These Mini Mario Kart Stunts Are Weirdly Compelling To Watch
The tiniest thrill of your life!
If a car can go up a 1-mile hill at 15 MPH, how fast must it go down the hill to average 30 MPH over the course of the trip? Don't ask us.
Or maybe it's just auditioning for a death metal band? Either way, it sounds gnarly.
The $245 tasting menu changes every single day. If that's not dedication, we don't know what is.
We're about to have a panic attack just seeing this woman buried face-first in feet of snow, but luckily skier Will Fields stayed calm and was able to rescue his friend.
Next time you play keep-up with a ping pong ball and paddle, remember that you'll never defeat the Octo-Bouncer.
America's sheriffs have a ton of power — and barely any system to keep them accountable.
A philosopher, a medical crisis, and a mystery.
The American obsession with large homes, a matter of culture, policy, and economics, restricts smaller, more affordable options.
Cats will always go wherever they want, particularly places they shouldn't be. Some tin foil does the trick, though.
The fear is similar, but the medical reality is not.
"Those cat paintings always look like someone told the painter what a cat was, but didn't bother to explain that they aren't tiny humans who are haunting the homes of noblemen."
The referees felt so bad for the Bucks' DJ Wilson that they felt compelled to chalk off Murray's dunk .
"Setting my tinder to Wuhan so I can get the real scoop on what's going on," one user wrote.
Coronavirus had an important role to play in breaking up the Saudi Arabia-Russia oil alliance. So did the US shale industry.
After his opponent's bow failed to fire, Sergio Garrido skipped his own shot — but he still went on to win the competition.
The notorious case of three teenage sisters inspired a campaign for change - and a backlash from the patriarchy
Pugs have a reputation for being a little lazy but Cookie has the energy of a border collie as demonstrated by this incredible agility course run.
Profane practitioners, take note: This illustrated book will quickly turn you into the LeBron James of F-bombs.
The best part? The brawl (in the Federal Prospects Hockey League) took place on the Carolina Thunderbirds' "Faith and Family Night."
For Austin Mayor Steven Adler, the decision to call off the Texas capital's signature music and film festival due to COVID-19 fears wasn't an easy one.
Aging is never easy, and sometimes 94 years on Earth is the right amount of time.
A scientist with a Ph.D. from MIT is now overseeing the wellness brand's science credibility. We had some questions for her.
The man who would become Patient Zero for the new coronavirus outbreak in the US appeared to do everything right.
There are dozens of sites that show you how coronavirus is spreading around the world. Here is our ranking.
An exhaustive breakdown of how celebrities are used to convey feelings using search data from Google's GIF keyboard.
Adam Castillejo endured a decade of grueling treatments and moments of despair to become only the second person to be cured of HIV. Now, he says, "I want to be an ambassador of hope."
The movie introduces a new cast of characters from Black Widow's past, and things heat up.
Rutgers University math professor Alex Kontorovich and a few of his friends gave a shrewd demonstration of pi using a pizza pie crust.
As the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, supermarkets up and down the country are being faced with unprecedented demand as people try to stock up on the essentials.
In 1894, British colonial official Chares Hose described the Penans, a nomadic hunter-gatherer people living in the headwaters of the rivers flowing through the ancient forests of the Kingdom of Sarawak — now known as Borneo. Hose described something the people of Europe hadn't known for several millennia: a way of life predating the advent of agriculture.
This is so much attitude in a very small dog and we are here for it.
"Billionaire Wilderness," by Wyoming native and Yale sociologist Justin Farrell, asks hard questions about how money changes American land by investigating one of the West's most beloved outdoor playgrounds: Jackson Hole.
Some companies never seem to die. The corporate version of the living dead is a business that's kept alive by financing instead by making money.
Aston Villa's Spanish goal-keeper, Pepe Reina, gambled and lost.
Political devotees don't like Joe Biden, but voters do. And there's a reason for that.
Potassium batteries are coming for the throne.
Coca-Cola launched its Dasani bottled water in Britain in 2004 — and failed terribly. Tom Scott digs into what, exactly, went so wrong.
Imagine being arrested for a crime you did not commit. You eventually get your day in court, but before you can present your case, prosecutors call a witness who has a damning story to tell. It's a fellow inmate from the jail who claims he heard you confess to committing the crime — and it's a lie.
The only thing better than a flyover? A fly-under (that's what we're going to be calling this).
The size and shape of a labor and delivery unit, the standardization of patient rooms and the distribution of nursing stations can all influence C-section rates at hospitals.
The mafia masterpiece is full of ghosts, visions and the dread of the supernatural.
Mississippi State's men's tennis team fell to Tennessee the other day, but one of their doubles pairs did hit the best shot of the matchup.
Italy has ordered the quarantine of 16 million people in the country's northern regions hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, including the cities of Venice and Milan.
Denis Shiryaev, who previously upscaled other vintage footage of the 1890s using neural networks, colorized and upscaled this old video of Belle Époque-era Paris and the results are extraordinary.
As the world gears up for Daniel Craig's final film as 007, he offers some rare reflection on the franchise he redefined and the icon he reimagined.
The stupidest, most exasperating piece of advice commonly offered to suffering people is also the truest and most comforting.
Luckily, both passengers in the experiment Questair M-20 Venture plane survived — as did the very lucky man by the golf cart.
A litany of problems in business, finance, container ship loading and aircraft loading derive from this one simple question.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
How venture capital became the most dangerous thing to happen to now-troubled DTCs like Outdoor Voices, Harry's, and Casper.