Sh*t That Millennial Plant Moms Always Say
Millennials have become obssessed with indoor foliage and Trey Kennedy perfectly captures their usual shtick.
Millennials have become obssessed with indoor foliage and Trey Kennedy perfectly captures their usual shtick.
Allan Lichtman has a frighteningly accurate model of 13 "keys" of determining who will win the US presidential election. Here's who he thinks will win in 2020.
Somewhat miraculously, the couple in the video suffered injuries but survived the explosion.
A bride was posing for photographs on her wedding day in Beirut when the photoshoot was interrupted by the terrifying explosion.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
21-year-old YouTubers Tim and Fred Williams weren't ready for Phil Collins's next level drum solo.
Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Black Panther Party, was just 21 when he was assassinated by the FBI. Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield bring the story of betrayal to the big screen.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
There's a playbook for recovering from the kind of mess DeGeneres is in. Seasoned PR professionals told us how it works.
In "Clean: The New Science of Skin," James Hamblin seeks to upend some popular wisdom about personal cleanliness.
Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion deliver a music video chock-full of T&A, and an incomprehensible Kylie Jenner cameo.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Everything from the graphics to the guy's movement to the camerawork is perfect.
The story of a $13 million lawsuit against the energy drink's famous slogan.
After more than a month of using macOS Big Sur, which is now available for anyone to install as a public beta, I've experienced a new phenomenon: I now find myself trying to swipe on my MacBook screen as if it will respond to my touch.
21-year-old YouTubers Tim and Fred Williams weren't ready for Phil Collins's next level drum solo.
It's not a serious health threat. The CDC doesn't even recommend regular testing. So how did herpes get so aggressively feared?
The techie-turned-philanthropist on vaccines, Trump and why social media is "a poisoned chalice."
The groom, who is currently in service, wasn't expecting his mother to be there for his wedding celebration, but she surprised him.
Amanita muscaria is a poisonous shroom with a red and white top. Smurfs live in it. Mario eats it. And if you do it right, it'll send your mind straight to Star World.
How I got co-opted into helping the rich prevail at the expense of everybody else.
Want to indulge your green thumb while in quarantine? The Combined Urban and Zen Gardening Mastery Bundle can help. Start a zen garden wherever you live with these helpful courses.
An otter fleeing from an orca hopped onto a boat with only seconds to spare.
A group of social conservatives wants the president to embrace anti-transgender issues to reverse his sagging poll numbers. Some Trump advisers think it's political suicide.
Millennials have become obssessed with indoor foliage and Trey Kennedy perfectly captures their usual shtick.
House primary upsets ranked, from Cori Bush to Marie Newman.
The Museum of Modern Art has a video of "stunning visual clarity and quality" of a German "flying" train from 1902.
Tyler tests out items you'd put in a survival kit you can purchase on Amazon and sees whether they're worth your money.
This week, we've got Jonathan Swan's Donald Trump interview reaction, what we're secretly listening to on our headphones, What prevents you from doing this and Reese Witherspoon 2020 mood calendar.
Buck LePard observed that there's a surprisingly amount of movies that utilize Jay Leno making jokes about the main characters, much to their chagrin.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A corrections officer reflects on 15 years of working among incarcerated people.
Five months after scientists announced they had discovered the world's tiniest dinosaur, named Oculudentavis, they've divulged that the dinosaur was in fact a lizard. This demotion is cruel and unnecessary.
Here's what a wheelie, stoppie and wheel hop stunt looks like when shot with extremely high speed cameras.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) now expects "an extremely active" Atlantic hurricane season, bumped up from "above normal."
Allan Lichtman has a frighteningly accurate model of 13 "keys" of determining who will win the US presidential election. Here's who he thinks will win in 2020.
After graduating from Babson College in 2017, I spent two years tending to the litigation that ultimately landed my brother in prison.
The images of students packed together in hallways went viral on Twitter as the school faces scrutiny from staff and students.
Justin Howard was watching a storm from his front yard when a lightning bolt crashed into his 50-foot pine tree.
A blast injury specialist explores the chemistry — and history — of explosions like the one captured in videos that swept across the world.
No film in George Lucas' cinematic empire is more disposable or forgotten than "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," which was little more than a feature-length tie-in to a TV series he was developing. But it helped hook a new generation on the never-ending franchise.
Somewhat miraculously, the couple in the video suffered injuries but survived the explosion.
Just two seasons ago, Jacksonville was one quarter of football away from making the Super Bowl.
President Donald Trump on Thursday issued executive orders banning U.S. transactions with Chinese tech firms Tencent and ByteDance.
Bears are getting too smart for their own good as seen here on a road in Colorado.
Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Black Panther Party, was just 21 when he was assassinated by the FBI. Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield bring the story of betrayal to the big screen.
The rivalry between Nigerian and Ghanian styles of jollof is a (mostly lighthearted) debate among the West African diaspora.
Sometimes you have to sift through a lot of trash underwater before you stumble onto the dangerous explosive one day.
Far too many Colorado jail inmates are dying from suicide, a cause of death critics say can be prevented with reasonable health care services. The problem? Private correctional health care firms may have a goal other than providing adequate care.
We saw firsthand how Americans are more empathetic and less dogmatic than many are inclined to believe.
Hand modeling is a lucrative career path if you have what it takes.
The responses were telling.
This clever take on the ship in a bottle makes any desk much more interesting.
Samara Ginsberg delivers a tour de force performance of the classic kids TV show theme song.
The pandemic has disrupted production schedules, leaving some concerned we could run out of television. What better time to break out the original, reportedly disastrous pilot for "Game of Thrones?"
What would've happened if Tyler Shultz hadn't been in the almost cosmically unique position of being able to defend himself?
We were not expecting kintsugi, the Japanese art of mending broken pottery with lacquer mixed with powdered gold, to be applied to this situation, but we're glad that it was.
Delays at the state Employment Development Department has left thousands Californians without the benefits they're entitled to, and has drawn criticism from multiple state officials.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.