These Messages From Quarantined Italians To 'Themselves From 10 Days Ago' Are Haunting
Italy has locked down in a desperate attempt help the country's overwhelmed medical system. These messages make clear how much things can change in 10 days.
While hand sanitizer has become scarce as some people have hoarded it all at grocery stores, there is one tool that is very effective against the coronavirus.
Here's what happens when steel, one of the world's strongest building materials, is stretched to the limits by one of the world's versatile building components.
As a precaution against the coronavirus, the audience for "Big Brother Canada" was suspended — but as the cast is cut off from the real world, they had no idea why.
Matt Colvin thought he could turn the pandemic into a business opportunity.
"I took a deep dive into this because I was curious and terrified."
Donald Trump made a surprise announcement on Saturday that he's been tested for the virus and is awaiting results.
In the early 1990s, a tiny Prairie town was swept up in a wave of extraordinary accusations. Thirty years later, the people involved are still haunted by what happened.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Peter Sripol straps two motors to what he claims is the world's tiniest micro submarine and has a blast.
Esquire was granted exclusive access to the nation's only federal quarantine and biocontainment center in Nebraska. Those who work there are as extraordinary as you think they are.
How the wealthy, powerful, and connected are exploiting the loopholes in our health-care system.
Sports were supposed to calm us, distract us. Will the hiatus lead to a reboot, a cleanse?
Stella the Devon Rex kitten is blown away when they meet Tucker, a full-grown cat.
A headline-grabbing murder-for-hire plot helped expose the dark side of exotic animal ownership in the U.S. Is there now enough momentum to reform the industry?
Then one day I found an airmail letter in my "snail" mailbox: an official invitation by the Cuban government.
We are stubbornly hung up on a damaging idea of self-reliance.
Harvard scientists developed a robotic arm influenced by the biology of the octopus.
I didn't have the resources to move out of my home, but I'd finally recovered the strength to transform it.
In the aughts, there was a backlash against the SUV. Then came the crossover vehicle.
The Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011 killed 15,000 people, created a level 7 nuclear meltdown and caused more than $200 billion in damage. How did Japan bounce back?
No matter where it was held over the last four decades, an American driver was never able to meet the Dakar Rally's challenge before Casey Currie.
The "Bloodshot" star is a throwback to the muscle-bound action heroes of yesteryear, but he also harks back to an era when big-screen men were macho dudes of few words.
There's been a boom for taller buildings — how do you clear the path for the next supertall skyscraper? The B1M explains the challenging process of taking out a preexisting building.
The cheese-like dessert known as so (蘇) was a delicacy during the Asuka period (538-710 AD) and the Heian period (795-1185).
At its core, "artificial intelligence" is a perilous belief that fails to recognize the agency of humans.
The "Silicon Valley" star gives a tour of his abode where he got ridiculously in shape.
The early trickle of new coronavirus infections has turned into a steady current. By creating simple simulations, we can see how to slow it down.
What if the Earth, the galaxy and all the galaxies near us were enclosed in a weirdly empty bubble? This scenario could resolve some longstanding questions about the nature of the universe.
"First Cow," a quiet story of friendship on the American frontier, is one of the best movies of the year so far.
Sarah Miller thinks about climate change and other current horrors, and what it's like just being sad forever.
Student loans can be predatory and spending a lot of money on college doesn't necessarily translate to a high-paying job.
Long before Luka and LeBron were putting up 30-point triple-doubles, there was a big playmaker named Michael Jordan who briefly dabbled with playing point guard, to great effect. The move was short-lived, but the ripple proved long-lasting.
A look at the cultural and architectural history of Nigeria's Bauhaus-inspired university campus.
Here's what happens when steel, one of the world's strongest building materials, is stretched to the limits by one of the world's versatile building components.
The rumors about the coronavirus vary by country and region, but they seem to exist everywhere.
A YouTube demonstrates the process for making synthetic rubies with an arc welder.
He needed a cheap place to live. His landlord offered a lesson on life.
Photographer Hazel Gaskin shoots Goldsmiths Lions as they prep and perform on competition day.
Many people take pipes for granted, but there's a lot of infrastructure behind them. Grady Hillhouse gives a thorough overview of the engineering required to ensure underground pipes stay put when water rushes through them.
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders face off directly for the first time.
In the wake of coronavirus and tanking stocks, cruise companies have sought assistance from the US government. But for decades, the industry has done everything in its power to avoid paying into the system.
Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German politicians to insist no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine.
Being a spectator at the men's evil bullshit parade every time I sat down for a haircut sucked. What was worse, maybe, was that my silence implicated me every time. And I let it.
At the beginning of the PC game "The Longing," your character, a skinny gollum called a Shade, is ordered to wake their giant stone king in 400 days. That's 400 real-time days.
Thought to be the first Pakistani woman to ride across Pakistan, Irfan runs the blog "1 Girl 2 Wheels."
Three electric motors, one combustion engine and 1,700 horsepower.
The synth instrument looks like if a Tesla Cybertruck turned into a guitar, joked one YouTube commenter.