These Guys Really Took Fire Breathing To A Next Level With Their Staircase Relay
If you thought one person breathing fire was dope, try watching people do it on multiple levels along a staircase.
Stop throwing your food away.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos paid no income taxes for at least two years between 2006 and 2018. And Elon Musk got away with paying federal income taxes in 2018. Here's how rich Americans are able to circumvent federal income taxes.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Here's the craziest conclusion to a musical chairs game possible in front of an audience of their peers.
Justice Stephen Breyer hasn't retired yet. But filling Supreme Court seats is just one battle in a war over the judiciary—one that progressives worry they're losing.
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still want it on our wings though.
Fernando Tatis Jr. did a little kick mid air to make this electrifying snag.
"I felt under a great amount of pressure to disclose my symptoms because the press and the tournament did not believe me."
The chemical in question would be a nutraceutical for all cellular signs of age.
While watching "The Lion King," TikToker @deadboydetective observed that the voice of Scar — Jeremy Irons, — appears to get an assist from another voice actor during the finale of his show-stopping number, "Be Prepared."
"Every single Christian of color who is proximate to evangelical spaces gets called everything but a child of God. And that's just part of the work."
A new breed of hydroponic farm, huge and high-tech, is popping up in indoor spaces all over America, drawing celebrity investors and critics.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Apple founder Steve Wozniak speaks out on the importance of right to repair and how it made a huge difference in his life.
Would "wax on, wax off" really work in a fight? And just how authentic is the Karate in "The Karate Kid?" We asked a Karate expert.
If you thought one person breathing fire was dope, try watching people do it on multiple levels along a staircase.
"I tried to reach for my phone to call 911, but they tackled me, carried me to the car and took me to a group home for people with disabilities."
In 2004, National Spelling Bee contestant Akshay Buddiga fainted onstage — then rebounded into glory and one of the internet's first viral videos.
It probably can't swim, but that doesn't mean it's not going to be super protective of its human.
The former "TRL" host tells VICE why he walked away from the intoxicating pull of the spotlight, and the lessons he's learned since.
For the amateur detectives who are still trying to solve the case, the recent developments are causing consternation.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
This craftsman demonstrates how all rays originating from one focus of an ellipse always pass through the other focus.
Too busy during the week to tidy up and then too checked out on the weekends to clean. It feels like an inescapable cycle — but here's my solution.
Not only are these Trailheads from Lems Shoes built for comfort on long hiking trips, they're low-profile and attractive enough to wear out on the town.
This wildly impressive jacket is waterproof, anti-odor, thermo-regulating and perfect for every single season.
"Russian Paul" foiled Alexandra Botez before and she was determined to finally take him down.
Celebrating a quarter-century of 3D gaming greatness.
Have you suddenly been put in charge of one of Porsche's most iconic race cars? Here's how to get it up and running without damaging anything.
For years, the mega corporation has churned out sci-fi — "Electric Dreams," "Upload," "Solos" — that ranges from obnoxious to just plain noxious.
It's an unusual relationship, but it's not completely unheard of.
Chicken was Beyond Meat's first product. It stalled. Now, they're trying again.
Since I first read Kristen Roupenian's viral story, I've wondered: How did she know about me?
Elon Musk has made Mars the planet du jour. But what about Venus? Could we make one of the most most hostile planets in the solar system habitable and Earth-like again?
Cities across Europe are working to unwind a focus on the traditional male commuter to more inclusive forms of mobility.
Anything from oatmeal to anchovies to pasta can be considered "hot girl food" on social media. What does that even mean?
We're used to using mouthwash after we brush our teeth, but apparently some dentists recommend otherwise.
Boasting a score of 7.8, Finland was found to be the world's happiest country.
This swing is built to hold up to 330 pounds, so you can comfortably swing on lazy summer days.
One gets it straight away. The other one really doesn't.
Debate around critical race theory pushed wealthy Loudoun County to the frontlines of the GOP's culture wars. Republicans are hoping to turn that discord into political capital.
Climate change is keeping temperatures higher in the fall, setting up browntail-moth caterpillars to boom in summer.
Watch the trailer for HBO's new documentary on the ill-fated Woodstock 1999 festival to find out how unhinged it really was.
The incident, described as 'a séance type of thing,' happened at a store in Lackawanna County.
It takes thousands of people to keep a few alive on the ISS. The plutocrat space race is not serious
How easy is it to pick the door of a Ford Explorer ST?
Which murders inspired the musical "Chicago?" How much yak hair did the "Cats" costume department use? And what does off-Broadway mean, anyway?