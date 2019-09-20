These Comedians Had The Best Impression Of What Happens When You Show Your Dad A Meme
Why showing your dad a meme is the world's hardest task.
Why showing your dad a meme is the world's hardest task.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
How popular culture put non-consensual voyeurism, an undisputedly creepy indiscretion, into the mainstream.
What is a loser? Can love bloom between losers on a battlefield? Why do we gravitate toward them, even though, by definition, they're constantly doing the very thing we root for them not to do?
Why showing your dad a meme is the world's hardest task.
People are spamming TikTok videos with comments that include the same brownie recipe, over and over. If that leaves you craving brownies, don't bother trying to figure out if the TikTok recipe is any good: we've got your back.
How UkraineTakeShelter earned the ire of the Internet.
Jon Stewart observes that the wealth gap, homeownership and segregation between white and Black Americans is somehow worse now than ever before.
How @DGlaucomflecken, the alter ego of ophthalmologist Will Flanary, became an internet sensation.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and millions of refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
The quintessential video about completing the most glorious challenge in the amusement park construction and management simulation game you didn't know you needed but now can't look away from.
From "Django Unchained" to "Fight Club," here are some of the stranger ways that movies have been tweaked to keep China happy.
With some water and vinegar, angry mama will help release all the crud from your microwave, and make it a snap to clean.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Badu The Singing Cat demonstrates he can sing the blues just like a human.
Roleplaying and reading erotic novels can help you figure out (and embrace) whatever you're into.
Watch the chaos unfold. (From 2019)
There's a clear difference between the predictability of games played ten years ago and matches played today.
Dating coaches who preach hypergamy and femininity say they can teach women how to "marry up," even though the data shows women are overall more educated than men — and in some instances outearning them.
This week, an auto mechanic whose son wants to follow a different path, a woman whose coworkers insist on calling her by her husband's last name, and a mysterious whisper to a Catholic priest.
Janna Levin, professor of physics and astronomy at Barnard College of Columbia University, explains black holes to a child, a teen, a college student, a grad student and an expert.
We're having a debate in Slack right now and we need your help to solve this one.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Jimmy Kimmel observed what Ted Cruz was really paying attention to during the Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings.
This week, we've also got a guy with a poorly received take about a Japanese movie and a guy who really, really wants to use the n-word.
Why bang your head against the wall when you're not in the right place for a certain task? Keep track how you're feeling, and work a lot smarter.
Yard Act are a British rock band from Leeds. Their debut album "The Overload" was released on 21 January, 2022 and debuted at number two in the UK.
Rick Beato plays the demo he made with the rock band Muddy Magnolia's that was lost to the sands of time and it sounds like something you should've heard on the radio.
Made in Canada by a company that's been operating since the 1930s, these boots are created to last even under heavy use.
Nip this habit in the nostril, before it gets out of control.
The Orsk, a large Russian military ship docked at the port of Berdyansk in south Ukraine, was destroyed after reportedly taking fire from the Ukrainian military.
There are some days after you log off from your favorite website, Digg Dot Com, that you just want to turn down the lights, turn up the D'Angelo and turn your undivided attention to that special someone in your life.
Christiaan Triebert listened to numerous battlefield radio transmissions between Russian forces and found an army in complete disarray.
Vladimir Putin and the dangers of yes-men.
A breakdown of the bizarre moment Minnesota State's hockey team got their goal taken away after the championship trophy ceremony and most fans had left the stadium.
Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine several weeks ago, Veselka has become the hottest ticket in New York. Here's what it's like to work at the most famous Ukrainian restaurant in the Big Apple.
A Times photographer talks about documenting history and pride at the Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
This is why you have to think twice before letting them run wild. (From 2019)
Amazon workers are four times as likely to incur strains, sprains and other repetitive stress injuries as workers in non-Amazon warehouses, data shows.
Video filmed during a recent expedition bolsters the leading theory that the mysterious deaths were caused by a special type of avalanche.
"I use big screen to stop me from looking at small screen."
Tiffany King spoke with NBC's Kalhan Rosenblatt about why she decided to take command of an AMC in Burbank during a botched screening of "The Lost City."
Workers begin voting Friday at the warehouse in Staten Island where packages from the online retail behemoth get packed for New York City customers, culminating an organizing drive by upstarts from their ranks.
Here's what you need to know about the role Qatar can play in Europe's efforts to wean itself off Russian gas as Moscow presses on with its war on Ukraine.
Humpbacks are returning to pre-whaling populations with a warning about ocean ecosystems.
Batman pays The Joker a visit inside Arkham Asylum in this scene cut from the movie.
More than 20 states have introduced proposals to curb gas prices. See how big your savings could be.
Pleasure is addictive and animal; enjoyment is elective and human.
For 26 years, she carried a dark secret about a young pregnancy. Now genetic genealogy has turned her life upside down.