They Screwed Up The Music On Netflix's 'The Witcher' Season 2 Trailer So Someone Went Back And Fixed It
We salute this person who went back and made the music good.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
We salute this person who went back and made the music good.
This footage of a Griffon Vulture demonstrating its extraordinary wingspan as it was being released back into the wild is a wonder to behold.
Seems like the Texas Roadhouse steakhouses are on a winning streak here.
Hedge fund investments in the sector are more frightening than anything in 2008
We stan a chonker.
Here are the cities with the most Airbnb complaints based on analysis of their mentions on Twitter.
AAAAAAAAAAAH! Goats love to scream, and we love when they do. We hope every wants one of these because that's what we're buying for Christmas.
Katie Porter used the garage of her Southern California home to make a point about oil and gas leasing in a tense hearing with oil industry leaders.
Smith said pornography has "really messed us up" because it almost exclusively focuses on the man's pleasure. Her guest Gwyneth Paltrow agrees, saying another reason why pornography is bad for women is because it gives the message to young women that being sexually desirable is the most important trait to have. But this is all nonsense.
I don't mean to frighten you, but I recently came across a terrible Halloween candy.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Dave Grohl gives a delightful retrospective on his career with Desus and Mero that feels like a conversation between friends.
"Did your dad pass recently, Noah?" the medium asked. "I think this is him and he has a message. Do you want to hear it?"
This is the closest thing we've seen to an animal pouting.
Valentine enjoys her job as much as anyone laboring under capitalism can. But in a perfect communist world, it wouldn't exist at all.
A look back at the pink mini dress from the '90s Disney television movie and its impact on the millennials who wanted nothing more than a chance to wear it.
This happened in Pennsylvania and it appears the speeding bus was simply too close to the parked Mercedes, who happened to open the door at the worst possible time.
In the past, Netflix was notoriously secretive with its viewership numbers, especially for its original series.
Matthew Purse was one of the most malevolent characters in Washington DC., on Jan. 6. The horrifying extent of his extremism has gone unreported, until now.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
If you want your children to go to bed, you gotta know what grosses them out.
"That monster enslaved me in such a way that I didn't even know I was enslaved."
It's tough to shop for somebody who likes to have the best of everything, so we've done the legwork for you. Here are our suggestions for fancy gifts that he probably doesn't already own.
Jamie Oliver infamously tried and failed to gross out American children about the way chicken nuggets were made. Here's the fatal flaw of his argument that "You wouldn't eat it if you saw how it was made."
For years, a dangerous salmonella strain has sickened thousands and continues to spread through the chicken industry. The USDA knows about it. So do the companies. And yet, contaminated meat continues to be sold to consumers.
Keep a high quality running visual document of any incident involving your car. Not only will you have footage of any crash, but you can even remotely view the footage thanks to the optional 4G integration.
The end of days is teased in the trailer for season 2 of "The Witcher," which will be released on Netflix on December 17.
Lately I've been wondering, Is there anyone else out there who's planning on being a forever renter? As it turns out, I am absolutely not alone.
With a distinct colorway and wax coating for optimal weather protection, this is an excellent cold weather investment.
The "Fight Club" author Chuck Palahniuk shares a chilling story about the murder of his father.
This week's characters include a a guy whose wife was paralyzed with the fear of misgendering her transgender server, a guy who might have wished he didn't share his opinion about cover letters and more.
"Of course, since this is the internet, in less than one minute somebody drew a penis on it," Colbert quipped.
We're used to 'beep-beep,' but we're getting harsh, staticky noise. It's super-annoying — and safer for us.
A CBC Marketplace investigation found several products sold in Canadian grocery stores that may be harvested and manufactured by Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities under oppressive working conditions in China.
A dinosaur voiced by Jack Black warns humans they have the choice to prevent themselves from going extinct.
Built in the late 16th century as a hunting lodge, the stunning property is likely to set real estate auction records.
Twitch's rules around sex work and nudity are vague, confusing and often contradictory, leaving many sex workers wondering if they have a place on the platform.
Mark Zuckerberg likes experiences almost as much as he loves smoking those meats.
The first time Tom Hanks nearly destroyed Connor Ratliff's career was on June 12, 2000.
Buying electric is different and comes with its own set of unique problems.
Jon Stewart plays a supercut of politicians decrying picking the winners and losers when we actually do it all the time.
Mark Zuckerberg wants to be the hero of the metaverse because he knows Facebook is boring.
How do I help our family adapt?
Former Fox News chief political correspondent Carl Cameron was aghast about the upcoming Tucker Carlson documentary that appears to promulgate conspiracy theories about January 6.
The century-old hotel is rumoured to be haunted by an amorous Prohibition-era chambermaid.
"Dad dos," or "Dadchelor parties" — one last blow out for a father-to-be — are on the up. Are they just an excuse for a bender, or a crucial celebration for the modern, hands-on father?