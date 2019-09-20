These Guys Combine Elements From Their Favorite Fast Food Burgers To Create Moutwatering Burger 'Mashups'
What if you could build your dream burger based on all your favorite chain burger components? These guys are living that dream.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
This hack can keep a used avocado way fresher than many people thought possible.
Not everything needs an American version.
A random passerby performs an extraordinary rendition of Hans Zimmer's "Interstellar" theme at St. Pancras International Station in London.
Wyclef Jean was booked to play a corporate gig for Range Rover but things went off the rails when Joe Eberhardt, the President and CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America, got up on his shoulders.
Facebook is trying to thwart the next whistleblower.
The two men previously found guilty of assassinating civil rights leader Malcolm X in 1965 are expected to be exonerated because the FBI and NYPD previously withheld key evidence that would have acquitted them.
"I want it to be understood that I'm not scorned. I'm not sad because I didn't get him as a boyfriend."
Stealing first base is not a thing that is supposed to happen in a normal baseball game. Here's how Jean Segura pulled off the impossible.
The annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards celebrate wildlife in comical poses. The 2021 winners were announced Tuesday.
Thomas Randele lived quietly in the suburbs. Now authorities say he was Theodore Conrad who walked away with a fortune in 1969.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Jimmy Kimmel is still flabbergasted by QAnon believers still gathering in Dallas to see if JFK Jr. (or even JFK!) will show up.
More people are drinking coffee while working from home. Here's how to efficiently consume it for maximum productivity.
After seeing a man who saved a baby from falling win French citizenship, two mad British lads think they've found a way around Brexit themselves.
Jacob Chansley, who wore a horned helmet and a fur pelt as he stormed onto the Senate floor during the Capitol riot, had earlier pleaded guilty to a single felony count.
In honor of Danny DeVito's birthday, we have reupped this great GQ interview with the legendary actor, who looks back upon his 50-year career and reflects on his favorite moments — and he also mentions his love of rum ham. (From 2019)
This week's advice column roundup includes someone who lied on their resume and now has no idea how to do their job, a guy who set his brother up on a date with a teen and more.
They say it's the thought that counts, but sometimes a truly bad gift can completely ruin someone's Christmas. Here's what Redditors say are the worst gifts they've ever received.
Tommy Cimato explains in great detail what each combination of the onboard airplane chimes mean and the one particular combo you should be aware of.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Kitchen sponge on the bathroom mirror? Truly cursed.
The Brit rockers are one of the most popular and influential bands of the past three decades, but "Creep" still stands alone in their catalog.
Just because it's cold during end-of-year gift giving doesn't mean your outdoorsy friends aren't excited about gear for hiking and camping. In fact, the off season is perfect for quiet hikes and ultra-chill camping trips as long as they have everything necessary for a toasty warm adventure.
Since Trump's presidency, the mogul's net worth has sunk but he's far from poor. Here's a breakdown of his wealth portfolio.
Save 21% off the sticker price today at Amazon, and get yourself a set of the best wireless earbuds on the market.
If you've got a regular ol' skillet in your kitchen, you can change it into a proper stove-top grill in a heartbeat thanks to this successful project.
Peter Parker stares down Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, the Green Goblin and the Lizard in the latest trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The Marvel film is coming to theaters on December 17.
The jury selection process is underway for former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Here's what to expect going forward.
There are plenty of normal things to buy on Amazon, but sometimes you should just let your freak flag fly. We've rounded up some of the weirdest gifts you can buy on Amazon.
Aubrey Plaza has a new children's book, "The Legend of the Christmas Witch," out and explained to Seth Meyers how she commits to the bit and plays the part in real life.
I don't know how I can look her in the eye again.
The Floor Area Ratio zoning rule determines how much floor area you can have in your building relative to the size of your lot. Here's how 432 Park exploited a loophole to soar higher than any other residential building in New York City.
Men's Health Deputy Editor Spencer Dukoff's fitness transformation began with running a 5K and ended with a sub-4-hour New York City Marathon finish. Here's how he did it.
This loving remake of the 2007 Nintendo DS classic might just be the first 'Pokémon' re-release aimed at Gen Z instead of millennials.
Oprah Winfrey shared a video of her mouthing the lyrics to Adele's "Hello" during a concert at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles — but she got tripped up on the chorus.
A surprising number of television shows have ended with the sudden appearance of dinosaurs, demons and that tired old trope of shooting your lead into outer space.
From delicious rocks to tickling rats, the theme of the week is, decidedly and simply: chaos.
Everyone loved "That 70s Show," so you'd expect a spin-off about the subsequent totally radical decade would also be a hit. You would be wrong.
There is a long tradition of artists depicting the grotesque — but no one quite like MeatCanyon, aka Hunter Hancock, a YouTuber who warps childhood characters into lessons on the horrors of living.
But green bean casserole is fine — these are the rules of flying with a Thanksgiving feast.
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko gave the goal-stopping performance of a lifetime.
I've always disliked fraternities, for obvious reasons. But now, I am genuinely terrified of them after learning about a practice called "hogging."
Dionne Warwick and the Sour Patch Kids have had enough.
Jason Alexander explains that the making of a "Seinfeld" episode involved a lot of making stuff up as they went along. But he never imagined that he'd be memorizing a story about taking a golf ball out of a whale's blowhole minutes before taping.
Cost-cutting, corporate arrogance and a new plane that was supposed to be easy to fly.
About one in five health-care workers has left medicine since the pandemic started. This is their story—and the story of those left behind.