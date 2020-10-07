These Peregrine Falcons Raising Chicks Off A 300-Foot Cliff Prove That Nature Is Metal
Here's a fantastic profile of Annie and Grinnell, UC Berkeley's resident Peregrine Falcons.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Here's a fantastic profile of Annie and Grinnell, UC Berkeley's resident Peregrine Falcons.
Eddie Van Halen, the virtuoso guitarist for Van Halen, died Tuesday at the age of 65. His contributions to music are innumerable, but this guitar solo is the moment he became a legend.
James Corden performs a special version of Paul McCartney's classic "Maybe I'm Amazed" in honor of Donald Trump's grandiose return to the White House.
Jared Rydelek goes on a mission to find the rarest berries in the northern hemisphere.
Scooby-Doo, there are you.
Daniel Holland unearthed this scary dental school robot footage just in time for Halloween.
Debate viewers watched interchangeably in horror and delight as a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence's hair and stayed there for what felt like an eternity.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Jacques Monod saw chance as one of the "secrets of life," an idea he used to tear down all sorts of dogmas.
Seven ways science has debunked sightings of poltergeists, spirits, hauntings, apparitions… you get the idea.
Here's a fantastic profile of Annie and Grinnell, UC Berkeley's resident Peregrine Falcons.
Debate viewers watched interchangeably in horror and delight as a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence's hair and stayed there for what felt like an eternity.
As life and work stood still for many of us earlier this year, one thing we forgot to look after was our beloved plants left behind in offices and creative studios across the UK. It was something photographer Ricky Adam realised when he returned to work and discovered loads of neglected greenery.
In Florida, scientists want to kill it. In Southeast Asia, they want to save it. And they're working together.
Phil Stiller is really living long and prospering in this extremely thorough, Star Trek mancave.
Emily's vapidity is baffling to anyone who has moved from their native country. Being displaced — even from a position of absolute privilege — creates a minor revolution to your sense of what is normative.
The first humans flew into space nearly 60 years ago from the deserts of southern Kazakhstan and the Atlantic shores of Florida. Since then, we've learned a lot about what it takes to leave the planet.
This guy was out cruising with his cousin when he decided to show off. "The driver was ok, minus the big hit to his ego and wallet."
USA Today is attempting to identify every person at the event using publicly available photographs of that day. Help us fill in the blanks.
A new study is suggesting a strong coffee first thing in the morning, especially following a night of disrupted sleep, can impair the body's glucose response.
17-year-old Maci Currin has broke the Guinness World Records for world's longest legs for a female with her legs stretching almost a meter and a half in length.
In an unprecedented move, the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday published an editorial written by its editors condemning the Trump administration for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic — and calling for the current leadership in the United States to be voted out of office.
Please, we want a spinoff of this.
"Those plexiglass barriers are really only going to be effective if the vice president or Kamala Harris are spitting at each other," said Ellie Murray, an epidemiologist at Boston University.
More than half of states rely on signature matching to verify the identities of people who vote by mail. These states compare signatures they have on file with the ones voters put on their ballot envelopes.
It's literally a labor of love.
Amazon's first employee, Jeff Bezos's ex-wife, and one of the world's richest women is rewriting the philanthropy playbook.
Adeline Fagan tested positive in early July and died in September - one of more than a dozen health workers to have died from the virus.
Just don't ask him to speak French.
From deep within the Smithsonian, the world's first forensic ornithologist cracked cases, busted criminals, and changed the course of aviation — making the skies safer for us all.
Scooby-Doo, there are you.
Accidents caused by falling trees aren't that uncommon — and they don't always have happy endings.
The legend didn't just transform the guitar forever — he even patented his game-changing innovations. Here's how he redefined rock and roll, in his own words.
If you're an Olympian, diving 10 meters is a piece of cake. For us normies, it's no walk in the park.
Here are how some of the pandemics in the past came to an end, giving us clues as to how our future may unfold.
As Netflix's "Hubie Halloween" hits your living room, we revisit the top 10 performances of Adam Sandler's career.
A raccoon snuck up on the reporter on the White House lawn just seconds before going live.
"I'm not even allowed to see my kids because I work here, my son has bad asthma and you never know, I might have it on the bottom of my shoe or something."
The parlor game Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon jokingly posits that anyone in the Hollywood film industry can be connected to Kevin Bacon within six links. Here's how well that holds true.
It took YouTube channel Corridor Crew only one day to recreate this scene from the 1982 film "Tron" exactly as the original.
Over at Amazon, you can pick up an Apple Watch Series 3 with a sport band for just $169. With robust support, built-in GPS support and up to 18 hours of battery life, it's a superb smart watch.
State officials don't know how many felons are registered or eligible to vote. So we did our own analysis and found only a very small percentage of them will be able to cast ballots this election. Some could face prosecution if they do.
There never will be another Freddie Mercury, but this marionette puppet in Madrid comes awfully close.
From Rick Sanchez to Rocket Raccoon, everyone loves a good antihero. Here are the 50 best of all time, ranked.
How the influential adviser went from right-wing troll to the driving force behind Trumpism.
YouTuber LockPickingLawyer points out that a Curt trailer lock has some serious vulnerabilities.
It is worth noting that when I started I had never used a telescope before and had zero background in photography. So I'd like to think that if I can learn all of this, so can anyone else!
The lines between life and work have never been so blurry. A German word shows us the importance of disconnecting, and may even help us reclaim some of our free time.
Nathan Apodaca went viral on TikTok over a week ago when he skateboarded while sipping Ocean Spray cranberry juice and singing along to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams." And now the video has finally gone full circle.
She has more than three decades of experience covering US politics under her belt.
In addition to all of his great finger-tapping guitar solos, Eddie also filed a patent in 1985 for a unique "musical instrument support" for instruments such as the guitar, banjo and mandolin.
The two deepfake political ads from anti-corruption organization RepresentUs come with the same message: democracy is fragile.
Salmon-loving animal beats off 11 chunky rivals in popular voting for Fat Bear Week at Alaska park.
Sometimes Google goes something so senseless that it is incumbent upon anyone who cares at all to throw the company's justification in its face and tell them they blew it.
Someone give us a hug now, please.