CHECK YOUR MATH

slate.com

COVID naysayers have cherrypicked a new piece of data to bolster their claims: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 percent of reported COVID-19 deaths listed the virus as the sole cause of death, meaning the other 94 percent had additional health issues at their time of death (called comorbidities). This thinking isn't just morally repugnant—it's also a flat-out misunderstanding of the statistics.

