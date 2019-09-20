These Strangers Were Asked To Rank Each Other By Their Perceived Intelligence And Some Were Way Off
The Dunning-Kruger effect is strong with this group.
A growing movement wants to scrap bus and subway fares. That's not what riders need most.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Fredo the 10-month old Husky just can't stand being grooomed.
Being the home team this NBA postseason has mattered as much as it did in the Orlando bubble.
Emails obtained by The Assembly show that UNC-Chapel Hill's largest journalism-school donor warned against Nikole Hannah-Jones' hiring. Their divergent views represent a new front in the debate over objectivity and the future of the field.
Johnny Knoxville opens up about how much damage "Jackass" did to his body.
Human variability is great — except when it gets in the way of consistent guidance.
Listen, we're already fiddling with our normal pen, so this highly customizable magnetic pen is a no brainer.
The Hydraulic Press Channel put 2-million Venezuelan Bolivares, and a bunch of coins under a 150-ton press, and the results weren't pretty.
Movies are back, baby.
Dr Anthony Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert in the US, has warned it is too early to declare victory against COVID-19 as cases fall in the country to the lowest rates since last June.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"Dude look at all of this stuff man, how the hell do you pick a cereal?"
The only title ever released utilizing the Sega Virtua Processor (SVP) technology.
"We haven't had an exciting new cereal in what feels like 100 hundred years," says Oliver, who then proceeds to explain why the Cheerios' Twitter makes his blood boil.
Hang on, are we now supposed to think that the villain from "101 Dalmatians" is a good person?
No one got hurt, no one got killed. But Rolf Kaestel's teenage delinquency landed him in jail — and 40 years later, he's still fighting to get out.
One is pretty chill. The other one is decidedly not.
Zillennials tell us if they pledge allegiance to cheugy millennials or identify with the overly extra Gen Z.
Osaka was fined for skipping media duties following her first-round win.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Little Island is a new floating park built on the West side of Manhattan. Take a look at what it has to offer, with NYC based YouTuber Here Be Barr.
Scientists have now made the most accurate measurement to-date of different atomic clocks, potentially getting closer to redefining a second.
It's time again to pay respects to the old man. We've already done a bit of cursory shopping, but what better way to honor the person who helped raise you than by giving him a book that will make him grin ear to ear.
Since last Father's Day, we've all been through a lot. Treat Dad to something particularly nice this year, and start the summer off right.
If you're in love with the idea of having fresh veggies all year round, this indoor garden makes it easy to grow your own — even in an apartment.
Rachel Brewson went viral for her blogs on xoJane in 2015. But there was one catch: she didn't exist.
A coordinated program of public deception that spanned four decades has become a template for modern disinformation
The Danish actor best known for roles in "Casino Royale" and "Hannibal" was a former dancer. And it's pronounced "Mass."
Musician Fernando Ufret has found the perfect use for TikTok — posting Cartman covers of popular tunes.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Coinbase is banning salary negotiation and speeding up equity payouts.
"Who says I have to obey you?"
An archaeological project in Malawi is showing how nearly 100,000 years ago, humans used fire to transform the natural environment.
Sand, sun and COVID screenings at the front desk: hot beach summer is here.
It'll take three missions just to collect and bring back a little over two pounds of Martian soil.
As Joe Biden tries to steer the US towards 100 percent renewable energy, communities like Burlington, Vermont offer a potential roadmap to achieve that goal.
The slow quake — the longest ever recorded — ended in disaster in 1861. Experts are racing to find today's equivalents.
Ikea revolutionized home furnishing, now it wants to lead the sustainable revolution by giving products a second life.
Ever wonder why the strain "Girl Scout Cookies" is now called "GSC"? Or why "Gorilla Glue" is now "GG #4"? Our legal columnist explains the ins and outs of trademark infringements in relation to the cannabis industry.
When female students were allowed to attend a clinical lecture at Pennsylvania Hospital, chaos ensued among the men.
If you're not going to scoot over, I will.
There are many ways to create stunning landscape images, from embracing old methods to trying new things we've not yet considered.
West Virginia's New River Gorge, America's newest national park, is rich in natural and human history, and it's also a world-class destination for rafting, mountain biking and rock climbing.
Busya the dog wanted to jump ship, but was fortunately stopped.
Researchers are investigating whether so-called supertasters might have an edge against severe infections.
Researchers say the first steps toward mind-reading and perception-manipulating technologies have already arrived. Through a concept called "neuro rights," they want to put in place safeguards for our most precious biological possessions: our mind.
Road barriers used to cause a significant number of driver fatalities. Here's what has changed for the past 60 years.