Snowboarding Olympic Champion Shaun White Reveals His 10 Must-Have Items
Three-time Olympic gold medal winner Shaun White breaks down the ten things he cannot live without. One of them is a candle, of all things.
Steph Curry will be known as one of the greatest ever to do it. Here's what he said 12 years ago, when he was a rookie in the league, about how he wanted to next decade to pan out.
Kelly Rowland texting some guy via Excel? We didn't know how good we had it back then.
North Korea's car culture is both mysterious and bizarre. Donut Media takes a deep dive inside the weirdest place in the world to drive a car.
The legendary quarterback announced that he will be hanging up his football boots to focus his time and energy on his family, businesses and brands.
Whoopi Goldberg clarified her recent comments about the Holocaust, which she said wasn't about race, with Stephen Colbert.
Here's a comprehensive explanation for what happened to the Old London Bridge.
It would be a useful phrase, if everyone could agree on what it means.
A woman does a double-take after realizing the NSFW portmanteau her husband chose for his gamer tag.
She's really having a breakthrough, but I'm worried about unintended consequences.
Although the podcaster later deleted the tweet, he made no reference to the error.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Anyone else gasp during episode 5 of "The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window"?
Tesla is recalling nearly 54,000 vehicles because their "Full Self-Driving" software lets them roll through stop signs without coming to a complete halt.
Angry Video Game Nerd James Rolfe reminisces about the quaint charm of the video store.
The trend of celebrities and moguls purchasing adjacent houses — for increased privacy or to build trophy compounds — skyrockets in Los Angeles.
The table tennis coach, the chaplain's wife, the dentist and the firebrand nationalist have little in common except a desire to defend their hometown and a sometimes halting effort to speak Ukrainian instead of Russian.
This week, we have a woman wondering if it's a red flag when your boyfriend exchanges birthday gifts with his friend, a boss whose employee is badmouthing them for choosing a baby name the employee likes and more.
YouTuber Coffeezilla gets Ice Poseidon to admit he blatantly stole money from the crypto project CXCOIN.
In this Cut for Time sketch, a commercial advertises an alternative to jail. For all of you "vampire head asses".
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
People are remembering Howard Hesseman, who passed away at 81, by rewatching arguably his most famous moment from "WKRP In Cincinnati"
Americans' satisfaction with the way things are going in the U.S. is at its lowest point in a year, 17 percent, but most, 85 percent, remain satisfied with their own lives.
Does your partner have a very specific taste? Start your search here with some of the best loungewear, accessories and clothing around.
Ethan Chlebowski explains how to make hummus the centre piece of your dinner with a simple and easy-to-prep base recipe.
The longest-living people in the world eat plant-based diets, getting protein from beans, grains, and nuts, with moderate dairy, fish, and eggs.
Not only does this device help prevent gross splatter from mucking up your microwave, it also fights against the dry, leathery results common to reheated leftovers.
The iconic serial killer has unfinished business that a young, unsuspecting group of friends is about to find out. Begins streaming on February 18.
Bored Ape Yacht Club is a favorite of Jimmy Fallon, Steph Curry and countless VCs, but one artist argues that the NFT is hiding neo-Nazi imagery and racist dog whistles
Reject the monotony of only ever wearing white socks. The rest of the color spectrum is begging to be used in your spring attire.
Through the lens of modern media, it seems a character like this would never get made today. Especially with people debating "cancel culture".
This one word has come to imply a single pandemic end point. Actually, we have no idea what happens next.
Eric Popper ends up blasting bullets into his own vehicle after a botched road rage incident that landed him in jail.
"You know, it's kinda strange, he wants it down and seems like he's really mad," 19-year-old Jack Sweeney told Bloomberg.
Cleopatra famously had relationships with the Roman generals Julius Caesar and Mark Antony. Less, however, is remembered about the four children she had with these men.
A new poll from the nation's largest teachers union finds burnout is widespread, and more educators saying they're thinking about leaving.
How the founders of one of Black Lives Matter's most prominent organizations fell out.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow carried his team to victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in a tightly contested NFL Conference championship. The Bengals won, 27-24, and their cool-headed QB wasn't joking around after the game.
In the mid-1990s, an unknown U.K. artist named Mark Morrison wrote a song in prison about getting over being cheated on. Decades later, that worldwide smash's remixer and video director talk about its lasting appeal — and the demons that long haunted its creator
Allison Fluke-Ekren appeared somber as she made a court appearance in the US to face terror charges after her apprehension in Syria.
"If you test positive on arrival, you'll be stuck in a isolation facility for 10 days at minimum, and your Olympics are more or less over."
Just one thing: The photos ... they're expensive.
Someone unearthed this clip of the Columbian singer reacting to a camera phone and she makes a surprisingly prescient observation.
Don't keep slipping and sliding until you break something. Solve the problem with a little bit o' grip.
A collection of tree seeds that went round and round the moon was scattered far and wide back home.
In 2019, Japanese authorities were handed over $34 million of lost cash, out of which $24.9 million were returned to their rightful owner. Here's why Japan is so good at returning lost items.
Maps made by Native Land Digital — which are now available on Gaia GPS — show Indigenous territories, languages and treaties across every continent.