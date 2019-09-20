These Jet Skiers Were Lucky To Be Alive In This Crazy Head-On Collision
According to the videographer, nobody was injured in the accident, which occurred near Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and "the only casualty was a Sea-Doo."
According to the videographer, nobody was injured in the accident, which occurred near Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and "the only casualty was a Sea-Doo."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
While Naomi Osaka said the tennis press has "always been kind" to her, she still has a lot of anxiety during press conferences.
Chris Matthews seemed to be caught off-guard when the panelists from "The View" asked him about his past sexist remarks about Hillary Clinton.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
According to the videographer, nobody was injured in the accident, which occurred near Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and "the only casualty was a Sea-Doo."
Donald Trump shut down his blog after just 29 days — just shy of three Scaramuccis.
New data from Israel suggests a link between myocarditis and Pfizer's vaccine, but the CDC isn't there yet.
Hailey Morinico recalls the harrowing moment when she came face-to-face with a bear in her backyard.
So you're approaching 40. The realization that we're getting older isn't an easy pill to swallow. I've been a millennial therapist for nearly a decade, and the biggest theme I've seen emerge in the past few years among middle-aged millennials is the struggle to move forward from their biggest regrets in life.
Looking for an oldie tonight? Netflix has you covered.
Sometimes you just have to make a leap of faith.
When reports emerged in 2019 that the CEO of Canada's largest cryptocurrency exchange had died, it left over a quarter of a billion dollars of customers' funds in limbo. While authorities investigated, one online sleuth decided to dig deeper to find the money.
Scientists unveiled how some drugs may have cleared many stages of the drug discovery and development process for reasons other than hitting their primary targets.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"The Poles: Spy in The Wild 2" sheds light on what goes on when two male rivals fight over a female.
Studies show that exercise has numerous benefits, including some that may help fight the conditions of aging.
Anti-gay boaters got a serious dose of karma when their boat went down in flames after harassing a family flying an LGBTQ pride flag in Moses Lake, Washington.
Jennette McCurdy, who played one of the main characters on "iCarly," won't be returning to the 2021 Paramount+ reboot.
"For us, if a genocide is not the red line to boycott the Olympic Games, then nothing is."
California's bullet train was supposed to be a game changer. Here's how it became a cautionary tale of American infrastructure gone awry.
This 1960 XK150 is the surest sign of the "rude health" of the collector car market.
In this column, Aubrey Gordon explains why she uses the word "fat" to describe her body and why it should be a neutral, even affirming, term.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Pitchers are literally gluing their fingertips to the ball to create a spin, and umpires are making a stink about it.
It made headlines around the world: a New Jersey sandwich shop with a soaring stock price. Was it just speculation, or something stranger?
Father's Day, Fourth of July and any ol' summer weekend need some grilling to be at their best. Stock up on grilling gear now for hot grill summer.
Put your scraps in this countertop machine, press a single button and you've got yourself some top-shelf compost. It's already raised more than $6 million, so you won't want to miss out.
Looking for something to spice up your aesthetic? This LED-lit dynamic wooden wall map is easy to love.
Fox news personality Tucker Carlson declared on Tuesday that enforcing mask-wearing rules in public spaces is ushering in a "medical Jim Crow" era.
"I've said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity."
If you have a home full of plants, it can be hard to have friends reliably take care of them while you're gone. Plus, what if no one is available to come by every day to give your plants the specific care they need? Here are a few hacks that will keep your plants happy and healthy while you take time away.
Here's what happens when you drop a ball on the world's bounciest surface — a balloon stretched over a cup.
A trip to the formerly Kink-owned Armory was like 'Adult Disneyland.'
See the chaos of the internet in this ridiculously detailed world map.
While staying at a Hilton in Ocean City, TikToker Josie Bowers noticed a jerry-rigged contraption was able to open her hotel door.
Watching the sunrise from the same park bench, every day, feels like his duty.
His return to the electoral battlefield this weekend is the kickoff for a summer of rally stops designed to keep his base engaged for the midterms — and any possible comeback bid.
How multiple factors prompted the deadly crash of First Air Flight 6560.
Never were the words "don't look down" so fitting.
Is it always a problem when two drinks becomes four or more drinks?
Jimmy Kimmel is perplexed by the former United States National Security Advisor's bonkers comments that a Myanmar-like coup should happen here at a QAnon conference.
A national green bank could be a game changer.
Don't get caught without somewhere to sit. This folding chair weighs just 4.4 pounds and even comes with a strap for easy travel.
There's a specific reason why Apple made it's trademark headphones white.
Three-dimensional human beings can't thrive in a one-dimensional space
Through access to information requests, public records and exclusive interviews, VICE World News has uncovered nearly 70 years of UFO cases involving the Canadian military.
In this 1987 video, John Moschitta, Jr., also know as the world's fastest talking man, demonstrates just how speedily he can talk.
Oil and gas giants are selling off their most-polluting operations to small private companies. Most manage to escape public scrutiny.
A statement signed today by more than 100 leading American scholars warns that as a result of recent state actions changing basic electoral procedures, our "entire democracy is at risk."
This thing is a true marvel in engineering in being able to survive the trip and still function.