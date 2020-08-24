Artist Embroiders A Pizza Slice So Realistic It Even Comes With String Cheese
Ipnot, a Japanese artist from Kyoto, takes anywhere between a week and months to handcraft these realistic pieces of food art.
Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Paul Dano as The Riddler and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, DC's latest pulls back the curtain on Gotham City.
Usually people wait till the seeds are fully formed and dried. They're often roasted before consumption. But you can also roast the entire flower head on the flame, season it and bite straight into it.
She was an EMT and COVID-19 first responder, a loyal and loving daughter and girlfriend. Then, Louisville police officers killed her.
Common in the US, rare in Europe and now championed in Africa, male circumcision is hotly debated. Are the gains worth the loss?
You do not want to be on the wrong side of this.
When Benjamin Franklin died in 1790, he left a small sum of money to the cities of Boston and Philadelphia with one condition: that they not spend it in full for 200 years.
American barbecue is more than a way of cooking — it's myth, folklore and history
Most people associate the pointy shape with "kiki" and the round shape with "bouba," but is there a reason for that?
Giancarlo Granda says his sexual relationship with the Falwells began when he was 20. He says he had sex with Becki Falwell while Jerry Falwell Jr, head of Liberty University and a staunch supporter of President Trump, looked on.
For the last 70 years, American transportation planners have been using the same model to decide what to build. There's just one problem: it's often wrong.
Products like Mrs. Meyer's soap encourage you to feel good when there is no reason to.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
I spent 10 years following Prem Rawat and living in an ashram as part of the Divine Light Mission and Elan Vital. Learning to live outside the cult challenged who I was and where I fit in the world.
Support really comes in all shapes and forms.
Based on Comey's memoir, the two-part Showtime series stars Daniels as former FBI director James Comey and Brandon Gleeson as Donald Trump. "The Comey Rule" premieres on September 27.
How a decaying legacy magazine is being used to launder right-wing ideas and conspiracy theories.
"All of this was stupider than even I thought was possible."
Barbara Bollier, a state senator and physician, is raising hopes for Democrats in deep-red territory.
Some days you just want to let the water take you wherever it wants to go.
The late Lakers legend had two Hall of Fame-worthy careers in his 20 years, one wearing No. 8 and the other wearing No. 24.
A man is fighting for his life after he was shot by an officer with the Kenosha Police Department in Wisconsin Sunday afternoon.
A dog may be man's best friend, but don't you dare touch its carrots.
First lady Melania Trump announced on Saturday that the renovated White House Rose Garden was complete and the changes were quite dramatic.
The liberal order has collapsed, and the pandemic is revealing why the West needs to speed away from this not-so-golden era.
My hands are tied, but I'm doing my part to try to stop him.
Kelly Hearsey's job is to identify people from CCTV footage. She's freakishly good at it.
The sport's hard enough. Don't guilt-trip yourself for slowing down this summer. Here's everything you need to know before hitting the roads in high heat.
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, has been warning lawmakers and the president about the dangers of TikTok — a rival to his own social media company. TikTok's CEO says the warning is unfair.
The Slovenian wonder kid drilled home a three-pointer in overtime to get the Dallas Mavericks level against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round playoff series.
A tragic accident exposes the dangers of an out-of-control billion-dollar industry.
Her husband George Conway, a conservative lawyer and outspoken critic of the president, is also stepping back from his role on the Lincoln Project, an outside group of Republicans devoted to defeating Trump in November.
Sometimes the most readily-available materials at hand help make the best shorts.
The arrival of the insect in the US sent scientists racing to unravel its DNA, looking for clues to where it came from and how to stop it from sticking around.
If you are an enemy of Putin, there's one city where intrigue and assassins are bound to follow you. The Ukranian capital of Kiev may be considered just inside the West these days, but it's a very wild west indeed.
Echols was convicted for the murder of children known as the "West Memphis Three." He speaks about his wrongful conviction and how the system can change for the better.
On the brink of a breakup, an engineer computed a relationship prediction formula. It eventually became a dating app — and its value is rising in the midst of a pandemic.
Couples therapists Laura Heck and Zach Brittle break down Ross and Rachel's romance from 'Friends' and speculate what they'd be up to today.
This superb iteration of "Codenames" lets you and your partner strengthen your teamwork skills to figure out exactly what's happening in the world of secret agents.
As the United States plunged into the second World War, newspapers fought fake news amid fears of Nazi propaganda efforts.
The first hours of MTV aired on August 1, 1981. Here's what the program looked like.
On September 5, 2017, as a newly christened storm system rolled across the Atlantic Ocean towards the British Virgin Islands, forecasters made a chilling diagnosis: Hurricane Irma had strengthened to a category five. That classification, the highest level of hurricane possible, promises damage on a "catastrophic" level.
Rock falling from a cliff in Grand Canyon exposed 313 million-year-old fossilized footprints, the oldest ever found in the park. A hiker spotted them.
Doug Demuro got his hands on a Lagonda Taraf, one of the rarest cars in the world, which just oozes luxury.
