrifying simulation reveals the devastation unleashed on a city if a nuclear bomb was dropped on it.
He challenged her to take the money underneath a bottle without touching the bottle. She, well, nailed it.
The conservative Supreme Court Justices claimed "the court has created a problem that only it can fix."
IGN's worst-reviewed movies of 2020 (so far) is an unfortunate list, because nobody sets out to make a bad movie (as far as we know), but sometimes a project just doesn't come together.
How they they educated the public about the Spanish Flu more than a century ago, colorized with the magic of technology.
Saturday was the first acqua alta of the season for Venice. It was also the day when, after decades of delays, controversy and corruption, the city finally trialled its long-awaited flood barriers against the tide.
Twenty years later, versions of Clint Mansell's "Lux Aeterna" can still be heard in sports games, trailers and ads, thanks to "Lord of the Rings."
The fascinating history of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and how they bust criminals in the United States.
I want her to stay discreet in her profiles, but she says it doesn't matter.
White-centered food narratives appear most often at fast-casual restaurants. It's time to hold them accountable.
Just because oak trees and squirrels have a symbiotic relationship doesn't mean there's not some form of manipulation happening every now and then.
The Illuminati was a real secret society. But in the hands of British conservatives during the French Revolution, it became a massive conspiracy.
A fire or a flooding is already a very stressful situation to have to deal with, but just imagine having to grapple with that on a nuclear submarine.
From land use to health care access, the count is about more than voting districts.
Composers like Eímear Noone and Manami Matsumae created some of the most iconic songs in games that have defined the industry.
2020 is the terrible gift that just keeps on giving.
Criterion's boutique streaming service is reminding us this Halloween why the '70s were a golden age for horror cinema.
Smoke, harmful to wine grapes, has blanketed much of the West and fires have charred more than 4 million acres in California so far in 2020, more than twice the previous record for any year.
Amsterdam is built without the need for garbage days.
Concerns are growing that adversaries will take advantage of the White House's lack of transparency to sow mischief.
The best hand-colored photos of the 19th century came from Japan after the island nation was introduced to the wonders of photography by European visitors.
For some on social media, finding the cleaning product has become like winning the lottery.
It's just apple juice in here. Don't worry about it, pal. Apple juice.
"Pax was doing math in homeschool where they're learning to count money. He recognized that the math question had a familiar name, Jayden, which is also his cousin's name."
You've heard of the light bulb and the telephone, but what about Thomas Edison's terrifying talking doll and Alexander Graham Bell's metal detector?
Learn about risk factors and common traits.
While fixing a vehicle in the middle lane, the driver noticed a truck heading his way and had to make a quick escape to safety.
With both a cold and hot compartment.
It's still a way off, but a feasible, fast, at-home SARS-CoV-2 test is on the horizon.
During times like these, it's important to remember to step back and social distance.
Zealandia sank into the sea 60 million years ago, but its legacy lives on.
Britain's mysterious underground tunnels have been a source of fascination for decades. Yet, until recently, authorities have remained conspicuously secretive about them.
When life gives you a trampoline, make it bounce.
Humanity's most recent common ancestor and so-called genetic isopoint illustrate the surprising connections among our family trees.
Trey Parker and Matt Stone once again prove that laughter is the best medicine.
In the face of a potential natural disaster, why don't we all try to chill a bit?
Satellite navigation systems keep our world running in ways many people barely realise, but they are also increasingly vulnerable. What could we use instead?
Scientists at the Plasma Science and Fusion Center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are working on a project called SPARC, which if they are successful could deliver the world's first fully operational thermonuclear fusion reactor.
2020 has been rough and this short, a love letter to the World War I movie "1917," brilliantly captures how chaotic and unsettling this year has been.
We share some of the best revelations from James Hibberd's massive new oral history of HBO's "Game Of Thrones."
In this economy, some gamer girls are offering to play video games online with lonely strangers for cash.
You start with "I'm good" and you end with being very well-acquainted with the mental pit of despair that never seems to go away. But no, it's okay, we're good, really.
The president's recklessness at Walter Reed has Don Jr. pushing for an intervention, but Ivanka and Jared "keep telling Trump how great he's doing," a source says.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Louis Lumière captured people in Lyon, France having a snow fight in 1896, but having the film in color really gives this video a different feeling.