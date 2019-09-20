These Outtakes From 'Murderville' Might Be Funnier Than The Actual Show
Conan O'Brien cannot keep himself together when Will Arnett starts riffing like a mad man.
Turns out there's more to Costco than just bulk deals. TikToker James Las Vegas has a bunch of tips and tricks that'll help you out in the big store.
And why it's so terrifying to transgender children everywhere.
We put the AirTag to the test, and then we talked to the experts.
A new report from Lookout, a mobile security firm, published the twenty most common passwords that are available on the dark web.
Chelsea Football Club, a London-based soccer team owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, has come under fire amid the Ukraine invasion and its head coach Thomas Tuchel has had to face the same question on multiple occasions.
Comfort eating feels effective — but that's only because of the psychological trickery behind it. Here's what prompts us to eat junk food in times of stress, and how to create healthier habits.
Over half a million refugees have fled Ukraine after Russia began invading the country on Thursday, February 24. Hundreds of people have been killed and injured according the Ukrainian authorities while multiple sanctions from around the world have been imposed on Russia.
Martin Hyde, a Florida congressional candidate from Sarasota, dropped out of the race after this damning footage of him threatening a police officer went viral.
The premise, put forth in a new paper, highlights an assortment of tensions in dinosaur paleontology, including how subjective the naming of species can be.
"The Russians just do not understand how to respond to this."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
We're convinced Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen should pivot to becoming full time crafting YouTubers.
European cities in Switzerland, Ireland and the Nordic region were ranked the most livable cities for European expats in 2021 by ECA International.
Legendary sound specialist Robert Mott explains the hardest sound to try to duplicate for television.
To mark the anniversary, America's first national park plans to use 2022 to address past wrongdoing and work toward a more inclusive future.
Over the past 15 years, the "Batman" star has been telling stories about befriending elephants, selling pornography and watching clowns die. None of them are true.
Saul Hafting, a Nova Scotia teen, discovered the most ridiculous Guinness World Record and enthusiastically broke it.
Trainer Drew Manning gained, then shed 60 pounds to empathize with his clients. Is this really a healthy way to think about weight loss?
Cough? Test. Stuffiness? Test. Scratchy throat? Test.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has raised fears of nuclear war. Shashank Joshi, defense editor of The Economist, breaks down the likelihood.
People usually want plenty of distance between themselves and their poop, but some engineers argue that all that waste is going to waste.
Made of suede, full-grain leather and gum rubber, these shoes from Luca offer a distinct look with the comfort and support of a sneaker.
Target announced that it was raising its starting wage this year to between $15 and $24 per hour — an increase in range from its current universal starting wage of $15 per hour.
CNN's Clarissa Ward spoke with a Ukrainian grandmother from Kyiv who was prepared if any Russian troops came into her city.
Here are some of the show's most interesting products that we think would make your life a little bit better.
Get ready for "Beetlejuice 2," potentially with a few familiar faces returning to the case — all thanks to Brad Pitt's production company Plan B.
The new movie will show us a young Dumbledore (well, younger than he is in the "Harry Potter" movies) and a new Gellert Grindelwald.
We're regularly on the brink of fooling around with something electrical. The vintage-style shirt helps keep us away from that mess.
The Slow Mo Guys blew up a bunch of capacitors and captured the results at 187,500 frames per second, or roughly 7,500 times slower than the human eye.
NASA has only mapped 40% of the potentially dangerous asteroids that could crash into Earth. New projects will boost that number, and upcoming missions will test tech that could prevent collisions.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a defiant mesage to the European Union parliment.
To many, infertility is still a women's issue. That couldn't be further from the truth.
The "one-in-1,000-year event" has already claimed nine lives, and is set to displace hundreds of thousands of people around Australia.
TikToker and lawyer Erika Kullberg explains what currency to select when you use an American card abroad.
The owners of this tiny farm in Potwin, Kansas knew something was strange when law enforcement kept coming to investigate. Then they realized they were the epicenter of a bizarre internet mapping glitch.
Some people hate even the most beautiful things on earth. Amber Share has collected some of the funniest bad reviews of our national parks in this tome.
"Luke Skywalker" gave a fan the greeting of a lifetime on Dayton Off-Road Expo.
Bombarding dense urban areas looks to be a tactic Russia is introducing on a grander scale to its invasion of Ukraine.
He's bought a house in New Orleans, where bohemia is still cost-effective.
Bob Odenkirk told Howard Stern how someone's quick thinking use of CPR saved his life.
While other ultra-luxury cars present the choice of comfort or speed, the B8 seems to say, "Why not both?"
David Kibbe's out-of-print style guide from the 1980s has unexpectedly spawned an online fandom.
CNN's Anderson Cooper got an update from Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on day six of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Tom Scott risks life and limb to climb the notorious Elie Chainwalk.
The chair of Wisconsin's Democratic Party details how he keeps the right at bay in a crucial swing state.