These Strangers Were Asked To Rank Each Other By Their Perceived Strength And It Became The Personification Of Dudes Posting Their Wins
Five strangers were asked to rank themselves by strength and it became a spontaneous support group.
"Perma bans just fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter as a town square where everyone can voice their opinion," Musk said at a Financial Times forum on Tuesday.
On TikTok, the woman briefly known as Pornhub's No. 1 performer is amassing a more supportive, more female fanbase.
Cleveland Guardians commentator Rick Manning had a quip reacting to a Gavin Sheets blunder that went viral, though if you listen carefully, it might actually not be what you think he says.
The Previa avoids the traditional minivan stigma by being one of the most interesting vehicles of any kind on the road.
The case for doing less.
Vox went down the rabbit hole of this curious satellite photo showing circles in the middle of Sahara Desert and their investigation revealed a surprising cause.
Quick delivery became a pandemic lifeline for many - but is the endless cycle of cardboard putting an undue strain on the planet, our infrastructure and workers?
"Ex Machina" and "Annihilation" director Alex Garland returns with "Men," a new folk-horror film set in the English countryside.
An excerpt from That's Not Funny: How the Right Makes Comedy Work for Them.
Prominent YouTubers keep quitting the platform and then coming back. Call it the result of YouTube brain.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
After being sued by two election workers in Georgia, One America News Network put out a statement acknowledging there was no widespread voter fraud in the state during the 2020 election.
This highly nostalgic 1992 promo for Microsoft made performing functions on Excel seem like some high tech wizardry.
Crypto dreamers want to free us from Big Tech and exploitative capitalism — using only the blockchain, game theory and code. What could possibly go wrong?
His fans are freaking out that he's old enough to play a father in "Firestarter," but plenty of his contemporaries have shown off their dramatic chops by going from daddies to dads.
Adam Sandler is a basketball scout who has one last chance to make things work. He's found a potentially game changing player in Spain, but do they have what it takes to compete in the NBA?
Phalloplasty — the surgery to make a penis — has grown more popular among trans men. But with a steep rate of complications, it remains a controversial procedure.
Experts catch hackers using Windows event logs to hide malware.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Did you know that the Earth's core is as hot as the surface of the sun? But why? And how do we even know this?
If you don't want your home to show up on Google's Street View feature, you can request to have it blurred out, like Brett Kavanaugh's and Samuel Alito's homes are right now. Here's how.
Starting at just $229, this compact little machine will quickly make compost right in your kitchen. Plus, the UVC sanitizer helps fight the funk.
Twitter's top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, has been targeted by the right as Elon Musk seeks to take over the company. But insiders say she's not the "chief censor" critics imagine.
The first episode of HBO's sci-fi series "Westworld," starring Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Thandiwe Newton and more will premier on June 26.
This indigo-dyed version of the gorgeous button-down "Tony" shirt is only available at Huckberry, and we want at least two or three of 'em in rotation.
Jokes about domestic violence are trending.
Bobby Moynihan was the go-to Danny DeVito impersonator on "Saturday Night Live" but the actual Danny DeVito had some thoughts.
Staying fashionable year-round is about nailing the details. Pair your look with the right socks and accessories, and you're good to go for the spring season.
The team at MetalBallStudios created a cool visualization of the giant robots piloted by humans in television and movies.
Court documents show that the congressman himself requested staffers write letters about the woman's job performance after he fired her.
Prairie Creek Elementary School in Andover, Kansas was torn apart by a powerful EF-3 tornado and the cameras survived to reveal the destruction. Thankfully, no students or teachers were present when the tornado passed through.
A woman who says she was sexually assaulted by celebrity chef Mario Batali took the stand Monday on the first day of his criminal trial in Boston, testifying that he groped her during an impromptu selfie session in 2017.
A whopping 30% discount is about the best price we've seen since the holidays for these noise-cancelling earbuds.
Adam Ragusea explains everything done to sandwich bread that makes it completely unrecognizable from "real" bread.
A viral Reddit thread rounded up some of the most curious customs and mannerisms that backpackers observed when they traveled to Europe.
Sick days used to mean resting, not working. Now, however, more employees are logging in from home as they fight illness — after all, if people are remote already, why take time off?
Please enjoy this medley of heavy metal song introductions with an assortment of percussion instruments.
Fifty years after its debut, "Ways of Seeing" still offers valuable lessons for how to explore — and question — the visual world around us.
The Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion rights heaps praise on the late Justice Byron 'Whizzer' White, who once seemed on the verge of being forgotten.
The mysterious case of the bizarre Unicode math symbol that has puzzled netizens for years.
The first-of-its-kind trial will establish what the pharmacies owe for their role in the opioid epidemic in two Ohio counties.
Why Ncuti Gatwa's trousers in "Sex Education" prove that he'll make a brilliant Doctor.
BuzzFeed deconstructs Watergate, the infamous political scandal, and shines a light on all the corrupt people that were involved.
National crime estimates in the next few years will carry more uncertainty than ever before.
"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" is going dark again this week after its host was seemingly struck by another bout of COVID.