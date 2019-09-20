These Are Some Of The Impressive Ways Silent Movies Achieved Special Effects
Green screens and CGI weren't available during the silent film era, so movie makers had to come up with some pretty clever ways to pull off special effects.
Green screens and CGI weren't available during the silent film era, so movie makers had to come up with some pretty clever ways to pull off special effects.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Green screens and CGI weren't available during the silent film era, so movie makers had to come up with some pretty clever ways to pull off special effects.
At his swearing in Gustavo Petro, a former guerrilla, says the country is getting a "second chance" to tackle violence and poverty.
This stunningly costumed and choreographed performance, which took place at the VMAs over 30 years ago, was way ahead of its time.
Streaming and digital purchases have their place, but buying something real is the only way to truly own it.
Parenting advice on dressing your age, in-laws, and separation anxiety.
A young Nathan Fielder seeks advice on finding romance, and conducts an excruciating interview in the process.
"Is carbon-shaming the answer to runaway emissions? If the ultra-rich don't care about the environment, maybe they will care about their reputations."
The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli-imposed land, sea and air blockade for the past 15 years.
On June 8th, 1989, the Pittsburgh Pirates produced one of the greatest first innings in baseball history, jumping out to a 10-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. No team had ever before done so and lost.
We fell in love with this dancing lad at car dealerships and mattress stores around the country, and now he has a prime place on our desk.
In Sagamihara, Tatsuhiro's Saito's collection of 1980s Japanese vending machines have become a local tourist attraction.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Cheez-Its seem like something that can't be duplicated in a regular kitchen. Joshua Weissman attempted to recreate them and ended up making something even better.
Lake Mead has produced four separate discoveries of potentially decades-old remains since May as the waterline continues to recede amid drought.
The mad lads at Donut Media set out on an experiment to see if they can replace engine oil with pig's blood, maple syrup, cooking oil and other wild alternatives to see if they could work.
The Inflation Reduction Act now heads to the House, which is expected to pass it later this week and send it to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.
The singer sampled Madonna's hit "Vogue" to create a new version of the lead single from her seventh studio album, "Renaissance."
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says former President Trump should not focus on the 2020 election if he runs in 2024.
Extreme drought and historic heat have caused the River Po's water levels to drop dramatically.
At CPAC, a wild bit of political theater defending J6 rioters resulted in real tears and prayers.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
How Joe Biden is attempting to outmaneuver China's Belt and Road Initiative with his own trade-and-infrastructure initiative.
Observer investigation reveals how the ex-kickboxer and Big Brother contestant from Luton has gone from obscurity to global internet fame in months.
We'd happily wear these video game shirts out in public.
We can't believe this was a real thing that was made and not a Tim Robinson skit.
"Is this creepy?" If you have to ask…
John Carmack is a legendary programmer, co-founder of id Software, and lead programmer of many revolutionary video games.
The loneliness of growing older made bearable with playdates.
Time to give a thumbs up and thumbs down to everything silly and wacky that happened in sports this week.
Grady Hillhouse explores the surprisingly expensive cost of rust.
(It will not make you more productive).
The band's serrated, insurgent anarchy has never felt more relevant.
They pretty much summed up the entire ethos of the show in about a minute, using only peanut butter jelly sandwiches and water. It's brilliant and perfect satire.
"She's not going to like it, but I can't stand it anymore."
Judge has created some of the sharpest, most prophetic comedies of the past few decades. Now his first hit, "Beavis and Butt-Head," is back on the air.
Australian shepherd Spot has been trained to play Connect Four, just don't try to block her path to winning.
We sometimes runs more risqué content. Not quite NSFW, but more for adults on mature subjects. This is a collection of the best stories.
It's easy to scrub all of the hard to reach places in your car with a $10 Windshield Wonder on your side.
Greta Gerwig's mannerisms on screen are unlike anyone else in Hollywood.
The author shares how she decided to get an IUD because it was the closest to being sterile. When it failed and she got pregnant, she had an abortion.
"Prey" has fallen prey to corporate contract machinations.
EVO 2022 starts today, so what better way to celebrate than to watch one competitor lose because he stood up from the match too early. Hilarious and sad at the same time.
There's a long history of book-banning in the U.S. But conservative groups are emboldened like never before, and they're taking their mission to a new level.
The rare interspecies interaction reveals whale society is more sophisticated — and more playful — than previously thought.
Cracked.com's Roger Horton explains why you'll never own your own home.
Meanwhile, the average S&P 500 CEO-to-worker pay ratio hit 324-to-1 last year. So that's fun.
Why is the Roomba company worth $1.7 billion to Amazon? It's not the dust, it's the data.