These Cats Have Two Hilariously Different Personalities When It Comes To Receiving Treats
One is more polite and deferential. The other one is, well, really not.
One is more polite and deferential. The other one is, well, really not.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Recently, Texas took a pretty harsh stance against owners of electric vehicles by proposing Senate Bill 1728, which would punish EV owners for simply owning an EV. That sounds cliche, but in essence, this is exactly what the bill is doing while being disguised as "fairness."
The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper got an up close look at the Arizona audit being conducted by Cyber Ninjas and discovered fact can be stranger than fiction.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
One is more polite and deferential. The other one is, well, really not.
The veteran supermodel is contesting the will of her late husband, Ric Ocasek — and writing herself a splashy new chapter.
Skimming stones, reading clouds, making slingshots and building tree houses. What more could you ask for?
A Gaza building that was the offices of several international media companies got leveled by the Israeli military on Saturday.
Tourists threaten the island's economic recovery by ignoring Covid protocols, including refusing to wear masks and even making a porn film
The peer-to-peer payments app leaves everyone from ordinary people to the most powerful person in the world exposed.
The best microwave technology we have available is curiously the Sharp Carousel Multiple Choice microwave from 1997.
My journey into the new center of the GOP's political universe.
When Rep. Matt Gaetz attended a 2019 GOP fundraiser in Orlando, his date that night was someone he knew well: a paid escort and amateur Instagram model who led a cocaine-fueled party after the event, according to two witnesses.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Juliana Mazza got the scoop every crime journalist dreams of making while the cameras are rolling.
This week's characters include a congressman who said the Capitol riot was just like a regular tourist visit, a newspaper that couldn't recognize a clearly recognizable actor and more.
Roy Wood Jr. investigates the answer that Republicans can't bring themselves to utter when asked if Joe Biden won the 2020 election.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and HBO Max, from Barry Jenkins' "The Underground Railroad" to the Martin Luther King documentary "MLK/FBI."
InsideHook crunched the numbers to determine the 10 safest states to visit based on infection rates, vaccination distribution and park acreage.
Here's the process of making a bar glass completely from scratch.
If there is one word for Christopher Stringer's 22-year career at Apple, it might be "unsung."
A South Carolina woman found herself on fire after rolling a Pontiac G6 during short a police chase. The hoard of gasoline in back exploded, setting both the car and its driver alight.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Even the world's smartest computer couldn't pull off this kind of landing.
A spokesman led the international media to believe that Israeli forces had entered Gaza. They hadn't. But the army wanted Hamas to think they had.
Made to last, Flint and Tinder guarantees these sweatshirts for 10 whole years. If it tears in the next decade, it'll get fixed.
This ambitious crowdfunding campaign has already earned over $1,000,000 on Kickstarter, and it promises to paint and dry your nails in a snap every time.
These extremely comfortable shorts are made with 98% cotton and 2% spandex for extra mobility. And if you order two pairs, you'll save $20 right off the top.
During a ride on the Slingshot, a man suddenly realizes he should have taken his fake tooth out before going on the ride.
She found something different than skepticism.
"It was shocking when it was an actual bomb."
It's not for the faint of heart nor for anyone who has a fear of heights.
How navy blue sheets became a clear signifier of a certain type of behavior.
The majority of anti-vaccine claims on social media trace back to a small number of influential figures, according to researchers.
Here's one of the best explanations of Hilbert's paradox of the Grand Hotel.
Since it first went into production in 2018, the much-delayed mystery thriller "The Woman In The Window" has appeared increasingly doomed. Nicholas Barber looks at the films that are troubled from the start.
Brandon Pope, a former aide to Doug Lamborn, accuses the Colorado congressman of recklessly endangering his staff.
Why allergies only became a fixture of our lives after the 1970s.
Has the Republican Party found its post-Trump ideology?
An entire generation is getting older without growing up.
Someone brilliantly catalogued each mention of "star" or "war" from all of the Star Wars films.
For today only, you can save 38 percent off this well-liked robotic vacuum from Eufy. And since it's designed with daily use in mind, it's surprisingly quiet.
With "Jigsaw," the ninth "Saw" movie, hitting theaters on May 14, we're ranking every twist ending in the long-running horror franchise's history.
Big Sean recently put his Beverly Hills mansion that he purchased from Slash on the market for $12.5 million. Here's what he did with the place. Spoiler alert: crystals.
Just two weeks after their release, several hackers and security researchers are tearing Apple's AirTags apart and finding some issues with them.
This week, we've also got Dakota Johnson fact-checking Ellen DeGeneres, "Guess what. It goes to the economy," the out-of-control Chinese rocket and "written by Joss Whedon."
Someone captured every truck driver's horror when they go under a low-lying bridge.
In honor of his Hall of Fame induction, here's what the Spurs legend means to me.
North America's most northerly bus service, the Dalton Highway Express covers a rugged 500 miles from Fairbanks, Alaska, to the ominously named settlement of Deadhorse.
Dr. Robert White performed the first successful (primate) head transplant in 1971. What does that mean for the self, our consciousness and the "soul"?