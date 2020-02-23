Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

POLICE EXPORT

chicagoreader.com

The lack of congressional oversight on ITT — a small police training company founded in Chicago that has trained more than 600 officers in El Salvador — is even more troubling given the behavior of some of the US officers running the program.

GONE TOO SOON

bleacherreport.com

Gianna "Gigi" Bryant didn't get to live her full life or achieve her grandest hoop dreams. But for those who knew her, the memories of her time on and around the court will last forever.

NOT SO SMART AFTER ALL

1 digg tedium.co

We may have made a horrible mistake by unnecessarily making our consumer electronics devices smart — and removing generations of future use in the process.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample